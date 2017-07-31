More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images for ICC

Salihamidzic appointed Bayern sporting director

Associated PressJul 31, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Former Bayern Munich midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic is the German champion’s new sporting director.

The 40-year-old Bosnian was appointed on a three-year deal, Bayern announced Monday.

Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy in more than 350 appearances for Bayern during a nine-year spell.

The position of sporting director had been empty since Matthias Sammer left the club a year ago.

Watford win race for exciting $15m Brazilian striker Richarlison

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Score one for Watford.

The Vicarage Road set will reportedly pip Chelsea, AC Milan and a number of other big names to sign 20-year-old Brazilian striker Richarlison from Fluminese.

Richarlison has 24 goals in 84 matches for the Brazilian side, and just turned 20 in May. Di Marzio reported last week that Chelsea would land the striker, but Marco Silva and Watford must have worked some magic.

The Watford Observer reports that the fee will be around $15 million for Richarlison, who has appeared 10 times and scored thrice for the Brazilian U-20 side.

President Pedro Abad said: “Richarlison will not travel to face the next opponent. The exit is confirmed, he will play in Watford. It was all set on Friday, the last game would be on Sunday [yesterday].”

We’ve seen little of Richarlison, but what we’ve seen via highlight reel is some A-plus stuff:

Report: Galaxy All-Star Van Damme has offer in Belgium

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Reports from overseas say LA Galaxy All-Star defender Jelle van Damme may be leaving the club to return home to Belgium.

Van Damme reportedly has a two-year contract offer from Royal Antwerp, which boasted a home draw against Anderlecht in this weekend’s league opener.

The big 6-foot-3 defender joined the Galaxy in 2016 and has made 55 appearances for the club. He was sent-off late Saturday versus Seattle, his third red card of the season (all for two yellows).

Van Damme, 33, has 31 caps for Belgium and is well-traveled in club soccer, having played for Standard Liege, Ajax, and Anderlecht amongst several other stops.

His absence would be a big one for LA, which had just made a huge splash in acquiring Jonathan dos Santos from Villarreal after upgrading its attack with Romain Alessandrini in the offseason.

LISTEN: Greg Garza talks ATL, MLS ASG with Beyond the Pitch

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Only two Atlanta United players have hit the pitch for more minutes than Greg Garza on his debut run through Major League Soccer, and our friends at the Beyond the Pitch have Greg in the house for a podcast ahead of the All Star’s appearance versus Real Madrid.

Scott Nicholls is joined by Atlanta United defender and MLS All-Star Greg Garza to discuss his career journey, including the many countries he has played in, almost walking away from the game, how he ended up in Atlanta and what it means to be voted an All-Star.

MLS to start using VAR this weekend. What can we expect?

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Ah, it’s been about a month or so since we’ve complained about Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Time to start flexing your frowns once again, folks.

VARs will come in to Major League Soccer for the round of games on Aug. 5-6, after the All-Star Game on Aug. 2 in Chicago which marks the traditional midway point of the season.

It will be used for all of the remaining MLS games, plus MLS Cup playoffs and MLS Cup itself.

Your first comment is probably something along the lines of: ‘why the heck is this happening halfway through a season?’

Yeah, I’m with you, especially as decisions in the opening half of the MLS season obviously weren’t scrutinized in the same way, leading to plenty of points either falling by the wayside or gained advantageously by teams. But we don’t live in an ideal world and here we are.

Still, it’s happening, so let’s see what we can expect from the biggest set of VAR tests. The video below from the folks at MLSsoccer.com — featuring Howard Webb who is now the Professional Referees Organization (PRO) manager of VAR operations — does a great job at explaining everything and here are the main takeaways to remember.

  • At each MLS game a VAR (fifth official) will be located in a booth and have access to all available broadcast replays
  • VARs can only help on decisions involving goals, direct red cards, penalty kick and mistaken identity
  • VARs will be able to talk with the referee via a communications system and suggest a review of an incident
  • The referee can then either re-watch the incident on a sideline monitor or apply the VARs decision to keep or overturn the decision
  • If there is a stoppage of play following the incident and then lay restarts, the incident cannot be checked and play must go on

MLS will have the eyes of the world on it to see exactly how this system works over an elongated period of time. We all saw the issues at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia which led to many pundits and fans calling for it to be shelved ahead of the 2018 World Cup next summer.

How well it works in MLS could have a huge bearing in how VAR is implemented in Russia next summer, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisting it will be used.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will be reviewing all of the findings in MLS over the next four to five months before then deciding when to update the laws of the game.

MLS has always been available to be the guinea pig of the soccer world with the foam spray used by refs introduced in North America’s top-flight, plus goal-line technology and more. So far, so good.

There are plenty of VAR skeptics out there following the Confed Cup this summer, but maybe MLS can help ease some of that worry for soccer purists.