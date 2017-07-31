Sounders hope to sign Rodriguez; Jones will go to Darmstadt

FC Dallas’ aims at MLS Cup and a Supporters’ Shield could take a significant hit in the next few weeks.

USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta is at a very good age to make a move abroad, having plentiful experience in MLS at 22 and coming into his own on the national team.

Acosta earned his first caps as a left back under Jurgen Klinsmann, but that’s not his prime position. He’s a center midfielder under Bruce Arena and for his club, with deft ball skills and terrific athleticism.

He told MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal that there is interest abroad, and that he’d prefer to make a move during the summer so as to get maximum time with his new club and manager.

Acosta has three goals and two assists for FCD this season, and has 12 and 7 in 115 total appearances for the club. The box-to-box midfielder is also an interesting prospect as 3-5-2 wingback, and it wouldn’t hurt his World Cup hopes to be playing regularly in a better league through the winter.

He also called a move to Europe his “dream move,” though Stejskal’s report notes that FCD would prefer to sell him after the season as they are “so close” to December (MLS Cup).

Dallas is currently in the driver’s seat to finish as the Western Conference’s top seed, and it’s far better for the club to move him later. For the USMNT and Acosta, however, the sooner the better. A January move forces Acosta to find playing time with a side which has been together for months, whereas a move in August allows him to compete for playing time and meld into the team ASAP.

Here’s the full quote on timing from Acosta, and the full story with multiple quotes:

