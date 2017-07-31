Newcastle interested in Atleti’s Correa, Arsenal’s Perez

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Rafa Benitez has eye on a pair of strikers from big European clubs.

The Newcastle United manager reportedly has interest in Arsenal’s veteran forward Lucas Perez and Atletico Madrid’s young star Angel Correa, according to the Chronicle’s Lee Ryder.

Either would make sense, though the latter would certainly have interest from around Europe as a productive player in limited time at the Vicente Calderon.

A San Lorenzo product, the 22-year-old Argentine played primarily on the right wing but can be used in any attacking position. Correa has 16 goals and 15 assists in 83 matches for Atleti, including one Champions League goal vs. Benfica.

Perez moved to Arsenal from Deportivo de la Coruna last summer, and scored seven times in 21 appearances. Only one of those came in the Premier League, though the 28-year-old netted a hat trick against Basel in the UCL.

Either would be a boon for Benitez, who has Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic as his prime strike options (the latter has been linked with a move away from St. James Park). Correa would be a major coup for Newcastle.

