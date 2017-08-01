More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP

How much has each Premier League club spent this summer?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

With just one month to go until the summer transfer window slams shut in the Premier League (6 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, to be exact) a record-breaking summer of spending continues.

Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Alexandre Lacazette, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy have been the big transfer deals of the summer so far, and there is still over four weeks for PL clubs to bolster their squads for the long slog between now and January 1.

Ahead of the new season kicking off in just 10 days time, below is a look at how much money each club has spent so far this summer on new players.

The amounts and players listed below are just the permanent moves clubs have made, with no loan deals (and potential loan fees) included.

Manchester City – $279.5 million (Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Douglas Luiz, Eric Garcia)
Manchester United – $170.4 million (Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic)
Chelsea – $165 million (Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero, Ethan Ampadu)
Everton – $120.4 million (Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Cuco Martina, Henry Onyekuru, Nathangelo Markelo)
Arsenal – $68.6 million (Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasniac)
Liverpool – $64.3 million (Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke, Andrew Robertson)
Huddersfield Town – $53.1 million (Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Tom Ince, Laurent Depoitre, Scott Malone, Aaron Mooy, Mathias Jorgensen)
West Ham United – $52.8 million (Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Pablo Zabaleta)
Newcastle United – $41.3 million (Jacob Murphy, Christian Atsu, Florian Lejuene, Josef Yarney, Stefan O'Connor, Javier Manquillo)
Leicester City – $34.9 million (Eldin Jakupovic, Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra, Sam Hughes)
Watford – $27 million (Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Daniel Bachman, Kiko Femenia, Harvey Bradbury, Sam Howes, Tom Cleverley)
Bournemouth – $26.4 million (Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Jermain Defoe, Connor Mahoney)
West Bromwich Albion – $15.8 million (Jay Rodriguez)
Burnley – $15.8 million (Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Jonathan Walters)
Brighton & Hove Albion – $15 million (Pascal Gross, Matt Ryan, Josh Kerr, Markus Suttner)
Swansea City – $14.5 million (Roque Mesa, Erwin Mulder)
Crystal Palace – $10 million (Jairo Reidewald)
Southampton – $6.6 million (Jan Bednarek)
Stoke City – 0
Tottenham Hotspur – 0

Jurgen Klopp predicts a Liverpool title charge

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Jurgen Klopp had been a little coy about Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes ahead of the new season, but the German coach soon let his optimism levels rise.

Following a fourth-place finish in the PL in his first full season in charge at Anfield, Klopp has led the Reds back to the UEFA Champions League as they will take part in the two-legged playoff later this month to try and reach the group stage.

Although qualifying for the UCL group stage is a huge, and frankly easily achievable, target for Liverpool, they also have their minds focused on bigger prizes.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s involvement in the Audi Cup (alongside Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli) on Tuesday and Wednesday, Klopp revealed that winning the PL is at the forefront of his mind.

“We’ll be playing for the championship. We don’t start a season by not having any ambitions,” Klopp said. “We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now. We did have a bit of bad luck last season. I think we can play a little bit better. Let’s hope everything will work very well and that there isn’t much more to improve.”

Of course, all 20 teams in the Premier League can focus on winning the title ahead of the new season and after Leicester City’s success in 2015-16, why not?

Yet, is it really feasible for Liverpool to be among the title contenders?

Last season the Reds were phenomenal in attack but left plenty to be desired in defense and so far they’ve yet to drastically improve their defensive unit. Klopp has added Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke this summer, with Andrew Robertson coming in at left back from Hull City. Can Robertson usurp James Milner at left back? It’s unlikely, at least to start with.

On their day Liverpool can beat any team in the Premier League. We saw that last season against all of the big boys as they had a superb record against the rest of the top six, but it was silly defensive errors against teams outside of the perennial giants which really cost them. Klopp is right, Liverpool were unlucky last season with injuries as Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson all went down with injuries, while Dan Sturridge could never catch a break.

But unless Virgil Van Dijk — or a center back of similar ilk — arrives later this month, Liverpool’s defense will once again be their Achilles heel. Especially with the added pressure of UCL action to deal with.

Klopp’s optimism is infectious for Liverpool fans and neutrals alike but talk of a title push does seem a little off the mark given the huge amount of strengthening for both Manchester clubs, plus Tottenham keeping all of their stars, Arsenal adding more firepower and Chelsea strengthening their starting lineup.

Alvaro Morata “has to improve” fitness, says Antonio Conte

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Alvaro Morata has only been training at Chelsea for a handful of days but the Spanish striker is already acutely aware of what Antonio Conte demands.

The reigning Premier League champs have lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich and 2-1 to Inter Milan in their International Champions Cup games in Singapore and how now returned to the UK ahead of their FA Community Shield clash against Arsenal at Wembley this Sunday.

Morata, 24, played a part in a Michy Batshuayi goal on his debut against Bayern Munich but the $90 million signing from Real Madrid was sluggish in the defeat to Inter Milan.

Via the Sun, Morata has been warned about his fitness by Conte after his first start against Inter.

“Morata is just starting to train with us. He has to improve his condition a lot to adapt quickly into our team,” Conte said. “He is working well but it has been only five days. Today, he tried to do his best but for sure he has to improve.”

How much can we read into this? A little.

Conte is known to be an incredibly demanding individual on the training pitch and with Chelsea back in European action this season and expected to push hard to win the UEFA Champions League, the Italian knows he must juggle the demands of training and increased games expertly if he’s going to have anywhere close to the level of success he had in his debut campaign in England.

There have been some positives for Conte this offseason to suggest Morata may not be needed right away.

While Morata has adapted to life at Chelsea slowly, Batshuayi has flourished in the lone central role with Diego Costa out of the picture as he’s yet to return for preseason with Conte aiming to move him on before the transfer window closes. Batshuayi has scored five goals during four preseason games (two each against Fulham and Arsenal, plus his strike against Bayern) to suggest he could be the main man up top to start the season.

Morata may well be deployed on the left early in the campaign with Pedro recovering from “multiple fractures” in his face, plus Eden Hazard unable to start the season after ankle surgery.

In short, this is probably a less than subtle message from Conte to Morata: get fit, fast, because we need you to contribute heavily from day one.

Morata’s honeymoon period — if there even is one of those anymore for new star signings — is officially over.

Report: DC United pursuing Nigel de Jong

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

DC United is aching to improve its midfield, and is apparently aiming to land one of the league’s bigger busts to do it.

Granted Nigel de Jong wasn’t really in the league long enough to be considered a massive bust — we’re talking six months — but the reckless-tackling midfielder did manage to apologize to Stu Holden for breaking his leg hours before almost breaking Darlington Nagbe’s leg.

That said, there’s little doubt that de Jong is an upgrade over DC’s current unit, and he’s known as a good locker room guy, which fits with their plans, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff.

From The Washington Post:

One source said United is “not writing off this season” but recognizes a playoff berth is almost out of the question. In addition to de Jong, the club has extended offers for a second designated player as part of an effort to begin the rebuilding process right away.

Goff also included a nugget that DC tried to land Wayne Rooney earlier this summer.

De Jong has been at Galatasaray since leaving LA, and he has not been a strong contributor according to WhoScored.com. That said, he’s landed better than 90 percent of his passes and only a trio of yellow cards.

But forgetting tactics and even potentially landing some more butts in the seats, why? DC has lost six-straight and sits 14 points out of a playoff spot. Maybe it’d be worth showing their diehard supporters that they care enough to splash the money, and perhaps there’s another piece in the midfield that would make De Jong work for the Black-and-Red.

Two reasons we’d like to see it work out and the first is that Ben Olsen seems like a super decent guy and DC has made season-ending runs as recently as last year. The second is that the petty “Salute to De Jong” video the league put online after he left for Galatasaray, a compilations of his fouls and poor moments, would become next level hilarious.

Report: Barca open to selling EURO champ Gomes

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT

File this under farfetched, but also put it on file: Andre Gomes could be on the market.

Purchased by Barcelona just last year, Marca is reporting that the Portuguese youngster could leave the Camp Nou because of the club’s inability to sell Arda Turan.

The biggest problem with this rumor? New Barca manager Ernesto Valverde hasn’t even trained Gomes yet after the midfielder’s time at the Confederations Cup earned him two weeks away from the club.

That Barca would move on from Gomes would be a bit stunning, but a loan move is possible and almost every team imaginable would want a look at the midfielder, who turned 24 on Monday.

Gomes made his name on loan at Valencia before earning a full-time move to the Mestalla Stadium. In 2016 he moved to Barca, and posted three goals and three assists in 47 appearances. That’s underwhelming to be sure, but this is a EURO-winning midfielder who regularly trots into the XI on one of the best international teams in the world.