Pochettino takes shot at Chelsea’s Morata

For those who hadn’t circled Aug. 20’s date between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on their calendars, we’re going to pause so you can do it now.

…

…

Okay, cool.

[ MORE: Iheanacho to Leicester “on” ]

So many are aware that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte publicly questioned Tottenham’s title ambitions last week, saying his fellow London club was “okay” with not winning a title.

That didn’t sit well with Spurs fans, understandably, and those same supporters are probably pretty happy to see Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino throwing a little shade the way of Conte and his big money signing Alvaro Morata.

In a conversation regarding Spurs’ lack of transfer buys — they are one of two PL teams not to buy a player this summer — Pochettino turned the talk to Morata and claimed the Spaniard viewed himself as inferior to Harry Kane. From Yahoo Sport UK:

“[Alvaro] Morata talked about me in the media. He said ‘Mauricio called me’. That was from the beginning, two years ago or more. But he said to me ‘why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?’. “If you go to find some striker, they will say ‘eh gaffer, you want me for what? To be on the bench? Because it’s Harry Kane. I can’t compete with Harry Kane’. It’s the same with Hugo Lloris or different players.”

We sincerely doubt Morata said he couldn’t compete with Harry Kane, and also imagine that the striker won’t be impressed by Pochettino’s words. The rivalry between the two London sides has been red-hot for better than a year, dating back to Chelsea ruining Spurs’ chances to catch Leicester for the PL title in 2015-16. That game ended in a brawl of sorts. Those are rare, but we’ll get our proverbial popcorn ready for what lies in store at the Lane in 19 days time.

Follow @NicholasMendola