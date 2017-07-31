More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool links continue

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

For well over 12 months Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

[ MORE: Pulisic speaks to JPW ]

The U.S. national team star, still just 18 years old, signed a new long-term deal at German giants Borussia Dortmund over the summer but the Pennsylvania native has once again been linked with a transfer to Liverpool to join his former manager Jurgen Klopp.

A report in the Daily Mirror in the UK suggests that if Barcelona’s Neymar moves to PSG, Barca will then push through a move for Liverpool’s Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho. If that happens then per the report Pulisic would be Klopp’s top replacement.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Klopp and Pulisic keep in regular contact after the latter moved from Hershey, PA as a 15-year-old to sign for Dortmund who were then managed by Klopp.

Last summer speculation was rife that Liverpool were pushing hard to sign Pulisic, but Klopp was coy when we asked him just before the transfer window slammed shut. And before you accuse Klopp of tapping up another player (fans of RB Leipzig and Southampton are likely nodding their heads), it is believed the pair have a very close relationship with the German coach influential in helping Pulisic and his father settle into life overseas in 2015 when he moved to Germany.

Since then a lot has changed for Pulisic.

He’s become the main attacking threat from midfield for the U.S. national team, plus a regular for Dortmund as they reached the UEFA Champions League last eight, won the German Cup and finished third in the Bundesliga.

The hype is very real around Pulisic and although the talented teenager continues to impress each and every time he steps on the pitch, fans of the USMNT are trying not to get ahead of themselves.

In truth, he’s the most exciting attacking talent the U.S. has had since Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey burst onto the scenes and he has the potential — seven goals in 16 appearances for the USMNT is not half bad — to surpass both of their stunning international careers.

When it comes to Pulisic’s club career, many would suggest that staying in the Bundesliga for another two to three years would be the best for his development and then he’d still only be 21 or 22 if he decided it was time to move on in 2020. The world is at his feet and if he continues his rapid ascension then plenty of big money offers will come in if he ever wants to leave Dortmund, which again is another big question mark given their status in Europe and beyond.

The main question, at least for me, around this reported Liverpool interest is simple: how much would Pulisic cost? A rough estimate of $35-40 million may even be on the low side, considering Dortmund would know that Liverpool has a huge transfer fee of over $115 million, or more, coming in for Coutinho.

Everything suggests Pulisic will remain at Dortmund for the foreseeable future given their annual ability to challenge for the Bundesliga title and qualify for the UCL each season.

Klopp is keeping a close eye on his former protege.

Although Pulisic’s diminutive stature may be an issue for some around this move, anybody who has watched his breathtaking ability on the ball, pace and sublime awareness to navigate his way around the pitch know that moving to the Premier League would be something he’d take time to adjust to but would surely master.

It still seems a little early for Pulisic to be heading to the PL, but there’s no doubt the top clubs in England will soon be chasing him if he improves on his breakout season at Dortmund in 2016-17.

As long as Klopp is in charge at Liverpool, it’s likely they’ll be at the front of the queue.

Trialist Freddy Adu called “old vacuum cleaner” by manager

rowdiessoccer.com
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

More:

Watford win race for exciting $15m Brazilian striker Richarlison Salihamidzic appointed Bayern sporting director Report: Galaxy All-Star Van Damme has offer in Belgium

We checked the toolbar multiple times for The Onion, but this is a real story.

The Daily Mail reports that one-time American whiz kid Freddy Adu is on trial in Poland’s top flight with newly-promoted club Sandecja Nowy Sacz.

What he’s doing there is up for debate, according to his prospective manager.

[ MORE: Watford signs Brazilian ace ]

Club manager Radoslaw Mrockowski said he has no idea why Adu, 28, is there, and that he’s not the type of player the Polish side needs to succeed.

Mrockowski isn’t some new hat, either, having guided the team to promotion. It’s not pretty for Adu, who is seeking his 14th professional club.

The manager even channels Joe Kinnear by calling Adu by the wrong first name:

“This is not my idea, so let’s face it, the man who wants to have Frank [sic] Adu on the team, I do not accept this, it was not consulted with me. I will not test it, as someone else wants, and they can do it. In my opinion, the club is so ridiculous. Instead of building a team in a sensible way, we are looking for old vacuum cleaners.”

Holy smoke, that’s brutal. Adu was most recently with Tampa Bay Rowdies for parts of two seasons, playing 13 matches and registering one assist. He hit MLS training camp with the Portland Timbers earlier this year.

This story doesn’t bode well for his next stop, though it seems like Mrockowski might be on the fast track to the unemployment line as well.

Watford win race for exciting $15m Brazilian striker Richarlison

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Score one for Watford.

The Vicarage Road set will reportedly pip Chelsea, AC Milan and a number of other big names to sign 20-year-old Brazilian striker Richarlison from Fluminese.

[ MORE: Van Damme leaving Galaxy? ]

Richarlison has 24 goals in 84 matches for the Brazilian side, and just turned 20 in May. Di Marzio reported last week that Chelsea would land the striker, but Marco Silva and Watford must have worked some magic.

The Watford Observer reports that the fee will be around $15 million for Richarlison, who has appeared 10 times and scored thrice for the Brazilian U-20 side.

President Pedro Abad said: “Richarlison will not travel to face the next opponent. The exit is confirmed, he will play in Watford. It was all set on Friday, the last game would be on Sunday [yesterday].”

We’ve seen little of Richarlison, but what we’ve seen via highlight reel is some A-plus stuff:

Salihamidzic appointed Bayern sporting director

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images for ICC
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 31, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Former Bayern Munich midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic is the German champion’s new sporting director.

The 40-year-old Bosnian was appointed on a three-year deal, Bayern announced Monday.

[ MORE: Van Damme leaving Galaxy? ]

Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy in more than 350 appearances for Bayern during a nine-year spell.

The position of sporting director had been empty since Matthias Sammer left the club a year ago.

Report: Galaxy All-Star Van Damme has offer in Belgium

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Reports from overseas say LA Galaxy All-Star defender Jelle van Damme may be leaving the club to return home to Belgium.

Van Damme reportedly has a two-year contract offer from Royal Antwerp, which boasted a home draw against Anderlecht in this weekend’s league opener.

[ MORE: Man Utd adds Matic ]

The big 6-foot-3 defender joined the Galaxy in 2016 and has made 55 appearances for the club. He was sent-off late Saturday versus Seattle, his third red card of the season (all for two yellows).

Van Damme, 33, has 31 caps for Belgium and is well-traveled in club soccer, having played for Standard Liege, Ajax, and Anderlecht amongst several other stops.

His absence would be a big one for LA, which had just made a huge splash in acquiring Jonathan dos Santos from Villarreal after upgrading its attack with Romain Alessandrini in the offseason.