Getty Images

Man United charged by UEFA for breaching anti-doping rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

Two of Manchester United’s players have been sanctioned by UEFA for breaching anti-doping rules following their Europa League final win against Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden back in May.

Phil Jones has been banned two games and fined $5,875, while Daley Blind has been fined $5,875.

Jones was charged with “insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer” and failing to cooperate with the procedure. Blind is charged with non-compliance as UEFA stated he did not go “immediately to the doping control station as notified.”

United were also fined $11,751, with Jones banned for two European games which includes the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid on Aug. 8 in Skopje, plus their UEFA Champions League group stage opener. Blind did not receive a suspension.

Of course, anti-doping measures are serious in soccer, as they are in any sport, but the fact that Jones and Blind may not have had this on their mind right away is probably because they just finished a grueling, testing season by winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League.

Jones and Blind probably just wanted to celebrate with their fans in Stockholm, but UEFA isn’t having any of it and rules are rules.

Below is the statement from UEFA in full, with United able to appeal their decision.

The club has been charged for infringements of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations (ADR) concerning the doping control procedure. In particular, according to Appendix B (17) of the afore-mentioned regulations, “the teams are responsible for ensuring that the players drawn to undergo doping controls are taken by the respective team representatives to the doping control station straight from the pitch as soon as the match is over. This applies even when chaperones are appointed by UEFA”.

• The player Philip Jones has been charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer (Article 15 (1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), as well as for a lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure (Article 6.05 ADR).

• The player Daley Blind has been charged for violation and non-compliance with Article 6.05 (a) of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, which states that “every player designated to undergo as doping control is personally responsible for reporting immediately to the doping control station as notified”.

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool links continue

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

For well over 12 months Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

The U.S. national team star, still just 18 years old, signed a new long-term deal at German giants Borussia Dortmund over the summer but the Pennsylvania native has once again been linked with a transfer to Liverpool to join his former manager Jurgen Klopp.

A report in the Daily Mirror in the UK suggests that if Barcelona’s Neymar moves to PSG, Barca will then push through a move for Liverpool’s Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho. If that happens then per the report Pulisic would be Klopp’s top replacement.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Klopp and Pulisic keep in regular contact after the latter moved from Hershey, PA as a 15-year-old to sign for Dortmund who were then managed by Klopp.

Last summer speculation was rife that Liverpool were pushing hard to sign Pulisic, but Klopp was coy when we asked him just before the transfer window slammed shut. And before you accuse Klopp of tapping up another player (fans of RB Leipzig and Southampton are likely nodding their heads), it is believed the pair have a very close relationship with the German coach influential in helping Pulisic and his father settle into life overseas in 2015 when he moved to Germany.

Since then a lot has changed for Pulisic.

He’s become the main attacking threat from midfield for the U.S. national team, plus a regular for Dortmund as they reached the UEFA Champions League last eight, won the German Cup and finished third in the Bundesliga.

The hype is very real around Pulisic and although the talented teenager continues to impress each and every time he steps on the pitch, fans of the USMNT are trying not to get ahead of themselves.

In truth, he’s the most exciting attacking talent the U.S. has had since Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey burst onto the scenes and he has the potential — seven goals in 16 appearances for the USMNT is not half bad — to surpass both of their stunning international careers.

When it comes to Pulisic’s club career, many would suggest that staying in the Bundesliga for another two to three years would be the best for his development and then he’d still only be 21 or 22 if he decided it was time to move on in 2020. The world is at his feet and if he continues his rapid ascension then plenty of big money offers will come in if he ever wants to leave Dortmund, which again is another big question mark given their status in Europe and beyond.

The main question, at least for me, around this reported Liverpool interest is simple: how much would Pulisic cost? A rough estimate of $35-40 million may even be on the low side, considering Dortmund would know that Liverpool has a huge transfer fee of over $115 million, or more, coming in for Coutinho.

Everything suggests Pulisic will remain at Dortmund for the foreseeable future given their annual ability to challenge for the Bundesliga title and qualify for the UCL each season.

Klopp is keeping a close eye on his former protege.

Although Pulisic’s diminutive stature may be an issue for some around this move, anybody who has watched his breathtaking ability on the ball, pace and sublime awareness to navigate his way around the pitch know that moving to the Premier League would be something he’d take time to adjust to but would surely master.

It still seems a little early for Pulisic to be heading to the PL, but there’s no doubt the top clubs in England will soon be chasing him if he improves on his breakout season at Dortmund in 2016-17.

As long as Klopp is in charge at Liverpool, it’s likely they’ll be at the front of the queue.

PSG’s Serge Aurier to join Manchester United?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain right back Serge Aurier could be heading to the Premier League, with a report in France claiming he is close to joining Manchester United.

Aurier, 24, will likely find minutes hard to come by this season at the Parc des Princes after Dani Alves’ arrival and he has been linked with a move to both United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Paris United claim Aurier has agreed personal terms and his transfer fee is $25 million, and although United’s manager Jose Mourinho previously stated he wanted to sign a central midfielder (Nemanja Matic‘s move from Chelsea is edging nearer) and a winger, it appears Aurier could arrive.

There is a slight complication with this deal though as Aurier was banned from traveling to England last November for PSG’s UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal due to being convicted of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub.

The Ivory Coast international has appealed the conviction and has a hearing on Aug. 7 which will decide if the ruling is overturned.

Do Manchester United really need another full back?

With Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah already able to play in that position, this seems like a strange move for Mourinho. That said, Aurier possess raw power and pace and he could be deployed further forward and both Valencia and Young have traditional been wingers who have slotted into defensive roles over the past two seasons.

Aurier’s pace, power and athleticism make him a Mourinho-esque player and his versatility and UCL experience is also a bonus.

Depending on how the Aug. 7 hearing goes, Aurier’s future seems to lie away from PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears in court over tax fraud allegations

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 7:52 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in a Spanish court on Monday morning in conjunction with an investigation to decided whether or not the Real Madrid and Portugal star committed tax fraud.

Ronaldo, 32, did not speak to the assembled media, of which there were many, outside the court as he left without giving a statement.

The reigning World Player of the Year was summoned to speak with the investigating judge in a private hearing and his testimony will be part of the investigation into whether there are grounds to charge him.

Ronaldo and his representatives have denied the allegations and he previously said “his conscience is clear” when asked about the situation.

In June a Spanish prosecutor accused Ronaldo of tax fraud amounting to $16.5 million from 2011-14. The accusations surround “shell companies” used outside of Spain to hide money made from selling his image rights.

Current and former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano, Neymar and Dani Alves have all faced similar accusations from the Spanish government in recent years.

If the investigation does go to trial and Ronaldo is found guilty then he could face a three-and-a-half year prison sentence, plus a fine of at least $32.8 million.

USWNT storms back from 3-1 down, beats Brazil 4-3

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 30, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) Julie Ertz came in off the bench and scored in the 89th minute and the United States overcame a late three-goal deficit to beat Brazil 4-3 on Sunday night in the Tournament of Nations.

The United States was in danger of losing for the fourth time this year before the three-goal flurry in about nine minutes.

Two minutes after Brazil’s Andressinha scored on a free kick in the 78th minute for her second goal of the game, Christen Press countered to make it 3-2.

Press fed Megan Rapinoe for a spectacular running blast that tied it in the 85th minute, and Ertz put the Americans ahead four minutes later. Ertz is using her married name after playing as Julie Johnston.

The United States was coming off a 1-0 loss to Australia in the team’s Tournament of Nations opener in Seattle on Thursday night.