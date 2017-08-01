VIDEO: Chivas’ Dominguez fires laser volley, Rapids’ Ford equalizes in stoppage

Despite New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Evan Louro’s best efforts, Chivas leveled things before halftime and Ruben Dominguez gave the Mexican side a lead with an unmistakable and mostly unstoppable goal.
Beating Bayern by three, at home, is a bit of a statement even in the preseason, and Daniel Sturridge joined Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on the score sheet as the Reds advanced to play Atletico Madrid in Tuesday’s Audi Cup Final.
Stuttgart 3-3 Huddersfield Town
Down 3-1 in Austria against Bundesliga competition, Town came back through Collin Quaner and Sean Scannell goals. Rajiv Van la Parra also scored for the visitors. American winger Julian Green played 30 minutes for Stuttgart.
Burton Albion 2-1 Leicester City
The Foxes were down two when substitute Harry Maguire made sure the hosts didn’t keep a clean sheet.
Not many normal starters traveled to Germany for Stoke, but Joselu made his impact felt with a road brace for Mark Hughes‘ men.
Port Vale 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Hal Robson-Kanu scored before halftime, but the underdogs came back to draw with minutes to play.
Altona 3-3 West Ham United
A Winston Reid red card had the Irons behind the 8-ball as Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez debuted in maroon, but Toni Martinez and Andre Ayew scored to join an Altona own goal to give the Premier Leaguers a draw against the Hamburg-based side.
Moreno made 19 appearances on loan for Deportivo de la Coruna last season, so he has La Liga experience, and Garcia played once for Villarreal before moving to Man City in 2015.
Maffeo is Spanish and spent 10 years at Espanyol’s academy, while Luiz moved to Man City just over two weeks ago.
Garcia and Maffeo made 12 combined appearances for City, with the former scoring a goal against Swansea City in the League Cup.
City announced it would play a friendly against Girona during a training camp in the city, the Spanish club’s last match before opening up La Liga play. Guardiola might be a little famous in Catalonia, so it’ll be a fairly memorable occasion.
The top-to-bottom depth of La Liga is hardly as strong as the Premier League or the Bundesliga, so this is a decent opportunity for a quartet of City players to earn meaningful minutes, make their names in Spain, and advance up Guardiola’s pecking order.
I’ll just say it: I’d rather watch Real Madrid play almost any singular MLS playoff team in a friendly than spy Wednesday night’s MLS All Star Game in Chicago.
Realizing that it’s a terrific event for Chicago and not a bad thing for some younger All Stars hoping to catch the eye of new fans or suitors — cough, Miguel Almiron and Kellyn Acosta — I have a hard time thinking casual sports fans are aiming to lock themselves in for two hours or even 45 minutes of TV time.
It’s not even particularly special for the All Stars themselves. Nemanja Nikolic played against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last season. David Villa has lined up across from Real on numerous occasions, and the same can be said for Giovani dos Santos, Kaka, and Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Heck, ol’ Basti knocked Real out of the UCL, period:
So forgive me if my excitement level for watching the match on television is linked directly to my pleasure at having a live match to monitor during my PST shift (and for that early August opportunity, MLS, I applaud you). Now in person? Heck yes, live soccer!
I’m neither the fun police nor a hater of All Star Games in general, but honestly I think we’re past this.
Consider this same premise, but now conducted intra-league. Sure it’s going to be harder to fill up a giant venue, but you’re still talking about Kaka, Villa, Schweinsteiger, and Giovinco in the same building, a clarion call for MLS, soccer, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Italy, and American fans.
Now would I prefer Real vs. the MLS All Stars in a Best of Three super series with the All Stars given more than five minutes to train together? Sure.
Would I sign up for an in-game gimmick that leads to must-see TV? Yeah, sure (How about: if the All Stars win, they get to actually participate as Real in the club’s first group stage game against a European minnow. Almiron, get ready to meet FC Astana of the Kazakhstan Premier League!).
I don’t blame MLS for having the event, but I’m far past the point of “This’ll be great.” And I think 99 percent of American soccer fans and a strong number of sports fans are past the point of needing primers on who Real Madrid is, or will be sold on this game “mattering” as some sort of MLS litmus test.
Major League Soccer is so, so much better than when Michael Parkhurst, a 2017 All Star, trotted out for the All Stars’ 2-0 win over Celtic in 2007. Much better. It’s even much improved from the highly-publicized waxings doled out by Manchester United in the 2010 and 2011 editions.
I get why Real Madrid wants to play the game and boost their global brand. I get why the host cities want in, and why MLS feels like “It ain’t broke so we won’t fix it.”
Yet as those of us who watch MLS regularly can often wonder how Toronto FC or New York City FC might fare in meaningful matches against low-tier teams from the Bundesliga, La Liga, or the Premier League, or as part of a ‘our best 20 versus your best 20’ showcase against the Football League Championship or 2.Bundesliga, I can guarantee you even the biggest MLS honk doesn’t think anything about this game merits projecting the result in a single meaningful way.
Pardon me for not shining my shoes.
Now I suppose this year is as good as any to project MLS All Stars rebounding from a loss to Arsenal to claim a fourth win in six years. The men are in better shape and form thanks to the unorthodox MLS season, Cristiano Ronaldo is not available, and Real didn’t exactly shrink from the weekend’s Stateside Clasico versus Barca.
Being one week from Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup Final against Manchester United in Macedonia, Zinedine Zidane will have his eye on putting his squad in well-oiled order, so perhaps that will provide more fire in Real’s belly.
Call it 3-2 to the All Stars, and we’ll see you in Astana.
Liverpool gave its supporters plenty of cause for excitement with a thorough and convincing win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.
Sadio Mane scored before his audacious back heel pass helped set up Mohamed Salah for a goal, and Daniel Sturridge scored a cute chipped goal late to give the Reds a 3-0 victory and passage to the Tuesday’s final versus Atletico Madrid.
Sturridge caused some concern when he needed a substitution following an apparent hamstring injury shortly after scoring, but he insists he’ll be just fine. That’s good news considering Liverpool camp has been raving about his form. From The Liverpool Echo:
“It just a little bit of tension kicking off,” the striker explained. “I’ve done a lot of running and a lot of work. We train on the morning of the games. I think it’s just a bit of fatigue to be honest. I’ll be okay.”
The 27-year-old forward bagged seven goals in 27 appearances last season, and is three seasons removed from his 21 goal campaign in 2013-14. Sturridge, however, made 20 PL appearances and 27 total last season, his most since that campaign.