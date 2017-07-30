More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Wenger confirms Alexis Sanchez has the flu, will return Tuesday

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Much has been made of Alexis Sanchez’s summer as the Chilean front man refused a new deal at Arsenal, but manager Arsene Wenger has made it perfectly clear to the club’s supporters, as well as those outside the team, that he is still a Gunner.

[ MORE: Barcelona tops Real Madrid in Miami Clasico ]

The French boss has stated that Sanchez is currently battling the flu, but Wenger expects the 28-year-old to return to training on Tuesday.

“He has flu. I had him on [the phone] through text yesterday. He will come back as soon as possible,” Wenger said following Saturday’s Emirates Cup win over Benfica.

“We were in touch with him and his doctor. He has no basic problem apart from the fact that [instead of] coming back tomorrow he comes back on Tuesday. … He’s flying back as soon as he’s in a position to fly back. He had the flu. That’s a question of normally four or five days.”

Despite Arsenal’s clear stance on maintaining Sanchez’s services in the future, the Chilean continues to be the focal point of transfer rumors, with Manchester City a club that remains interested.

Sanchez is coming off of his most successful season as a professional, after notching 30 goals across all competitions, including 24 which came during the Premier League season.

Transfer rumor roundup: Matic close to United deal, West Brom want defender

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Chelsea appears set to lose one of its key pieces in the midfield from a season ago, while West Bromwich Albion is keen on a former Premier League defender to bolster its back line in 2017/18.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The Blues will likely lose holding midfielder Nemanja Matic over the coming days as Manchester United’s continued interest in the Serbian has ramped up.

A picture has surfaced online of Matic wearing a United top, although there is no confirmation as to whether or not the photo has been altered.

The Red Devils have already had a successful summer in the transfer market, securing big deals with Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof as manager Jose Mourinho enters his second season at Old Trafford.

However, the Sun is reporting that a deal with Chelsea is being held up by a discrepancy over bonus payments that would be paid to the Blues.

Sky Sports is reporting that West Brom is seeking a move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, who previously spent time in the PL with Arsenal.

The Belgium veteran has struggled to crack the Barca XI in his time at the Camp Nou, and spent last season on loan at Roma.

[ MORE: Man United planning massive bid for Bale next summer ]

The report also states that Crystal Palace has expressed interest in the 31-year-old.

Marta mentors Brazilian and Orlando Pride teammate Camila

Twitter/@ExcelleSports
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 30, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Like many young soccer players in Brazil, Camila grew up idolizing Marta.

[ MORE: Saturday MLS roundup: Goals galore across the league ]

Now her hero is her mentor.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Brooks scores for Wolfsburg against Ream’s Fulham ]

Marta, the five-time FIFA World Player of the Year, has developed a close bond with 22-year-old Camila, who just scored her first international goal. The duo plays for both the Brazilian national team and the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“She’s always advising me with many things inside the field and outside the field,” Camila said through a translator. “It’s always good when you have the best player in the world by your side, and it’s very motivating to have her by my side and helping me in the national team and also in Orlando.”

Asked if she’s proud of her young pupil, Marta didn’t hesitate to exclaim: “Of course I am!”

Known by just her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has scored 109 goals in 114 international appearances with the Brazilian national team. The 31-year-old has the most World Cup goals among women with 15 – one shy of the World Cup record for men and women.

She also has 10 Olympic goals, tying her for third on the career list with former U.S. star Abby Wambach.

Marta, once called “Pele in skirts,” grew up playing street soccer with the boys in Dois Riachos, a town in eastern Brazil. She was just 17 when she appeared at the 2003 World Cup, held in the United States. She went on to win an unprecedented five straight FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

While Brazil has been slow to embrace the women’s game, Marta won hearts last summer when her home country hosted the Olympics. Some even crossed out Neymar’s name on their No. 10 Brazil jerseys and added Marta’s.

The Orlando Pride made a splash earlier this year when they signed Marta to a multi-year deal. She’s also already had a significant impact on the team with eight goals and four assists in 14 games.

Camila, whose full name is Camila Martins Pereira, signed with the Pride in December after making her debut with the senior Brazilian national team a few months earlier. Originally brought in as a defender, Pride coach Tom Sermanni shifted Camila to a more offensive role.

Marta suggested Camila is naturally gifted.

“She’s had so much potential. When I say, `Camila, go do what you want,’ it’s because Camila has so much she can do. Here, in the national team and there, in Orlando, team, she looks like – you know when you see a soccer player and you think she’s grown up with the talent,” Marta said.

One of Camila’s goals with the Pride was a dramatic 40-yarder in a 4-2 victory over the Houston Dash, which won NWSL Goal of the Week honors. It was very much like the one she scored Thursday in a 1-1 draw with Japan at the Tournament of Nations. That 25-yard blast was Camila’s first international goal.

The similarity between the two goals wasn’t lost on Marta.

“I was just so happy because Emily (Brazil coach Emily Lima) talked to us like two days ago and said, `Why don’t you do this here with the national team?’ Because she’d seen so many games in Orlando,” Marta said.

The Tournament of Nations continues on Sunday in San Diego. Brazil will face the top-ranked U.S. women, who lost 1-0 on Thursday night to Australia in Seattle. The four-nation round-robin tournament wraps up next Thursday in Carson, California.

The two spoke following the tournament’s opening game against Japan in Seattle, with Marta at times jumping in to finish Camila’s sentences and the two sharing personal asides in Portuguese.

“We need to see how far away Brazil is from other teams. So now we have this big opportunity to play against the USA, Australia and Japan, three big teams,” Marta said. “And see what we need to be stronger day after day. So for us it’s a big opportunity.”

Video: USL player launches long-distance scorcher in win

Twitter/@sitoseoane
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

When Jose Sito Seoane controlled the ball with his thigh initially, he only had one idea in mind for his second touch.

The Ottawa Fury player unleashed a thunderous strike from nearly 40 yards out on Saturday night as the USL side went on to defeat Toronto FC II, 2-0.

The goal was Seoane’s fifth of the season, which leads the Fury.

The Fury currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference table on 24 points, however, the Canadian side boasts several games in hand in comparison to most of its competition.

Report: Man United planning major bid for Bale… next summer

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT

It’s unlikely Gareth Bale will be moving clubs during this transfer window, but one Premier League club is gearing up for his services next summer.

The Express is reporting that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are preparing a $118 million bid for the Real Madrid winger as Bale’s long-term status at the Santiago Bernabeu appears to be in doubt.

Mourinho and the Red Devils have spent big during the current transfer window on star forward Romelu Lukaku and defender Victor Lindelof — for a combined $139 million — but the move for Bale would surely present another dangerous attacking threat for the Portuguese manager.

With Real adamant on acquiring Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe at some point in the near future, Bale’s time in Madrid is likely coming to a close.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly made it public that he would be willing to part ways with Bale in order to create space in the roster and financially to secure Mbappe from the reigning French champions.

Prior to coming to La Liga, Bale spent six seasons with PL side Tottenham and another two previously at Southampton, where the Welshman also played his academy soccer while coming up through the youth ranks.