Iheanacho to Leicester on; Man City to hold $66m buyback clause

One of the annoyances with the very public transfer process is that even when moves make sense, we have to wait for their natural conclusion.

Kelechi Iheanacho is a super talented prospect and almost certain to be a regular producer in the Premier League or another top league in Europe, but right now he’s simply not going to get regular run ahead of Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus.

So when Leicester City came calling, the move made sense for everyone if Manchester City could seal the deal with a buyback clause. And the Foxes sure would’ve liked to make that a big number, which The Telegraph reports is $66 million.

As Andy Edwards pointed out Sunday, this very public process took the next step with Pep Guardiola assuming Iheanacho was headed to the King Power Stadium.

We knew a buyback clause was coming, and right now $66 million looks like a doozy. Whether that figure will be a doozy by the end of the deal is another story altogether given the rising transfer costs for strikers. If Iheanacho ever produces at a level which would make Man City want to buy him back — say: 20 league goals — then he’d likely command $70-90 million in today’s climate.

That fee is twice what Leicester will reportedly pay for Iheanacho, who will reportedly and finally be announced as a $33 million buy in the next couple days.

Iheanacho has 21 goals in 64 appearances despite being just 20 years old, and 12 of those goals have come in the Premier League.

He also has six goals in 10 senior international caps for Nigeria, and will form a potent pair with Jamie Vardy in what should be a smart investment for Craig Shakespeare‘s Foxes..

