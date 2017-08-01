Costa solution: Chelsea loan to Milan before winter Atleti buy?

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone tried not to talk about a potential Diego Costa return to the Vicente Calderon, but reports say he’ll be there sooner rather than later.
Will that timeline include a pit stop in Milan?
Sky Sports reports that Costa will take a short loan from Chelsea to AC Milan before pulling on the red-and-white of Atleti in January.
That would make sense given Atleti’s transfer ban, though if true it would be a bit surprising if Milan didn’t push to make it a full year.
Then again, that could all be a part of Costa’s January sale to one of La Liga’s powers. Perhaps this will be one of a bizarre two-loan single season to the same club.
And if Atleti is having a particularly strong season, or Chelsea feels they need him, Costa could possibly earn league honors in two different countries inside of one season (and three inside of two).
As for Milan, the addition of Costa would further cement their status as competitors for the scudetto should their many new pieces come together quickly. Serie A is looking quite interesting this season.
And Simeone? His quotes were pretty sly.
“If he comes in January… we can’t say anything about that yet. I won’t speak about him now. He is a player of Chelsea. We will talk about the boys who are here now, because we have a late start to the season. That is what is important.”
Earlier this week, Sandecja Nowy Sacz manager Radoslaw Mrockowski blasted his club and one of its trialists: former USMNT midfielder Freddy Adu.
The 28-year-old American may be desperate to find his next top-flight club after leaving the Tampa Bay Rowdies and going on trial with the Portland Timbers, but he’s not about to stick around where he’s not wanted.
Mrockowski compared Adu to a old vacuum cleaner and branded his club “ridiculous” for personnel moves like the trial. He also called the player “Frank” Adu, and — like the rest of us — the player doesn’t think this is a good climate to reclaim his professional name.
Adu also thanked his fans for their support.
It’s easy to make light of Adu’s career, but we’re not sure there are too many players who deserve to be made a punching bag by a prospective coach just because he doesn’t agree with the managers above him.
Mrockowski led Sandecja to promotion to Poland’s top-flight, but we’ll be surprised if he lasts much longer in the gig.
In the meantime, Adu is off to again look for his 14th club.
One of the annoyances with the very public transfer process is that even when moves make sense, we have to wait for their natural conclusion.
Kelechi Iheanacho is a super talented prospect and almost certain to be a regular producer in the Premier League or another top league in Europe, but right now he’s simply not going to get regular run ahead of Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus.
So when Leicester City came calling, the move made sense for everyone if Manchester City could seal the deal with a buyback clause. And the Foxes sure would’ve liked to make that a big number, which The Telegraph reports is $66 million.
As Andy Edwards pointed out Sunday, this very public process took the next step with Pep Guardiola assuming Iheanacho was headed to the King Power Stadium.
We knew a buyback clause was coming, and right now $66 million looks like a doozy. Whether that figure will be a doozy by the end of the deal is another story altogether given the rising transfer costs for strikers. If Iheanacho ever produces at a level which would make Man City want to buy him back — say: 20 league goals — then he’d likely command $70-90 million in today’s climate.
That fee is twice what Leicester will reportedly pay for Iheanacho, who will reportedly and finally be announced as a $33 million buy in the next couple days.
Iheanacho has 21 goals in 64 appearances despite being just 20 years old, and 12 of those goals have come in the Premier League.
He also has six goals in 10 senior international caps for Nigeria, and will form a potent pair with Jamie Vardy in what should be a smart investment for Craig Shakespeare‘s Foxes..
MILAN (AP) Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino has concluded a medical with Inter Milan and is near to completing a transfer from Fiorentina estimated at 24 million euros ($30 million).
The 25-year-old Vecino would join playmaker Borja Valero, who also recently transferred from Fiorentina to Inter.
Vecino plays in central midfield and is known for his attacking style.
New Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is looking to give the club a new identity and purpose following a disappointing 2016-17 campaign that saw the team finish seventh and miss out on Europe.
We looked at three of the top rivalries in the Premier League last week and now it’s time to take a look at some more.
As we continue to build up to the start of the 2017-18 PL season, these videos should get you in the mood for the rambunctious action to come over the next nine months. Bring. It. On.
Below is a look at two London derbies, plus rhe Manchester derby.
