More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Gray to Everton, Spurs; Coutinho to PSG

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Sky Sports is reporting that Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has held talks with the owners of the club to try and move away from the King Power Stadium.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic to Liverpool? ]  

Gray, 21, has been with the Foxes for the past two seasons after signing from second-tier Birmingham City in January 2016 for $9 million but has been a bit-part player with Marc Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez the mainstays out wide for Leicester.

The England U-21 international has bags of talent, scoring stunning goals against Manchester United and Derby County last season and made 41 appearances in all competitions but started just nine Premier League games.

His blistering pace, direct running and crossing ability mean plenty of Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him, especially as he made a good impression for Aidy Boothroyd’s U-21 side by scoring twice as they reached the semifinals of the European Championships this summer.

Able to play on either flank, the report suggests Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Borussia Dortmund all want to sign Gray and he has held talk with the owners about his future but has been told he’s not for sale. Spurs are said to be keen on bringing in another wide option with Erik Lamela battling back through injury after a year out and deals for Georges-Kevin N’Koudou and Moussa Sissoko not working out thus far.

Everton have plenty of attacking options but perhaps Ronald Koeman is unsure exactly how Yannick Bolasie will return after his ACL injury which kept him out for the majority of last season after his big-money move from Crystal Palace. As for Dortmund, well, they are known across the soccer world for attracting and nurturing the best young attacking talent and all three of the aforementioned clubs can offer Gray European action (Champions League in the case of Spurs and Dortmund) which Leicester cannot this season.

With Riyad Mahrez also pushing for a move away as UCL clubs circle, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare (in his first full season as a PL boss) will certainly have plenty of issues to sort out between now and the end of the transfer window on Aug. 31.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that Neymar is trying to persuade Philippe Coutinho to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho, 25, is being chased by Barcelona with widespread reports stating that Barca will use the money they gain from selling Neymar to PSG in a potential word-record transfer of $255 million.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool insist Coutinho, who signed a new long-term deal in January, is not for sale but the report states that Neymar is hoping to persuade Coutinho to join him at Les Parisiens.

Per the report Neymar has inundated Coutinho with WhatsApp messages over the summer and the duo are close friends after first playing together at the age of 14.

If PSG are somehow able to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations by signing Neymar, then surely any deal for Coutinho (valued at over $115 million by Liverpool) would just not be possible.

Still, this is a world where PSG seem to be able to print money via their Qatari owners. Just imagine Coutinho threading through balls for Neymar and Edinsn Cavani to finish… Hey, stop drooling.

The report also states that Barca are better placed to sign Coutinho and they hope his signing, after having two bids turned down by Liverpool already, will convince Neymar to stay at the Nou Camp.

Coutinho is a wanted man and that’s just when it comes to Neymar. After scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists in the PL for Liverpool last season as he led Klopp’s men to fourth-place, Coutinho appears to be entering his prime. Will that be spent at Anfield, the Nou Camp or the Parc des Princes?

Man United sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Serbian destroyer Nemanja Matic is ready to be Jose Mourinho’s hatchet man once again.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic to Liverpool? ] 

For the second time in his career Matic has signed for Mourinho, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Red Devils reportedly paying over $52.3 million to Chelsea.

Matic, 28, is of course much more than a thug in the engine room as the lanky Serbian international has won two Premier League titles in the past three seasons with Chelsea.

His elegance on the ball, timing in tackles, supreme positional sense and aerial ability has seen him develop into one of the finest holding midfielders in Europe and in Chelsea’s most recent title winning seasons he was pivotal in protecting the back four but also chipping in with telling moments in attack.

Mourinho is certainly delighted to have Matic at Old Trafford.

“Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player,” Mourinho said. “I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31.”

So, there you have it. Once Mourinho finds players he trusts he often moves them from club to club. Paulo Ferreira, Ricardo Carvalho, Samuel Eto'o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are just a few of the examples of Mourinho having unbridled faith in familiar faces.

That said, Matic has not had a preseason with Chelsea leaving him off their tour of the Far East with this deal in the works and his insistence to leave Chelsea for Man United was clear all summer, especially with holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko arriving from AS Monaco. It may take him a little way to get back up to speed and there is a lingering sense that Chelsea delayed this transfer after United won the race for Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer. Surely they wouldn’t be so petty with their former manager involved…

Matic said to work with Mourinho again “was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down” as well as thanking Chelsea for this time at the club.

With N'Golo Kante the main man in Chelsea’s engine room last season, Matic’s fine form was often overlooked. He kept Cesc Fabregas out of the starting lineup for most of the campaign and he will now line up alongside Ander Herrera to create a formidable, snappy-tackling shield for United’s defense.

Quite why Chelsea have allowed Matic to leave to a direct PL rival is beyond most people, but United have now strengthened in all the areas they needed to this summer and have a new, powerful spine in Victor Lindelof, Matic and Lukaku. In central midfield Matic and Herrera will be first choice with Paul Pogba ahead of them, while Michael Carrick and Maraoune Fellaini will also challenge for the two deeper central spots.

Mourinho wanted a new striker, center back, central midfielder and a winger in the summer window and he’s spent $190 million to get three out of the four.

This is now very much a Mourinho team and Matic is very much a quintessential Mourinho player.

;

Man United charged by UEFA for breaching anti-doping rules

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

Two of Manchester United’s players have been sanctioned by UEFA for breaching anti-doping rules following their Europa League final win against Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden back in May.

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic to Liverpool?

Phil Jones has been banned two games and fined $5,875, while Daley Blind has been fined $5,875.

Jones was charged with “insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer” and failing to cooperate with the procedure. Blind is charged with non-compliance as UEFA stated he did not go “immediately to the doping control station as notified.”

United were also fined $11,751, with Jones banned for two European games which includes the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid on Aug. 8 in Skopje, plus their UEFA Champions League group stage opener. Blind did not receive a suspension.

Of course, anti-doping measures are serious in soccer, as they are in any sport, but the fact that Jones and Blind may not have had this on their mind right away is probably because they just finished a grueling, testing season by winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League.

Jones and Blind probably just wanted to celebrate with their fans in Stockholm, but UEFA isn’t having any of it and rules are rules.

Below is the statement from UEFA in full, with United able to appeal their decision.

The club has been charged for infringements of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations (ADR) concerning the doping control procedure. In particular, according to Appendix B (17) of the afore-mentioned regulations, “the teams are responsible for ensuring that the players drawn to undergo doping controls are taken by the respective team representatives to the doping control station straight from the pitch as soon as the match is over. This applies even when chaperones are appointed by UEFA”.

• The player Philip Jones has been charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer (Article 15 (1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), as well as for a lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure (Article 6.05 ADR).

• The player Daley Blind has been charged for violation and non-compliance with Article 6.05 (a) of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, which states that “every player designated to undergo as doping control is personally responsible for reporting immediately to the doping control station as notified”.

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool links continue

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

For well over 12 months Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

[ MORE: Pulisic speaks to JPW ]

The U.S. national team star, still just 18 years old, signed a new long-term deal at German giants Borussia Dortmund over the summer but the Pennsylvania native has once again been linked with a transfer to Liverpool to join his former manager Jurgen Klopp.

A report in the Daily Mirror in the UK suggests that if Barcelona’s Neymar moves to PSG, Barca will then push through a move for Liverpool’s Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho. If that happens then per the report Pulisic would be Klopp’s top replacement.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Klopp and Pulisic keep in regular contact after the latter moved from Hershey, PA as a 15-year-old to sign for Dortmund who were then managed by Klopp.

Last summer speculation was rife that Liverpool were pushing hard to sign Pulisic, but Klopp was coy when we asked him just before the transfer window slammed shut. And before you accuse Klopp of tapping up another player (fans of RB Leipzig and Southampton are likely nodding their heads), it is believed the pair have a very close relationship with the German coach influential in helping Pulisic and his father settle into life overseas in 2015 when he moved to Germany.

Since then a lot has changed for Pulisic.

He’s become the main attacking threat from midfield for the U.S. national team, plus a regular for Dortmund as they reached the UEFA Champions League last eight, won the German Cup and finished third in the Bundesliga.

The hype is very real around Pulisic and although the talented teenager continues to impress each and every time he steps on the pitch, fans of the USMNT are trying not to get ahead of themselves.

In truth, he’s the most exciting attacking talent the U.S. has had since Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey burst onto the scenes and he has the potential — seven goals in 16 appearances for the USMNT is not half bad — to surpass both of their stunning international careers.

When it comes to Pulisic’s club career, many would suggest that staying in the Bundesliga for another two to three years would be the best for his development and then he’d still only be 21 or 22 if he decided it was time to move on in 2020. The world is at his feet and if he continues his rapid ascension then plenty of big money offers will come in if he ever wants to leave Dortmund, which again is another big question mark given their status in Europe and beyond.

The main question, at least for me, around this reported Liverpool interest is simple: how much would Pulisic cost? A rough estimate of $35-40 million may even be on the low side, considering Dortmund would know that Liverpool has a huge transfer fee of over $115 million, or more, coming in for Coutinho.

Everything suggests Pulisic will remain at Dortmund for the foreseeable future given their annual ability to challenge for the Bundesliga title and qualify for the UCL each season.

Klopp is keeping a close eye on his former protege.

Although Pulisic’s diminutive stature may be an issue for some around this move, anybody who has watched his breathtaking ability on the ball, pace and sublime awareness to navigate his way around the pitch know that moving to the Premier League would be something he’d take time to adjust to but would surely master.

It still seems a little early for Pulisic to be heading to the PL, but there’s no doubt the top clubs in England will soon be chasing him if he improves on his breakout season at Dortmund in 2016-17.

As long as Klopp is in charge at Liverpool, it’s likely they’ll be at the front of the queue.

PSG’s Serge Aurier to join Manchester United?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 31, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain right back Serge Aurier could be heading to the Premier League, with a report in France claiming he is close to joining Manchester United.

[ MORE: Ronaldo appears in court ]

Aurier, 24, will likely find minutes hard to come by this season at the Parc des Princes after Dani Alves’ arrival and he has been linked with a move to both United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Paris United claim Aurier has agreed personal terms and his transfer fee is $25 million, and although United’s manager Jose Mourinho previously stated he wanted to sign a central midfielder (Nemanja Matic‘s move from Chelsea is edging nearer) and a winger, it appears Aurier could arrive.

There is a slight complication with this deal though as Aurier was banned from traveling to England last November for PSG’s UEFA Champions League game against Arsenal due to being convicted of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub.

The Ivory Coast international has appealed the conviction and has a hearing on Aug. 7 which will decide if the ruling is overturned.

Do Manchester United really need another full back?

With Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah already able to play in that position, this seems like a strange move for Mourinho. That said, Aurier possess raw power and pace and he could be deployed further forward and both Valencia and Young have traditional been wingers who have slotted into defensive roles over the past two seasons.

Aurier’s pace, power and athleticism make him a Mourinho-esque player and his versatility and UCL experience is also a bonus.

Depending on how the Aug. 7 hearing goes, Aurier’s future seems to lie away from PSG.