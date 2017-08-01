Tinder to become new Manchester United sponsor?

You may have noticed ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign plenty of teams are revealing sleeve sponsors for the first-time ever, with space now available for a sponsor on their left shirt sleeve and the Premier League badge remaining on the right sleeve.
Some clubs have decided to stick with the same sponsor they have on the front of their shirt for their sleeve sponsor, while others have branched out with Manchester City bringing in an extra $13.2 million a season with Nexen Tire to feature on their sleeves.
Nine of the 20 PL teams now have a sleeve sponsor for the upcoming season and United are reportedly in discussions with Tinder about a $15.8 million per season deal.
United’s main shirt sponsor is Chevrolet and they pay around $66 million for the privilege, and per the report PL clubs believe the shirt sleeve sponsorship is worth about 20 percent of what a sponsor would pay to have their name and logo on front of the jersey.
Get ready for the advertising boards at Old Trafford asking fans in the stands, and at home, to swipe right to award the man of the match award to Paul Pogba or left for Romelu Lukaku…
I’ll just say it: I’d rather watch Real Madrid play almost any singular MLS playoff team in a friendly than spy Wednesday night’s MLS All Star Game in Chicago.
Realizing that it’s a terrific event for Chicago and not a bad thing for some younger All Stars hoping to catch the eye of new fans or suitors — cough, Miguel Almiron and Kellyn Acosta — I have a hard time thinking casual sports fans are aiming to lock themselves in for two hours or even 45 minutes of TV time.
It’s not even particularly special for the All Stars themselves. Nemanja Nikolic played against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last season. David Villa has lined up across from Real on numerous occasions, and the same can be said for Giovani dos Santos, Kaka, and Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Heck, ol’ Basti knocked Real out of the UCL, period:
So forgive me if my excitement level for watching the match on television is linked directly to my pleasure at having a live match to monitor during my PST shift (and for that early August opportunity, MLS, I applaud you). Now in person? Heck yes, live soccer!
I’m neither the fun police nor a hater of All Star Games in general, but honestly I think we’re past this.
Consider this same premise, but now conducted intra-league. Sure it’s going to be harder to fill up a giant venue, but you’re still talking about Kaka, Villa, Schweinsteiger, and Giovinco in the same building, a clarion call for MLS, soccer, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Italy, and American fans.
Now would I prefer Real vs. the MLS All Stars in a Best of Three super series with the All Stars given more than five minutes to train together? Sure.
Would I sign up for an in-game gimmick that leads to must-see TV? Yeah, sure (How about: if the All Stars win, they get to actually participate as Real in the club’s first group stage game against a European minnow. Almiron, get ready to meet FC Astana of the Kazakhstan Premier League!).
I don’t blame MLS for having the event, but I’m far past the point of “This’ll be great.” And I think 99 percent of American soccer fans and a strong number of sports fans are past the point of needing primers on who Real Madrid is, or will be sold on this game “mattering” as some sort of MLS litmus test.
Major League Soccer is so, so much better than when Michael Parkhurst, a 2017 All Star, trotted out for the All Stars’ 2-0 win over Celtic in 2007. Much better. It’s even much improved from the highly-publicized waxings doled out by Manchester United in the 2010 and 2011 editions.
I get why Real Madrid wants to play the game and boost their global brand. I get why the host cities want in, and why MLS feels like “It ain’t broke so we won’t fix it.”
Yet as those of us who watch MLS regularly can often wonder how Toronto FC or New York City FC might fare in meaningful matches against low-tier teams from the Bundesliga, La Liga, or the Premier League, or as part of a ‘our best 20 versus your best 20’ showcase against the Football League Championship or 2.Bundesliga, I can guarantee you even the biggest MLS honk doesn’t think anything about this game merits projecting the result in a single meaningful way.
Pardon me for not shining my shoes.
Now I suppose this year is as good as any to project MLS All Stars rebounding from a loss to Arsenal to claim a fourth win in six years. The men are in better shape and form thanks to the unorthodox MLS season, Cristiano Ronaldo is not available, and Real didn’t exactly shrink from the weekend’s Stateside Clasico versus Barca.
Being one week from Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup Final against Manchester United in Macedonia, Zinedine Zidane will have his eye on putting his squad in well-oiled order, so perhaps that will provide more fire in Real’s belly.
Call it 3-2 to the All Stars, and we’ll see you in Astana.
Liverpool gave its supporters plenty of cause for excitement with a thorough and convincing win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.
Sadio Mane scored before his audacious back heel pass helped set up Mohamed Salah for a goal, and Daniel Sturridge scored a cute chipped goal late to give the Reds a 3-0 victory and passage to the Tuesday’s final versus Atletico Madrid.
Sturridge caused some concern when he needed a substitution following an apparent hamstring injury shortly after scoring, but he insists he’ll be just fine. That’s good news considering Liverpool camp has been raving about his form. From The Liverpool Echo:
“It just a little bit of tension kicking off,” the striker explained. “I’ve done a lot of running and a lot of work. We train on the morning of the games. I think it’s just a bit of fatigue to be honest. I’ll be okay.”
The 27-year-old forward bagged seven goals in 27 appearances last season, and is three seasons removed from his 21 goal campaign in 2013-14. Sturridge, however, made 20 PL appearances and 27 total last season, his most since that campaign.
That didn’t sit well with Spurs fans, understandably, and those same supporters are probably pretty happy to see Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino throwing a little shade the way of Conte and his big money signing Alvaro Morata.
In a conversation regarding Spurs’ lack of transfer buys — they are one of two PL teams not to buy a player this summer — Pochettino turned the talk to Morata and claimed the Spaniard viewed himself as inferior to Harry Kane. From Yahoo Sport UK:
“[Alvaro] Morata talked about me in the media. He said ‘Mauricio called me’. That was from the beginning, two years ago or more. But he said to me ‘why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?’.
“If you go to find some striker, they will say ‘eh gaffer, you want me for what? To be on the bench? Because it’s Harry Kane. I can’t compete with Harry Kane’. It’s the same with Hugo Lloris or different players.”
We sincerely doubt Morata said he couldn’t compete with Harry Kane, and also imagine that the striker won’t be impressed by Pochettino’s words. The rivalry between the two London sides has been red-hot for better than a year, dating back to Chelsea ruining Spurs’ chances to catch Leicester for the PL title in 2015-16. That game ended in a brawl of sorts. Those are rare, but we’ll get our proverbial popcorn ready for what lies in store at Wembley in 19 days time.
Then again, that could all be a part of Costa’s January sale to one of La Liga’s powers. Perhaps this will be one of a bizarre two-loan single season to the same club.
And if Atleti is having a particularly strong season, or Chelsea feels they need him, Costa could possibly earn league honors in two different countries inside of one season (and three inside of two).
As for Milan, the addition of Costa would further cement their status as competitors for the scudetto should their many new pieces come together quickly. Serie A is looking quite interesting this season.
And Simeone? His quotes were pretty sly.
“If he comes in January… we can’t say anything about that yet. I won’t speak about him now. He is a player of Chelsea. We will talk about the boys who are here now, because we have a late start to the season. That is what is important.”