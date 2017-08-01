More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Top Premier League rivalries – Part 2

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

We looked at three of the top rivalries in the Premier League last week and now it’s time to take a look at some more.

[ PART 1 – Premier League rivalries ]

As we continue to build up to the start of the 2017-18 PL season, these videos should get you in the mood for the rambunctious action to come over the next nine months. Bring. It. On.

[ MORE: Stream Premier League live ] 

Below is a look at two London derbies, plus a video on the Manchester derby is on the way very soon. (Oh, I know, I’m such a tease…)

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester derby (coming soon)

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Tinder to become new Manchester United sponsor?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Charles Sale of the Daily Mail reports Tinder are in talks with Manchester United about sponsoring their shirt sleeve.

Yep.

[ MORE: How much has each PL club spent? ] 

You may have noticed ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign plenty of teams are revealing sleeve sponsors for the first-time ever, with space now available for a sponsor on their left shirt sleeve and the Premier League badge remaining on the right sleeve.

Some clubs have decided to stick with the same sponsor they have on the front of their shirt for their sleeve sponsor, while others have branched out with Manchester City bringing in an extra $13.2 million a season with Nexen Tire to feature on their sleeves.

Nine of the 20 PL teams now have a sleeve sponsor for the upcoming season and United are reportedly in discussions with Tinder about a $15.8 million per season deal.

United’s main shirt sponsor is Chevrolet and they pay around $66 million for the privilege, and per the report PL clubs believe the shirt sleeve sponsorship is worth about 20 percent of what a sponsor would pay to have their name and logo on front of the jersey.

Get ready for the advertising boards at Old Trafford asking fans in the stands, and at home, to swipe right to award the man of the match award to Paul Pogba or left for Romelu Lukaku

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Drinkwater to Chelsea; Mane to Inter

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

So what are Chelsea going to do with that $52.3 million for Nemanja Matic? Spend it on Danny Drinkwater, apparently.

[ MORE: How much has each PL club spent?

According to the Daily Mail, Drinkwater, 27, is high on Antonio Conte‘s wish-list and Chelsea could certainly do with another central midfielder as the report also claims Renato Sanches, Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are other options.

After selling Matic to Manchester United on Monday (a somewhat bizarre move, despite the huge amount of cash) the Blues have N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko (he will miss the start of the season as he recovers from minor knee surgery) who can play in midfield. Not bad, and even David Luiz could step forward into midfield if needed.

That said, after losing Nathaniel Chaloboah and Matic, then loaning out Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Crystal Palace for the season, all of a sudden Conte’s midfield options are looking thin (insert smarmy joke about his hair plugs, here).

Drinkwater would, of course, be reunited with Kante in midfield if he did arrived at Stamford Bridge and the former Manchester United midfielder will want to push as hard as he can to try and get back into the England squad in a World Cup year. Drinkwater signed a new long-term deal in the aftermath of Leicester winning the PL title, but with Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amarety, Nampalys Mendy, Vicente Iborra, Andy King and Matty James around, could the Foxes cash in on Drinkwater?

He wouldn’t be first choice at Chelsea, at least to start with, with Bakayoko and Kante likely to man the areas in front of Chelsea’s three central defenders. Yet Drinkwater is much more than a stopper as he’s shown over the years with raking assists up to Jamie Vardy and Co. plus scoring a few screamers himself. That and the lure of being part of a squad in the UEFA Champions League could tempt Drinkwater, but a bid of over $30 million is likely needed to force Leicester to sell.

File this one under: “yeah, sure buddy…”

Per a report in the Daily Express, Inter Milan are chasing Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. The most questionable part of this report, aside from the belief that Liverpool would actually let Mane leave, is that Inter is offering just $46.2 million for Mane. That’s pretty much the same amount Liverpool paid Southampton for Mane 12 months.

So, yeah, Mane is probably worth over $75 million, at least.

The Senegalese flyer was a sensation at Anfield last season, winning Liverpool’s Player of the Year and included in the PFA Team of the Year before his season was ended in early April with a serious knee injury.

Mane handed Liverpool a huge boost by returning to action last weekend against Hertha Berlin in a friendly and it is inconcievable that Klopp would sell either Mane or Philippe Coutinho — no matter what Barcelona offers for him, the Reds simply cannot let him leave — this summer if he wants his project to be a success.

Unlike Liverpool’s other attackers Mane possess electric pass and his addition seemed like the final piece of the jigsaw for Klopp’s attack as the trickery of Roberto Firmino, Coutinho and Adam Lallana had an outlet and teams could be stretched by the threat of Mane’s pace on the counter.

Of course, Inter, like their rivals AC Milan, do have wealthy investors planning to pump plenty of cash into the club but it seems like Mane has a job to do at Liverpool for at least the next few seasons as they aim to become regular PL title contenders and in the UEFA Champions League.

Final preseason games arrive, big questions remain

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

There are 10 days to go until the new 2017-18 Premier League season. 10 freaking days.

[ MORE: How much has each PL club spent?

Even though the summer has dragged on, PL clubs have been working hard since May to make sure they’re in the right spot heading into the new campaign.

Below is a look at the final preseason games for each PL club, plus we ponder the main question surrounding each club.

Arsenal – Easy: will Sanchez and Ozil sign a new deal?
Aug. 6 v Chelsea (Community Shield)

Bournemouth – Can Jermain Defoe score 20 goals this season?
Aug. 2 v Yeovil Town
Aug. 6 v Napoli

Brighton & Hove Albion Is Anthony Knockaert capable of doing ‘a Mahrez’ for the Seagulls?
Aug. 1 v Girona
Aug. 6 v Atletico Madrid

BurnleyCan they cope with Michael Keane‘s departure in defense?
Aug. 1 v Celta Vigo
Aug. 6 v Hannover 96

Chelsea – Is Alvaro Morata able to carry Chelsea’s title hopes?
Aug. 6 v Arsenal (Community Shield)

Crystal Palace – Can a creaking defense survive without Mamadou Sakho?
Aug. 5 v Schalke

EvertonWhere will Wayne Rooney slot into the attack?
Aug. 3 v MFK Ruzomberok (Europa League third-qualifying round, second leg)
Aug. 6 v Sevilla

Huddersfield TownCan Wagner gel 10 new players into a team?
Aug. 1 v Torino
Aug. 4 v Stuttgart

Leicester City – If Riyad Mahrez leaves, who holds the keys to Leicester’s offense?
Aug. 1 v Burton Albion
Aug. 4 v Borussia Monchengladbach

Liverpool – Can the triangle of Lovren, Matip and Mignolet stay mistake free?
Aug. 1 v Bayern Munich
Aug. 2 v Atletico Madrid of Napoli
Aug. 5 v Athletic Bilbao

Manchester City – Will Walker, Mendy provide the defensive balance City have long-needed? (Bonus: Gabriel to start over Aguero?)
Aug. 4 v West Ham United

Manchester United – Where is the best position for Paul Pogba?
Aug. 2 v Sampdoria
Aug. 8 v Real Madrid (UEFA Super Cup final)

Newcastle United – Can Dwight Gayle score the goals to push the Magpies into midtable?
Aug. 2 v Wolfsburg
Aug. 6 v Hellas Verona

Southampton – Can Saints cope without Virgil Van Dijk?
Aug. 2 v FC Augsburg
Aug. 5 v Sevilla

Stoke City – Where will the goals come from after Arnautovic’s departure?
Aug. 1 v St Pauli
Aug. 5 v RB Leipzig

Swansea City – How can the Swans replace Sigurdsson?
Aug. 5 v Sampdoria

Tottenham Hotspur Are Spurs ready for the mental challenge of playing home games at Wembley?
Aug. 5 v Juventus

Watford Can youngsters Chaloboah and Hughes flourish in midfield?
Aug. 5 v Real Sociedad

West Bromwich Albion Will Jay Rodriguez stay fit?
Aug. 1 v Port Vale
Aug. 5 v Deportivo La Coruna

West Ham United Is experience the answer with Chicharito, Zabaleta, Hart and Arnautovic on board?
Aug. 1 v Altona 93
Aug. 4 v Manchester City

The latest on Alexis Sanchez as he returns to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 1, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

Alexis Sanchez has returned to Arsenal’s training ground at London Colney.

[ MORE: How much has each PL club spent?

The Chilean striker was given extra time off after reaching the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia in June, but just ahead of his return he posted on social media that he was suffering from the flu.

Sanchez, 28, was supposed to return to training on Sunday but was given an extra two days off to recover from illness and it has been reported he flew on a private jet from Chile to Paris and then on to London.

He still hasn’t signed a new deal at Arsenal — in case you’ve been living under a rock he has 12 months left on his current deal — and the Chile star stopping off in Paris, home of Paris Saint-Germain who continue to chase his signature, has raised a few eyebrows. However, it is believed that Sanchez’s stop-off was a routine one and just for his plane to be refueled.

It is also believed Sanchez will take part in an open training session at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, even if he can’t take part in the entire session. Sanchez has an outside chance of being available for the FA Community Shield against Chelsea this weekend at Wembley and seems more likely to be ready for the PL season opener against Leicester City on Aug. 11.

Arsene Wenger has stated repeatedly over the summer that Sanchez will stick around this season but with Manchester City, PSG and others chasing him, maybe now he has returned to the training ground his future will be sorted out in the coming week.

Wenger spoke over the weekend about Arsenal being in an “ideal” situation when it comes to Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others entering the final year of their respective contracts. Quite why Arsenal can afford to let all of these players is beyond me, but what Wenger is perhaps trying to get at is a change in the nature of business and players holding off signing new deals until they see what else is out there as free agents.

Could Sanchez and Ozil really run down their deals and agree to leave for nothing in January to a non-PL club?

Whatever happens, the hearts of Arsenal’s fans will flutter at the sight of Sanchez smiling and back on the training ground.