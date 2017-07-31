Report: Barca open to selling EURO champ Gomes

File this under farfetched, but also put it on file: Andre Gomes could be on the market.
Purchased by Barcelona just last year, Marca is reporting that the Portuguese youngster could leave the Camp Nou because of the club’s inability to sell Arda Turan.
[ MORE: Correa to Newcastle? ]
The biggest problem with this rumor? New Barca manager Ernesto Valverde hasn’t even trained Gomes yet after the midfielder’s time at the Confederations Cup earned him two weeks away from the club.
That Barca would move on from Gomes would be a bit stunning, but a loan move is possible and almost every team imaginable would want a look at the midfielder, who turned 24 on Monday.
Gomes made his name on loan at Valencia before earning a full-time move to the Mestalla Stadium. In 2016 he moved to Barca, and posted three goals and three assists in 47 appearances. That’s underwhelming to be sure, but this is a EURO-winning midfielder who regularly trots into the XI on one of the best international teams in the world.
Rafa Benitez has eye on a pair of strikers from big European clubs.
The Newcastle United manager reportedly has interest in Arsenal’s veteran forward Lucas Perez and Atletico Madrid’s young star Angel Correa, according to the Chronicle’s Lee Ryder.
Either would make sense, though the latter would certainly have interest from around Europe as a productive player in limited time at the Vicente Calderon.
[ MORE: Weirdest Freddy Adu trial yet ]
A San Lorenzo product, the 22-year-old Argentine played primarily on the right wing but can be used in any attacking position. Correa has 16 goals and 15 assists in 83 matches for Atleti, including one Champions League goal vs. Benfica.
Perez moved to Arsenal from Deportivo de la Coruna last summer, and scored seven times in 21 appearances. Only one of those came in the Premier League, though the 28-year-old netted a hat trick against Basel in the UCL.
Either would be a boon for Benitez, who has Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic as his prime strike options (the latter has been linked with a move away from St. James Park). Correa would be a major coup for Newcastle.
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez is training with the Seattle Sounders in the hopes the club can sign the 28-year-old later this week.
Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey said Monday that the club is hopeful it can complete the transaction before the close of the summer transfer window next week. Rodriguez most recently played for Sporting Gijon in La Liga 2, the Spanish second division. Rodriguez spent time as a youth in the FC Barcelona academy.
[ MORE: Acosta to Europe this window? ]
Lagerwey said the club has scouted Rodriguez extensively and jumped at the opportunity to try to add him to Seattle’s roster for the second half of the MLS season.
Lagerwey also confirmed that defender Joevin Jones will join German club Darmstadt following the conclusion of the MLS season. Lagerwey said the club tried to lock up Jones to a long-term contract but Jones’ desire was to play overseas.
FC Dallas’ aims at MLS Cup and a Supporters’ Shield could take a significant hit in the next few weeks.
USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta is at a very good age to make a move abroad, having plentiful experience in MLS at 22 and coming into his own on the national team.
Acosta earned his first caps as a left back under Jurgen Klinsmann, but that’s not his prime position. He’s a center midfielder under Bruce Arena and for his club, with deft ball skills and terrific athleticism.
[ MORE: Weirdest Freddy Adu trial yet ]
He told MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal that there is interest abroad, and that he’d prefer to make a move during the summer so as to get maximum time with his new club and manager.
Acosta has three goals and two assists for FCD this season, and has 12 and 7 in 115 total appearances for the club. The box-to-box midfielder is also an interesting prospect as 3-5-2 wingback, and it wouldn’t hurt his World Cup hopes to be playing regularly in a better league through the winter.
He also called a move to Europe his “dream move,” though Stejskal’s report notes that FCD would prefer to sell him after the season as they are “so close” to December (MLS Cup).
Dallas is currently in the driver’s seat to finish as the Western Conference’s top seed, and it’s far better for the club to move him later. For the USMNT and Acosta, however, the sooner the better. A January move forces Acosta to find playing time with a side which has been together for months, whereas a move in August allows him to compete for playing time and meld into the team ASAP.
Here’s the full quote on timing from Acosta, and the full story with multiple quotes:
We checked the toolbar multiple times for The Onion, but this is a real story.
The Daily Mail reports that one-time American whiz kid Freddy Adu is on trial in Poland’s top flight with newly-promoted club Sandecja Nowy Sacz.
What he’s doing there is up for debate, according to his prospective manager.
[ MORE: Watford signs Brazilian ace ]
Club manager Radoslaw Mrockowski said he has no idea why Adu, 28, is there, and that he’s not the type of player the Polish side needs to succeed.
Mrockowski isn’t some new hat, either, having guided the team to promotion. It’s not pretty for Adu, who is seeking his 14th professional club.
The manager even channels Joe Kinnear by calling Adu by the wrong first name:
“This is not my idea, so let’s face it, the man who wants to have Frank [sic] Adu on the team, I do not accept this, it was not consulted with me. I will not test it, as someone else wants, and they can do it. In my opinion, the club is so ridiculous. Instead of building a team in a sensible way, we are looking for old vacuum cleaners.”
Holy smoke, that’s brutal (and it’s not the first time he’s made the news on account of vacuums). Adu was most recently with Tampa Bay Rowdies for parts of two seasons, playing 13 matches and registering one assist. He hit MLS training camp with the Portland Timbers earlier this year.
This story doesn’t bode well for his next stop, though it seems like Mrockowski might be on the fast track to the unemployment line as well.