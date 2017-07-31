Trialist Freddy Adu called “old vacuum cleaner” by manager

Club manager Radoslaw Mrockowski said he has no idea why Adu, 28, is there, and that he’s not the type of player the Polish side needs to succeed.
Mrockowski isn’t some new hat, either, having guided the team to promotion. It’s not pretty for Adu, who is seeking his 14th professional club.
The manager even channels Joe Kinnear by calling Adu by the wrong first name:
“This is not my idea, so let’s face it, the man who wants to have Frank [sic] Adu on the team, I do not accept this, it was not consulted with me. I will not test it, as someone else wants, and they can do it. In my opinion, the club is so ridiculous. Instead of building a team in a sensible way, we are looking for old vacuum cleaners.”
FC Dallas’ aims at MLS Cup and a Supporters’ Shield could take a significant hit in the next few weeks.
USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta is at a very good age to make a move abroad, having plentiful experience in MLS at 22 and coming into his own on the national team.
Acosta earned his first caps as a left back under Jurgen Klinsmann, but that’s not his prime position. He’s a center midfielder under Bruce Arena and for his club, with deft ball skills and terrific athleticism.
He told MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal that there is interest abroad, and that he’d prefer to make a move during the summer so as to get maximum time with his new club and manager.
Acosta has three goals and two assists for FCD this season, and has 12 and 7 in 115 total appearances for the club. The box-to-box midfielder is also an interesting prospect as 3-5-2 wingback, and it wouldn’t hurt his World Cup hopes to be playing regularly in a better league through the winter.
He also called a move to Europe his “dream move,” though Stejskal’s report notes that FCD would prefer to sell him after the season as they are “so close” to December (MLS Cup).
Dallas is currently in the driver’s seat to finish as the Western Conference’s top seed, and it’s far better for the club to move him later. For the USMNT and Acosta, however, the sooner the better. A January move forces Acosta to find playing time with a side which has been together for months, whereas a move in August allows him to compete for playing time and meld into the team ASAP.
President Pedro Abad said: “Richarlison will not travel to face the next opponent. The exit is confirmed, he will play in Watford. It was all set on Friday, the last game would be on Sunday [yesterday].”
We’ve seen little of Richarlison, but what we’ve seen via highlight reel is some A-plus stuff:
The big 6-foot-3 defender joined the Galaxy in 2016 and has made 55 appearances for the club. He was sent-off late Saturday versus Seattle, his third red card of the season (all for two yellows).
UPDATE: MLSSoccer.com has quotes from Van Damme, who admits he’s home sick:
“If I think about myself, I’m good in LA. If I think about my kids, I just want to go back,” he explained. “I know it got all in the press in Belgium and the clubs in Belgium know my situation, my team knows the situation – [LA] always respected my situation and they helped me out wherever they could. But I feel the second year is getting harder and harder.”
Van Damme, 33, has 31 caps for Belgium and is well-traveled in club soccer, having played for Standard Liege, Ajax, and Anderlecht amongst several other stops.
His absence would be a big one for LA, which had just made a huge splash in acquiring Jonathan dos Santos from Villarreal after upgrading its attack with Romain Alessandrini in the offseason.
