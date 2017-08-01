Man City loan four to Girona, will play friendly at La Liga new boys

Moreno made 19 appearances on loan for Deportivo de la Coruna last season, so he has La Liga experience, and Garcia played once for Villarreal before moving to Man City in 2015.
Maffeo is Spanish and spent 10 years at Espanyol’s academy, while Luiz moved to Man City just over two weeks ago.
Garcia and Maffeo made 12 combined appearances for City, with the former scoring a goal against Swansea City in the League Cup.
City announced it would play a friendly against Girona during a training camp in the city, the Spanish club’s last match before opening up La Liga play. Guardiola might be a little famous in Catalonia, so it’ll be a fairly memorable occasion.
The top-to-bottom depth of La Liga is hardly as strong as the Premier League or the Bundesliga, so this is a decent opportunity for a quartet of City players to earn meaningful minutes, make their names in Spain, and advance up Guardiola’s pecking order.
Just 116 years old, Brighton and Hove Albion is back in England’s top flight for the first time since 1983. Chris Hughton was and is their guide, a man who has now ushered two teams into the Premier League (Newcastle United).
Top scorer Glenn Murray‘s a bit used to the league as well, and he brings a 23-goal season into Falmer Stadium. Along with star wing Anthony Knockaert (more on him later), attacker Tomer Hemed, backs Lewis Dunk and Bruno, and new import Pascal Gross, the Gulls will look to find survival in Year One of their new Premier League life.
Best, worst case scenario – The ceiling for Brighton this year is to advance deep into a Cup competition while quickly getting to midtable and avoiding the relegation battle. The worst case scenario is stumbling out of the gates and never getting a foothold en route to relegation and the Football League Championship.
— Promoted with weeks to spare — Fell behind Newcastle United on the last day of the Championship season to finish second in earning an automatic promotion spot. — —- Dropped out of the League Cup and FA Cup tournaments at the third round.
Star player:Anthony Knockaert, right win. The 25-year-old Frenchman didn’t get much of a chance to star for Leicester after helping in their promotion run, refinding his mojo at Standard Liege before exploding for 15 goals and nine assists in a Championship Player of the Year performance.
Coaches’ Corner:Hughton is a gem. In addition to guiding Newcastle and Brighton to promotion, he shepherded Norwich City to an 11th place finish in the PL. A two-time LMA Manager of the Year, including a year his side didn’t get promoted, Hughton has won 50 percent of his matches at Brighton.
PST predicts:Brighton just survives, getting by on the wiles of Hughton and a crucial January addition or two.
Francesco Totti scored many a rocket goal, but his famous AS Roma jersey achieved something that isn’t humanly possible.
A rocket carrying two satellites also had an extra piece of luggage on-board, a signed Francesco Totti jersey, a replica of the one he wore on his final match for Roma on May 28. Totti retired from a 24-year playing career at the age of 40 this summer.
The rocket was built by Italian company Avio and after the club floated the idea of sending a Totti jersey into space on social media in early July, Totti himself and Avio came on board with the idea.
Watch below as the rocket successfully launches into space.
No intra-PL sale for Alexis; Liverpool won’t move Coutinho
If Alexis Sanchez sees his future away from Arsenal, then he’ll have to pack up and leave the country.
That’s according to a report from The Times of London, which states that upon Sanchez’s full return to training from overcoming the flu, he was told by manager Arsene Wenger that if he still desired to leave Arsenal this summer, he wouldn’t be sold to Chelsea or Manchester City. The two Premier League giants had been rumored as potential destinations for Sanchez this summer, should he have moved.
It appears that Wenger has learned his lesson from selling Robin Van Persie to Manchester United in 2012. Despite receiving more than $30 million for a player who had just turned 29 years old, the move angered Arsenal fans at the time and helped give Sir Alex Ferguson another Premier League title that season, with Van Persie scoring 26 league goals.
Sanchez however is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates, and Arsenal will likely want assurances that he’ll sign a new contract in the next 30 days. Otherwise, they run the risk of losing the Chilean star for free.
Here’s a look at some more transfer rumors around the Premier League and Europe:
Burnley manager Sean Dyche achieved a feat that hadn’t been accomplished at the club in the Premier League era: Survival.
The club managed to stay up, surviving relegation by six points with a 40 point total in 2017, giving Dyche and Burnley a second-consecutive season in the Premier League. The last two times the club had been in the Premier League, in 2009-2010 and 2014-2015, it had gone straight down.
The goal again this season will be survival, and considering the signings made, Dyche is more worried about his defense than signing a striker who can create a moment of magic that could excite fans and lift the team on the field.
After selling top centerback Michael Keane to Everton in a big-money move, it will be difficult to see Burnley remain in the Premier League, but Dyche is an expert motivator and tactician, and it’s expected that Burnley will be fighting for a top-17 place in the table until the last day of the season.
Best, worst case scenario: Burnley will finish 15th after improving its defensive form and finding a new scoring outlet other than Sam Vokes, or seeing Vokes have a breakout year with 15 or more goals. More likely, Burnley will sit in the relegation zone for most of the season, and it will be a mental grind to see if they have what it takes to pick up important points.
Last season
– 16th place in Premier League
– Second round of EFL Cup
– Fifth round of 2016-17 FA Cup
Star player: Tom Heaton – The 31-year-old goalkeeper was once again Burnley’s savior, producing many fine saves and keeping the club in a position to stay up. Heaton, who’s form has lifted him into the England National Team squad, earned 10 clean sheets and 11 wins last season along with 141 saves including one on a penalty kick. With such an inexperienced and light defense, Heaton will be as important as ever this season if Burnley wants to stay in the Premier League.
Coaches’ Corner: One of the few English managers in the Premier League, Burnley’s management has shown tremendous faith in the former centerback, sticking with him when the team was relegated from the Premier League in 2015 all the way through now. Dyche has a knack for organizing his team tactically to make them tough to break down, but at times last year when they were broken, the floodgates were open. Dyche will have another rough challenge on his hands this season, and he’ll need to guide his team mentally through the grind of the Premier League.
PST predicts: Burnley will have a tough time dealing with the loss of Michael Keane from the backline, as well as facing the other sides, many of which have improved more this offseason. The club will likely be in the relegation dog fight all season long, but if the team can improve its road form, they can have a path to survival, provided the club’s home form remains the same.