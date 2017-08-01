Freddy Adu won’t sign with Polish club after manager lashes out

Earlier this week, Sandecja Nowy Sacz manager Radoslaw Mrockowski blasted his club and one of its trialists: former USMNT midfielder Freddy Adu.

The 28-year-old American may be desperate to find his next top-flight club after leaving the Tampa Bay Rowdies and going on trial with the Portland Timbers, but he’s not about to stick around where he’s not wanted.

Mrockowski compared Adu to a old vacuum cleaner and branded his club “ridiculous” for personnel moves like the trial. He also called the player “Frank” Adu, and — like the rest of us — the player doesn’t think this is a good climate to reclaim his professional name.

Just wanted to let everyone know that I will not be signing with sandecja. I have been in a situation like this before in Monaco and it … — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) August 1, 2017

Ended badly. I havnt had a chance to train or do anything with the team but I have to find the best situation for my career. — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) August 1, 2017

It is important to have everyone on board before signing and that's not the case here so I've decided to wait for a better situation! — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) August 1, 2017

In the past I would sign and never get a chance to play. I do not want to make that mistake again! — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) August 1, 2017

Adu also thanked his fans for their support.

It’s easy to make light of Adu’s career, but we’re not sure there are too many players who deserve to be made a punching bag by a prospective coach just because he doesn’t agree with the managers above him.

Mrockowski led Sandecja to promotion to Poland’s top-flight, but we’ll be surprised if he lasts much longer in the gig.

In the meantime, Adu is off to again look for his 14th club.

