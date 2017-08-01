How much has each Premier League club spent this summer?

With just one month to go until the summer transfer window slams shut in the Premier League (6 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, to be exact) a record-breaking summer of spending continues.
Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Alexandre Lacazette, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy have been the big transfer deals of the summer so far, and there is still over four weeks for PL clubs to bolster their squads for the long slog between now and January 1.
Ahead of the new season kicking off in just 10 days time, below is a look at how much money each club has spent so far this summer on new players.
The amounts and players listed below are just the permanent moves clubs have made, with no loan deals (and potential loan fees) included.
Manchester City – $279.5 million (Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Douglas Luiz, Eric Garcia)
Manchester United – $170.4 million (Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic)
Chelsea – $165 million (Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero, Ethan Ampadu)
Everton – $120.4 million (Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Cuco Martina, Henry Onyekuru, Nathangelo Markelo)
Arsenal – $68.6 million (Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasniac)
Liverpool – $64.3 million (Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke, Andrew Robertson)
Huddersfield Town – $53.1 million (Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Tom Ince, Laurent Depoitre, Scott Malone, Aaron Mooy, Mathias Jorgensen)
West Ham United – $52.8 million (Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Pablo Zabaleta)
Newcastle United – $41.3 million (Jacob Murphy, Christian Atsu, Florian Lejuene, Josef Yarney, Stefan O'Connor, Javier Manquillo)
Leicester City – $34.9 million (Eldin Jakupovic, Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra, Sam Hughes)
Watford – $27 million (Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Daniel Bachman, Kiko Femenia, Harvey Bradbury, Sam Howes, Tom Cleverley)
Bournemouth – $26.4 million (Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Jermain Defoe, Connor Mahoney)
West Bromwich Albion – $15.8 million (Jay Rodriguez)
Burnley – $15.8 million (Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Jonathan Walters)
Brighton & Hove Albion – $15 million (Pascal Gross, Matt Ryan, Josh Kerr, Markus Suttner)
Swansea City – $14.5 million (Roque Mesa, Erwin Mulder)
Crystal Palace – $10 million (Jairo Reidewald)
Southampton – $6.6 million (Jan Bednarek)
Stoke City – 0
Tottenham Hotspur – 0