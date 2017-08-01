Final preseason games arrive, big questions remain

There are 10 days to go until the new 2017-18 Premier League season. 10 freaking days.
Even though the summer has dragged on, PL clubs have been working hard since May to make sure they’re in the right spot heading into the new campaign.
Below is a look at the final preseason games for each PL club, plus we ponder the main question surrounding each club.
Arsenal – Easy: will Sanchez and Ozil sign a new deal?
Aug. 6 v Chelsea (Community Shield)
Bournemouth – Can Jermain Defoe score 20 goals this season?
Aug. 2 v Yeovil Town
Aug. 6 v Napoli
Brighton & Hove Albion – Is Anthony Knockaert capable of doing ‘a Mahrez’ for the Seagulls?
Aug. 1 v Girona
Aug. 6 v Atletico Madrid
Burnley – Can they cope with Michael Keane‘s departure in defense?
Aug. 1 v Celta Vigo
Aug. 6 v Hannover 96
Chelsea – Is Alvaro Morata able to carry Chelsea’s title hopes?
Aug. 6 v Arsenal (Community Shield)
Crystal Palace – Can a creaking defense survive without Mamadou Sakho?
Aug. 5 v Schalke
Everton – Where will Wayne Rooney slot into the attack?
Aug. 3 v MFK Ruzomberok (Europa League third-qualifying round, second leg)
Aug. 6 v Sevilla
Huddersfield Town – Can Wagner gel 10 new players into a team?
Aug. 1 v Torino
Aug. 4 v Stuttgart
Leicester City – If Riyad Mahrez leaves, who holds the keys to Leicester’s offense?
Aug. 1 v Burton Albion
Aug. 4 v Borussia Monchengladbach
Liverpool – Can the triangle of Lovren, Matip and Mignolet stay mistake free?
Aug. 1 v Bayern Munich
Aug. 2 v Atletico Madrid of Napoli
Aug. 5 v Athletic Bilbao
Manchester City – Will Walker, Mendy provide the defensive balance City have long-needed? (Bonus: Gabriel to start over Aguero?)
Aug. 4 v West Ham United
Manchester United – Where is the best position for Paul Pogba?
Aug. 2 v Sampdoria
Aug. 8 v Real Madrid (UEFA Super Cup final)
Newcastle United – Can Dwight Gayle score the goals to push the Magpies into midtable?
Aug. 2 v Wolfsburg
Aug. 6 v Hellas Verona
Southampton – Can Saints cope without Virgil Van Dijk?
Aug. 2 v FC Augsburg
Aug. 5 v Sevilla
Stoke City – Where will the goals come from after Arnautovic’s departure?
Aug. 1 v St Pauli
Aug. 5 v RB Leipzig
Swansea City – How can the Swans replace Sigurdsson?
Aug. 5 v Sampdoria
Tottenham Hotspur – Are Spurs ready for the mental challenge of playing home games at Wembley?
Aug. 5 v Juventus
Watford – Can youngsters Chaloboah and Hughes flourish in midfield?
Aug. 5 v Real Sociedad
West Bromwich Albion – Will Jay Rodriguez stay fit?
Aug. 1 v Port Vale
Aug. 5 v Deportivo La Coruna
West Ham United – Is experience the answer with Chicharito, Zabaleta, Hart and Arnautovic on board?
Aug. 1 v Altona 93
Aug. 4 v Manchester City