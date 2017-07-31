More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Report: Galaxy All-Star Van Damme has offer in Belgium

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Reports from overseas say LA Galaxy All-Star defender Jelle van Damme may be leaving the club to return home to Belgium.

Van Damme reportedly has a two-year contract offer from Royal Antwerp, which boasted a home draw against Anderlecht in this weekend’s league opener.

The big 6-foot-3 defender joined the Galaxy in 2016 and has made 55 appearances for the club. He was sent-off late Saturday versus Seattle, his third red card of the season (all for two yellows).

Van Damme, 33, has 31 caps for Belgium and is well-traveled in club soccer, having played for Standard Liege, Ajax, and Anderlecht amongst several other stops.

His absence would be a big one for LA, which had just made a huge splash in acquiring Jonathan dos Santos from Villarreal after upgrading its attack with Romain Alessandrini in the offseason.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Only two Atlanta United players have hit the pitch for more minutes than Greg Garza on his debut run through Major League Soccer, and our friends at the Beyond the Pitch have Greg in the house for a podcast ahead of the All Star’s appearance versus Real Madrid.

Scott Nicholls is joined by Atlanta United defender and MLS All-Star Greg Garza to discuss his career journey, including the many countries he has played in, almost walking away from the game, how he ended up in Atlanta and what it means to be voted an All-Star.

MLS to start using VAR this weekend. What can we expect?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Ah, it’s been about a month or so since we’ve complained about Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Time to start flexing your frowns once again, folks.

VARs will come in to Major League Soccer for the round of games on Aug. 5-6, after the All-Star Game on Aug. 2 in Chicago which marks the traditional midway point of the season.

It will be used for all of the remaining MLS games, plus MLS Cup playoffs and MLS Cup itself.

Your first comment is probably something along the lines of: ‘why the heck is this happening halfway through a season?’

Yeah, I’m with you, especially as decisions in the opening half of the MLS season obviously weren’t scrutinized in the same way, leading to plenty of points either falling by the wayside or gained advantageously by teams. But we don’t live in an ideal world and here we are.

Still, it’s happening, so let’s see what we can expect from the biggest set of VAR tests. The video below from the folks at MLSsoccer.com — featuring Howard Webb who is now the Professional Referees Organization (PRO) manager of VAR operations — does a great job at explaining everything and here are the main takeaways to remember.

  • At each MLS game a VAR (fifth official) will be located in a booth and have access to all available broadcast replays
  • VARs can only help on decisions involving goals, direct red cards, penalty kick and mistaken identity
  • VARs will be able to talk with the referee via a communications system and suggest a review of an incident
  • The referee can then either re-watch the incident on a sideline monitor or apply the VARs decision to keep or overturn the decision
  • If there is a stoppage of play following the incident and then lay restarts, the incident cannot be checked and play must go on

MLS will have the eyes of the world on it to see exactly how this system works over an elongated period of time. We all saw the issues at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia which led to many pundits and fans calling for it to be shelved ahead of the 2018 World Cup next summer.

How well it works in MLS could have a huge bearing in how VAR is implemented in Russia next summer, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisting it will be used.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will be reviewing all of the findings in MLS over the next four to five months before then deciding when to update the laws of the game.

MLS has always been available to be the guinea pig of the soccer world with the foam spray used by refs introduced in North America’s top-flight, plus goal-line technology and more. So far, so good.

There are plenty of VAR skeptics out there following the Confed Cup this summer, but maybe MLS can help ease some of that worry for soccer purists.

Ronaldo tells judge he has “never tried to avoid taxes”

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 31, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo has told a Spanish judge that he has “never tried to avoid taxes.”

The Real Madrid player, who is from Portugal, was questioned Monday to determine whether he committed tax fraud. Ronaldo spent more than 90 minutes answering the questions of investigating judge Monica Gomez.

According to a statement released by his public relations firm, Ronaldo told the judge: “I have never hidden anything, nor had the intention to avoid taxes.”

Judge Gomez took Ronaldo’s testimony as part of an investigation to determine if there are grounds to charge him.

A state prosecutor accused Ronaldo in June of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million).

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Gray to Everton, Spurs; Coutinho to PSG

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Sky Sports is reporting that Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has held talks with the owners of the club to try and move away from the King Power Stadium.

Gray, 21, has been with the Foxes for the past two seasons after signing from second-tier Birmingham City in January 2016 for $9 million but has been a bit-part player with Marc Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez the mainstays out wide for Leicester.

The England U-21 international has bags of talent, scoring stunning goals against Manchester United and Derby County last season and made 41 appearances in all competitions but started just nine Premier League games.

His blistering pace, direct running and crossing ability mean plenty of Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him, especially as he made a good impression for Aidy Boothroyd’s U-21 side by scoring twice as they reached the semifinals of the European Championships this summer.

Able to play on either flank, the report suggests Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Borussia Dortmund all want to sign Gray and he has held talk with the owners about his future but has been told he’s not for sale. Spurs are said to be keen on bringing in another wide option with Erik Lamela battling back through injury after a year out and deals for Georges-Kevin N’Koudou and Moussa Sissoko not working out thus far.

Everton have plenty of attacking options but perhaps Ronald Koeman is unsure exactly how Yannick Bolasie will return after his ACL injury which kept him out for the majority of last season after his big-money move from Crystal Palace. As for Dortmund, well, they are known across the soccer world for attracting and nurturing the best young attacking talent and all three of the aforementioned clubs can offer Gray European action (Champions League in the case of Spurs and Dortmund) which Leicester cannot this season.

With Riyad Mahrez also pushing for a move away as UCL clubs circle, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare (in his first full season as a PL boss) will certainly have plenty of issues to sort out between now and the end of the transfer window on Aug. 31.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that Neymar is trying to persuade Philippe Coutinho to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho, 25, is being chased by Barcelona with widespread reports stating that Barca will use the money they gain from selling Neymar to PSG in a potential word-record transfer of $255 million.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool insist Coutinho, who signed a new long-term deal in January, is not for sale but the report states that Neymar is hoping to persuade Coutinho to join him at Les Parisiens.

Per the report Neymar has inundated Coutinho with WhatsApp messages over the summer and the duo are close friends after first playing together at the age of 14.

If PSG are somehow able to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations by signing Neymar, then surely any deal for Coutinho (valued at over $115 million by Liverpool) would just not be possible.

Still, this is a world where PSG seem to be able to print money via their Qatari owners. Just imagine Coutinho threading through balls for Neymar and Edinsn Cavani to finish… Hey, stop drooling.

The report also states that Barca are better placed to sign Coutinho and they hope his signing, after having two bids turned down by Liverpool already, will convince Neymar to stay at the Nou Camp.

Coutinho is a wanted man and that’s just when it comes to Neymar. After scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists in the PL for Liverpool last season as he led Klopp’s men to fourth-place, Coutinho appears to be entering his prime. Will that be spent at Anfield, the Nou Camp or the Parc des Princes?