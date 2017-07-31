Transfer Rumor Roundup: Gray to Everton, Spurs; Coutinho to PSG

Sky Sports is reporting that Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has held talks with the owners of the club to try and move away from the King Power Stadium.

Gray, 21, has been with the Foxes for the past two seasons after signing from second-tier Birmingham City in January 2016 for $9 million but has been a bit-part player with Marc Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez the mainstays out wide for Leicester.

The England U-21 international has bags of talent, scoring stunning goals against Manchester United and Derby County last season and made 41 appearances in all competitions but started just nine Premier League games.

His blistering pace, direct running and crossing ability mean plenty of Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him, especially as he made a good impression for Aidy Boothroyd’s U-21 side by scoring twice as they reached the semifinals of the European Championships this summer.

Able to play on either flank, the report suggests Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Borussia Dortmund all want to sign Gray and he has held talk with the owners about his future but has been told he’s not for sale. Spurs are said to be keen on bringing in another wide option with Erik Lamela battling back through injury after a year out and deals for Georges-Kevin N’Koudou and Moussa Sissoko not working out thus far.

Everton have plenty of attacking options but perhaps Ronald Koeman is unsure exactly how Yannick Bolasie will return after his ACL injury which kept him out for the majority of last season after his big-money move from Crystal Palace. As for Dortmund, well, they are known across the soccer world for attracting and nurturing the best young attacking talent and all three of the aforementioned clubs can offer Gray European action (Champions League in the case of Spurs and Dortmund) which Leicester cannot this season.

With Riyad Mahrez also pushing for a move away as UCL clubs circle, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare (in his first full season as a PL boss) will certainly have plenty of issues to sort out between now and the end of the transfer window on Aug. 31.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that Neymar is trying to persuade Philippe Coutinho to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho, 25, is being chased by Barcelona with widespread reports stating that Barca will use the money they gain from selling Neymar to PSG in a potential word-record transfer of $255 million.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool insist Coutinho, who signed a new long-term deal in January, is not for sale but the report states that Neymar is hoping to persuade Coutinho to join him at Les Parisiens.

Per the report Neymar has inundated Coutinho with WhatsApp messages over the summer and the duo are close friends after first playing together at the age of 14.

If PSG are somehow able to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations by signing Neymar, then surely any deal for Coutinho (valued at over $115 million by Liverpool) would just not be possible.

Still, this is a world where PSG seem to be able to print money via their Qatari owners. Just imagine Coutinho threading through balls for Neymar and Edinsn Cavani to finish… Hey, stop drooling.

The report also states that Barca are better placed to sign Coutinho and they hope his signing, after having two bids turned down by Liverpool already, will convince Neymar to stay at the Nou Camp.

Coutinho is a wanted man and that’s just when it comes to Neymar. After scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists in the PL for Liverpool last season as he led Klopp’s men to fourth-place, Coutinho appears to be entering his prime. Will that be spent at Anfield, the Nou Camp or the Parc des Princes?

