Final preseason games arrive, big questions remain

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

There are 10 days to go until the new 2017-18 Premier League season. 10 freaking days.

Even though the summer has dragged on, PL clubs have been working hard since May to make sure they’re in the right spot heading into the new campaign.

Below is a look at the final preseason games for each PL club, plus we ponder the main question surrounding each club.

Arsenal – Easy: will Sanchez and Ozil sign a new deal?
Aug. 6 v Chelsea (Community Shield)

Bournemouth – Can Jermain Defoe score 20 goals this season?
Aug. 2 v Yeovil Town
Aug. 6 v Napoli

Brighton & Hove Albion Is Anthony Knockaert capable of doing ‘a Mahrez’ for the Seagulls?
Aug. 1 v Girona
Aug. 6 v Atletico Madrid

BurnleyCan they cope with Michael Keane‘s departure in defense?
Aug. 1 v Celta Vigo
Aug. 6 v Hannover 96

Chelsea – Is Alvaro Morata able to carry Chelsea’s title hopes?
Aug. 6 v Arsenal (Community Shield)

Crystal Palace – Can a creaking defense survive without Mamadou Sakho?
Aug. 5 v Schalke

EvertonWhere will Wayne Rooney slot into the attack?
Aug. 3 v MFK Ruzomberok (Europa League third-qualifying round, second leg)
Aug. 6 v Sevilla

Huddersfield TownCan Wagner gel 10 new players into a team?
Aug. 1 v Torino
Aug. 4 v Stuttgart

Leicester City – If Riyad Mahrez leaves, who holds the keys to Leicester’s offense?
Aug. 1 v Burton Albion
Aug. 4 v Borussia Monchengladbach

Liverpool – Can the triangle of Lovren, Matip and Mignolet stay mistake free?
Aug. 1 v Bayern Munich
Aug. 2 v Atletico Madrid of Napoli
Aug. 5 v Athletic Bilbao

Manchester City – Will Walker, Mendy provide the defensive balance City have long-needed? (Bonus: Gabriel to start over Aguero?)
Aug. 4 v West Ham United

Manchester United – Where is the best position for Paul Pogba?
Aug. 2 v Sampdoria
Aug. 8 v Real Madrid (UEFA Super Cup final)

Newcastle United – Can Dwight Gayle score the goals to push the Magpies into midtable?
Aug. 2 v Wolfsburg
Aug. 6 v Hellas Verona

Southampton – Can Saints cope without Virgil Van Dijk?
Aug. 2 v FC Augsburg
Aug. 5 v Sevilla

Stoke City – Where will the goals come from after Arnautovic’s departure?
Aug. 1 v St Pauli
Aug. 5 v RB Leipzig

Swansea City – How can the Swans replace Sigurdsson?
Aug. 5 v Sampdoria

Tottenham Hotspur Are Spurs ready for the mental challenge of playing home games at Wembley?
Aug. 5 v Juventus

Watford Can youngsters Chaloboah and Hughes flourish in midfield?
Aug. 5 v Real Sociedad

West Bromwich Albion Will Jay Rodriguez stay fit?
Aug. 1 v Port Vale
Aug. 5 v Deportivo La Coruna

West Ham United Is experience the answer with Chicharito, Zabaleta, Hart and Arnautovic on board?
Aug. 1 v Altona 93
Aug. 4 v Manchester City

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Drinkwater to Chelsea; Mane to Inter

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

So what are Chelsea going to do with that $52.3 million for Nemanja Matic? Spend it on Danny Drinkwater, apparently.

According to the Daily Mail, Drinkwater, 27, is high on Antonio Conte‘s wish-list and Chelsea could certainly do with another central midfielder as the report also claims Renato Sanches, Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are other options.

After selling Matic to Manchester United on Monday (a somewhat bizarre move, despite the huge amount of cash) the Blues have N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko (he will miss the start of the season as he recovers from minor knee surgery) who can play in midfield. Not bad, and even David Luiz could step forward into midfield if needed.

That said, after losing Nathaniel Chaloboah and Matic, then loaning out Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Crystal Palace for the season, all of a sudden Conte’s midfield options are looking thin (insert smarmy joke about his hair plugs, here).

Drinkwater would, of course, be reunited with Kante in midfield if he did arrived at Stamford Bridge and the former Manchester United midfielder will want to push as hard as he can to try and get back into the England squad in a World Cup year. Drinkwater signed a new long-term deal in the aftermath of Leicester winning the PL title, but with Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amarety, Nampalys Mendy, Vicente Iborra, Andy King and Matty James around, could the Foxes cash in on Drinkwater?

He wouldn’t be first choice at Chelsea, at least to start with, with Bakayoko and Kante likely to man the areas in front of Chelsea’s three central defenders. Yet Drinkwater is much more than a stopper as he’s shown over the years with raking assists up to Jamie Vardy and Co. plus scoring a few screamers himself. That and the lure of being part of a squad in the UEFA Champions League could tempt Drinkwater, but a bid of over $30 million is likely needed to force Leicester to sell.

File this one under: “yeah, sure buddy…”

Per a report in the Daily Express, Inter Milan are chasing Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. The most questionable part of this report, aside from the belief that Liverpool would actually let Mane leave, is that Inter is offering just $46.2 million for Mane. That’s pretty much the same amount Liverpool paid Southampton for Mane 12 months.

So, yeah, Mane is probably worth over $75 million, at least.

The Senegalese flyer was a sensation at Anfield last season, winning Liverpool’s Player of the Year and included in the PFA Team of the Year before his season was ended in early April with a serious knee injury.

Mane handed Liverpool a huge boost by returning to action last weekend against Hertha Berlin in a friendly and it is inconcievable that Klopp would sell either Mane or Philippe Coutinho — no matter what Barcelona offers for him, the Reds simply cannot let him leave — this summer if he wants his project to be a success.

Unlike Liverpool’s other attackers Mane possess electric pass and his addition seemed like the final piece of the jigsaw for Klopp’s attack as the trickery of Roberto Firmino, Coutinho and Adam Lallana had an outlet and teams could be stretched by the threat of Mane’s pace on the counter.

Of course, Inter, like their rivals AC Milan, do have wealthy investors planning to pump plenty of cash into the club but it seems like Mane has a job to do at Liverpool for at least the next few seasons as they aim to become regular PL title contenders and in the UEFA Champions League.

The latest on Alexis Sanchez as he returns to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

Alexis Sanchez has returned to Arsenal’s training ground at London Colney.

The Chilean striker was given extra time off after reaching the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia in June, but just ahead of his return he posted on social media that he was suffering from the flu.

Sanchez, 28, was supposed to return to training on Sunday but was given an extra two days off to recover from illness and it has been reported he flew on a private jet from Chile to Paris and then on to London.

He still hasn’t signed a new deal at Arsenal — in case you’ve been living under a rock he has 12 months left on his current deal — and the Chile star stopping off in Paris, home of Paris Saint-Germain who continue to chase his signature, has raised a few eyebrows. However, it is believed that Sanchez’s stop-off was a routine one and just for his plane to be refueled.

It is also believed Sanchez will take part in an open training session at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, even if he can’t take part in the entire session. Sanchez has an outside chance of being available for the FA Community Shield against Chelsea this weekend at Wembley and seems more likely to be ready for the PL season opener against Leicester City on Aug. 11.

Arsene Wenger has stated repeatedly over the summer that Sanchez will stick around this season but with Manchester City, PSG and others chasing him, maybe now he has returned to the training ground his future will be sorted out in the coming week.

Wenger spoke over the weekend about Arsenal being in an “ideal” situation when it comes to Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others entering the final year of their respective contracts. Quite why Arsenal can afford to let all of these players is beyond me, but what Wenger is perhaps trying to get at is a change in the nature of business and players holding off signing new deals until they see what else is out there as free agents.

Could Sanchez and Ozil really run down their deals and agree to leave for nothing in January to a non-PL club?

Whatever happens, the hearts of Arsenal’s fans will flutter at the sight of Sanchez smiling and back on the training ground.

How much has each Premier League club spent this summer?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

With just one month to go until the summer transfer window slams shut in the Premier League (6 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, to be exact) a record-breaking summer of spending continues.

[ MORE: Klopp targets the PL title

Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Alexandre Lacazette, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy have been the big transfer deals of the summer so far, and there is still over four weeks for PL clubs to bolster their squads for the long slog between now and January 1.

Ahead of the new season kicking off in just 10 days time, below is a look at how much money each club has spent so far this summer on new players.

The amounts and players listed below are just the permanent moves clubs have made, with no loan deals (and potential loan fees) included.

Manchester City – $279.5 million (Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Douglas Luiz, Eric Garcia)
Manchester United – $170.4 million (Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic)
Chelsea – $165 million (Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero, Ethan Ampadu)
Everton – $120.4 million (Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Cuco Martina, Henry Onyekuru, Nathangelo Markelo)
Arsenal – $68.6 million (Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasniac)
Liverpool – $64.3 million (Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke, Andrew Robertson)
Huddersfield Town – $53.1 million (Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Tom Ince, Laurent Depoitre, Scott Malone, Aaron Mooy, Mathias Jorgensen)
West Ham United – $52.8 million (Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Pablo Zabaleta)
Newcastle United – $41.3 million (Jacob Murphy, Christian Atsu, Florian Lejuene, Josef Yarney, Stefan O'Connor, Javier Manquillo)
Leicester City – $34.9 million (Eldin Jakupovic, Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra, Sam Hughes)
Watford – $27 million (Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Daniel Bachman, Kiko Femenia, Harvey Bradbury, Sam Howes, Tom Cleverley)
Bournemouth – $26.4 million (Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Jermain Defoe, Connor Mahoney)
West Bromwich Albion – $15.8 million (Jay Rodriguez)
Burnley – $15.8 million (Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Jonathan Walters)
Brighton & Hove Albion – $15 million (Pascal Gross, Matt Ryan, Josh Kerr, Markus Suttner)
Swansea City – $14.5 million (Roque Mesa, Erwin Mulder)
Crystal Palace – $10 million (Jairo Reidewald)
Southampton – $6.6 million (Jan Bednarek)
Stoke City – 0
Tottenham Hotspur – 0

Jurgen Klopp predicts a Liverpool title charge

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Jurgen Klopp had been a little coy about Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes ahead of the new season, but the German coach soon let his optimism levels rise.

[ MORE: Morata warned about fitness ]

Following a fourth-place finish in the PL in his first full season in charge at Anfield, Klopp has led the Reds back to the UEFA Champions League as they will take part in the two-legged playoff later this month to try and reach the group stage.

Although qualifying for the UCL group stage is a huge, and frankly easily achievable, target for Liverpool, they also have their minds focused on bigger prizes.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s involvement in the Audi Cup (alongside Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli) on Tuesday and Wednesday, Klopp revealed that winning the PL is at the forefront of his mind.

“We’ll be playing for the championship. We don’t start a season by not having any ambitions,” Klopp said. “We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now. We did have a bit of bad luck last season. I think we can play a little bit better. Let’s hope everything will work very well and that there isn’t much more to improve.”

Of course, all 20 teams in the Premier League can focus on winning the title ahead of the new season and after Leicester City’s success in 2015-16, why not?

Yet, is it really feasible for Liverpool to be among the title contenders?

Last season the Reds were phenomenal in attack but left plenty to be desired in defense and so far they’ve yet to drastically improve their defensive unit. Klopp has added Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke this summer, with Andrew Robertson coming in at left back from Hull City. Can Robertson usurp James Milner at left back? It’s unlikely, at least to start with.

On their day Liverpool can beat any team in the Premier League. We saw that last season against all of the big boys as they had a superb record against the rest of the top six, but it was silly defensive errors against teams outside of the perennial giants which really cost them. Klopp is right, Liverpool were unlucky last season with injuries as Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson all went down with injuries, while Dan Sturridge could never catch a break.

But unless Virgil Van Dijk — or a center back of similar ilk — arrives later this month, Liverpool’s defense will once again be their Achilles heel. Especially with the added pressure of UCL action to deal with.

Klopp’s optimism is infectious for Liverpool fans and neutrals alike but talk of a title push does seem a little off the mark given the huge amount of strengthening for both Manchester clubs, plus Tottenham keeping all of their stars, Arsenal adding more firepower and Chelsea strengthening their starting lineup.