Report: Barca open to selling EURO champ Gomes

File this under farfetched, but also put it on file: Andre Gomes could be on the market.

Purchased by Barcelona just last year, Marca is reporting that the Portuguese youngster could leave the Camp Nou because of the club’s inability to sell Arda Turan.

[ MORE: Correa to Newcastle? ]

The biggest problem with this rumor? New Barca manager Ernesto Valverde hasn’t even trained Gomes yet after the midfielder’s time at the Confederations Cup earned him two weeks away from the club.

That Barca would move on from Gomes would be a bit stunning, but a loan move is possible and almost every team imaginable would want a look at the midfielder, who turned 24 on Monday.

Gomes made his name on loan at Valencia before earning a full-time move to the Mestalla Stadium. In 2016 he moved to Barca, and posted three goals and three assists in 47 appearances. That’s underwhelming to be sure, but this is a EURO-winning midfielder who regularly trots into the XI on one of the best international teams in the world.

Follow @NicholasMendola