More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
rowdiessoccer.com

Trialist Freddy Adu called “old vacuum cleaner” by manager

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

More: Americans Abroad

American players in Europe face significant offseasons Lloyd “not closing any doors” on Man City return USWNT’s Dunn, Chelsea Ladies win Spring title

We checked the toolbar multiple times for The Onion, but this is a real story.

The Daily Mail reports that one-time American whiz kid Freddy Adu is on trial in Poland’s top flight with newly-promoted club Sandecja Nowy Sacz.

What he’s doing there is up for debate, according to his prospective manager.

[ MORE: Watford signs Brazilian ace ]

Club manager Radoslaw Mrockowski said he has no idea why Adu, 28, is there, and that he’s not the type of player the Polish side needs to succeed.

Mrockowski isn’t some new hat, either, having guided the team to promotion. It’s not pretty for Adu, who is seeking his 14th professional club.

The manager even channels Joe Kinnear by calling Adu by the wrong first name:

“This is not my idea, so let’s face it, the man who wants to have Frank [sic] Adu on the team, I do not accept this, it was not consulted with me. I will not test it, as someone else wants, and they can do it. In my opinion, the club is so ridiculous. Instead of building a team in a sensible way, we are looking for old vacuum cleaners.”

Holy smoke, that’s brutal (and it’s not the first time he’s made the news on account of vacuums). Adu was most recently with Tampa Bay Rowdies for parts of two seasons, playing 13 matches and registering one assist. He hit MLS training camp with the Portland Timbers earlier this year.

This story doesn’t bode well for his next stop, though it seems like Mrockowski might be on the fast track to the unemployment line as well.

USMNT’s Acosta on European interest: “Ideally now would be the time”

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

FC Dallas’ aims at MLS Cup and a Supporters’ Shield could take a significant hit in the next few weeks.

USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta is at a very good age to make a move abroad, having plentiful experience in MLS at 22 and coming into his own on the national team.

Acosta earned his first caps as a left back under Jurgen Klinsmann, but that’s not his prime position. He’s a center midfielder under Bruce Arena and for his club, with deft ball skills and terrific athleticism.

[ MORE: Weirdest Freddy Adu trial yet ]

He told MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal that there is interest abroad, and that he’d prefer to make a move during the summer so as to get maximum time with his new club and manager.

Acosta has three goals and two assists for FCD this season, and has 12 and 7 in 115 total appearances for the club. The box-to-box midfielder is also an interesting prospect as 3-5-2 wingback, and it wouldn’t hurt his World Cup hopes to be playing regularly in a better league through the winter.

He also called a move to Europe his “dream move,” though Stejskal’s report notes that FCD would prefer to sell him after the season as they are “so close” to December (MLS Cup).

Dallas is currently in the driver’s seat to finish as the Western Conference’s top seed, and it’s far better for the club to move him later. For the USMNT and Acosta, however, the sooner the better. A January move forces Acosta to find playing time with a side which has been together for months, whereas a move in August allows him to compete for playing time and meld into the team ASAP.

Here’s the full quote on timing from Acosta, and the full story with multiple quotes:

Watford win race for exciting $15m Brazilian striker Richarlison

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Score one for Watford.

The Vicarage Road set will reportedly pip Chelsea, AC Milan and a number of other big names to sign 20-year-old Brazilian striker Richarlison from Fluminese.

[ MORE: Van Damme leaving Galaxy? ]

Richarlison has 24 goals in 84 matches for the Brazilian side, and just turned 20 in May. Di Marzio reported last week that Chelsea would land the striker, but Marco Silva and Watford must have worked some magic.

The Watford Observer reports that the fee will be around $15 million for Richarlison, who has appeared 10 times and scored thrice for the Brazilian U-20 side.

President Pedro Abad said: “Richarlison will not travel to face the next opponent. The exit is confirmed, he will play in Watford. It was all set on Friday, the last game would be on Sunday [yesterday].”

We’ve seen little of Richarlison, but what we’ve seen via highlight reel is some A-plus stuff:

Salihamidzic appointed Bayern sporting director

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images for ICC
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 31, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Former Bayern Munich midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic is the German champion’s new sporting director.

The 40-year-old Bosnian was appointed on a three-year deal, Bayern announced Monday.

[ MORE: Van Damme leaving Galaxy? ]

Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy in more than 350 appearances for Bayern during a nine-year spell.

The position of sporting director had been empty since Matthias Sammer left the club a year ago.

Report: Galaxy All-Star Van Damme has offer in Belgium

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Reports from overseas say LA Galaxy All-Star defender Jelle van Damme may be leaving the club to return home to Belgium.

Van Damme reportedly has a two-year contract offer from Royal Antwerp, which boasted a home draw against Anderlecht in this weekend’s league opener.

[ MORE: Man Utd adds Matic ]

The big 6-foot-3 defender joined the Galaxy in 2016 and has made 55 appearances for the club. He was sent-off late Saturday versus Seattle, his third red card of the season (all for two yellows).

UPDATE: MLSSoccer.com has quotes from Van Damme, who admits he’s home sick:

“If I think about myself, I’m good in LA. If I think about my kids, I just want to go back,” he explained. “I know it got all in the press in Belgium and the clubs in Belgium know my situation, my team knows the situation – [LA] always respected my situation and they helped me out wherever they could. But I feel the second year is getting harder and harder.”

Van Damme, 33, has 31 caps for Belgium and is well-traveled in club soccer, having played for Standard Liege, Ajax, and Anderlecht amongst several other stops.

His absence would be a big one for LA, which had just made a huge splash in acquiring Jonathan dos Santos from Villarreal after upgrading its attack with Romain Alessandrini in the offseason.