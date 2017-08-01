Costa solution: Chelsea loan to Milan before winter Atleti buy?

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone tried not to talk about a potential Diego Costa return to the Vicente Calderon, but reports say he’ll be there sooner rather than later.

Will that timeline include a pit stop in Milan?

Sky Sports reports that Costa will take a short loan from Chelsea to AC Milan before pulling on the red-and-white of Atleti in January.

That would make sense given Atleti’s transfer ban, though if true it would be a bit surprising if Milan didn’t push to make it a full year.

Sky Italy: AC Milan making progress with deal for Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Could join Milan on loan then sign for Atlético in January — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 1, 2017

Then again, that could all be a part of Costa’s January sale to one of La Liga’s powers. Perhaps this will be one of a bizarre two-loan single season to the same club.

And if Atleti is having a particularly strong season, or Chelsea feels they need him, Costa could possibly earn league honors in two different countries inside of one season (and three inside of two).

As for Milan, the addition of Costa would further cement their status as competitors for the scudetto should their many new pieces come together quickly. Serie A is looking quite interesting this season.

And Simeone? His quotes were pretty sly.

“If he comes in January… we can’t say anything about that yet. I won’t speak about him now. He is a player of Chelsea. We will talk about the boys who are here now, because we have a late start to the season. That is what is important.”

