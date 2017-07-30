Wenger not worried about Ozil’s contract, sees it as new norm

Not only does Arsene Wenger claim he’s not worried about the status of Mesut Ozil’s current contract, which is set to expire next summer, but the Arsenal manager sees this very situation becoming a “usual” occurrence “in the next 10 years.”
In short, the bloated transfer fees being paid for the world’s top players (and plenty of non-top players as well) has upset the market to a point where players will be forced, if not prefer, to play into the final 12 months of their contracts — quotes from the Guardian:
“I think in the future, you will see it more and more. Why? Because the transfers are so high, even for normal players. You will see more and more players going into the final year of the contract, because no club will want to pay the amount demanded. I’m convinced, in the next 10 years, it will become usual.
“It’s not an issue. I think it’s an ideal situation. Why? Because everyone has to perform. When you’re a football player, you perform until the last day of your contract. Whether you have two or one year left, it doesn’t change. You want to play and do well. Do you really think they sit in the dressing room and think: ‘Oh, I have one year to go, I will not play well today.’ When you are a football player, you want to play well. What does that have to do with the length of your contract? It’s amazing.”
“I am amazed that you are surprised by that. It looks normal to me.”
It’s tough to see the above quotes as anything other than Wenger preemptively spinning — as he’s known to do — what increasingly appears to be an untenable situation for the club. On the other hand, if you’ve not moved from one club to another (and received the accompanying, typically massive wage increase) by the time all the money in the world has been spent, waiting for your contract to expire and enjoying the freedom of picking your next club is the clear next-best option.
“Getting [X-player] back from injury will be like a brand new signing for us.” — Arsene Wenger, every August and January, when asked why he decided against splashing the cash in the transfer market.
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana apparently liked what he’s been hearing from the Arsenal boss all these years, and has elected to double-down on the old adage by claiming that a healthy and fit Daniel Sturridge “would be like having two new signings” at Liverpool this season — quotes from the Telegraph:
“Listen, [Sturridge] has been absolutely brilliant in preseason so far. You couldn’t put a price on him. He is a world-class player. He has come back from the summer looking absolutely brilliant, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it.
“He is looking really sharp and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings if he can keep on the pitch and scoring goals.”
We’re awaiting word on how signing Sturridge not just once, but twice this summer, will affect Liverpool’s standing with regard to Financial Fair Play.
Antonio Conte didn’t come to the Premier League to make friends, and it’s a good thing he didn’t, given his propensity for taking not-so-subtle digs at… well, anyone and everyone, really.
Conte’s latest (and favorite) target is Jose Mourinho, former Chelsea and current Manchester United manager. Having won the PL title last season (something Mourinho did on three occasions while at Stamford Bridge), Conte is quick to refocus the spotlight on his predecessor’s shortcomings, and how he’s using them as motivation for his own side in 2017-18 — quotes from the Guardian:
“We know the difficulty of the next season and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea. Two years ago the team ended the league in 10th place and we want to try to avoid this.”
Conte could have referred to Chelsea’s 2015-16 season as anything else — “the title hangover,” “the season Chelsea finished 10th,” or even “two seasons ago” — so long as it wasn’t “the Mourinho season,” and everyone would have known exactly what he was talking about. In his estimation, though, Mourinho needed to be reminded of his failure, and Conte needed to ease the expectations to repeat as PL champions just a bit.
Fan those flames, Antonio, fan them some more.
The game in 100 words (or less): Following up on a stretch of four games which saw Toronto FC win just once, the Reds found their stride once again on Sunday, thrashing New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field. Sebastian Giovinco bagged TFC’s first (a curling beauty) and second (a free-kick beauty — his 11th of the season, and 50th regular-season goal of his MLS career), followed not long after by Jozy Altidore from the penalty spot (ninth of the season) and Raheem Edwards’ very first MLS goal. NYCFC’s frustrations intensified in the 93rd minute, when Maxi Moralez skied a penalty kick that would have broken up the shutout and reduced the afternoon’s blemishes. The victory sees TFC go five points clear of the Chicago Fire in the Eastern Conference (and Supporters’ Shield race) with 12 games to go. NYCFC, meanwhile, remain third in the East, with their lead on the fourth-place New York Red Bulls trimmed to just two points.
Three moments that mattered
32′ — Giovinco curls it far post for 1-0 — Andrea Pirlo tried to close Giovinco down. He really did.
60′ — Bono saves (himself from) Villa’s blast — Alex Bono is more saving his own life than saving Villa’s shot on this occasion. In the end, he managed to do both.
67′ — Giovinco’s free kick is perfect, and it’s 2-0 — At this point, free kicks from 25 yards out are essentially penalty kicks for Giovinco.
Man of the match: Sebastian Giovinco
Goalscorers: Giovinco (32′, 67′), Altidore (75′ – PK), Edwards (82′)
Much has been made of Alexis Sanchez’s summer as the Chilean front man refused a new deal at Arsenal, but manager Arsene Wenger has made it perfectly clear to the club’s supporters, as well as those outside the team, that he is still a Gunner.
[ MORE: Barcelona tops Real Madrid in Miami Clasico ]
The French boss has stated that Sanchez is currently battling the flu, but Wenger expects the 28-year-old to return to training on Tuesday.
“He has flu. I had him on [the phone] through text yesterday. He will come back as soon as possible,” Wenger said following Saturday’s Emirates Cup win over Benfica.
“We were in touch with him and his doctor. He has no basic problem apart from the fact that [instead of] coming back tomorrow he comes back on Tuesday. … He’s flying back as soon as he’s in a position to fly back. He had the flu. That’s a question of normally four or five days.”
Despite Arsenal’s clear stance on maintaining Sanchez’s services in the future, the Chilean continues to be the focal point of transfer rumors, with Manchester City a club that remains interested.
Sanchez is coming off of his most successful season as a professional, after notching 30 goals across all competitions, including 24 which came during the Premier League season.