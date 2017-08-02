More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Culture shift? Tournament of Nations has three female coaches

Associated PressAug 2, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT

An ongoing shift in women’s soccer has been apparent at the Tournament of Nations – not on the field but on the sidelines.

Three of the four teams participating in the international event have female coaches, a rare majority in soccer.

A year ago, the two teams playing for the gold medal at the Rio Olympics were both led by women, Sweden’s Pia Sundhage and Germany’s Silvia Neid. And Jill Ellis led the U.S. national team to the Women’s World Cup title in Canada the year before.

Ellis and others in the sport believe that recent events show women are making important and necessary gains in soccer – but there’s more work to be done.

“I think it’s forward-thinking federations that are about hiring competent coaches but also willing to provide opportunities,” Ellis said. “I know we’ve recently hired technical advisers for our academies and they’re all female and I think that’s great. We’ve got to have more coaches out there and more role models for young coaches. I think it’s great.”

The inaugural Tournament of Nations concludes on Thursday night in Carson, California. The U.S. women rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Brazil 4-3 on Sunday in San Diego and will face Japan in the tournament’s final match.

U.S. Soccer hopes to host the tournament each summer that there isn’t a World Cup or Olympic competition. In addition to Ellis, Emily Lima is the new coach for Brazil and Asako Takakura manages Japan. The only male coach in the event is Australia’s Alen Stajcic.

Lima and Takakura are former players who are relatively new to their teams: Lima took over Brazil last fall following the Olympics and Takakura was appointed after Japan failed to make the field for Rio. Both are the first female coaches for their teams.

Another sign of a possible culture shift in the sport: Five of the top 10 teams in FIFA’s world rankings are coached by women.

The trend has not been lost on Moya Dodd, a former Australian national team standout and vice president of the Asian Football Confederation who has been a vocal advocate for women’s soccer.

“When given the opportunity, women coaches are phenomenally successful. All but one of the World Cups, Olympic golds and Euros in women’s football since 2000 have been won by female-coached teams,” Dodd said, adding that’s 11 of 12 tournaments at the sport’s highest level.

However, Dodd said any shift is far less apparent below the senior national team level and at the club level, where female coaches are scarcer.

For example, among the 10 National Women’s Soccer League teams, there’s just one female head coach: Laura Harvey of the Seattle Reign.

Dodd also points to the NCAA, where the number of women coaches has dropped. A recent study of women’s collegiate teams by the University of Minnesota gave soccer a “D” grade with just 26.2 percent of teams with female coaches in 2016-17, a drop from the previous season.

“In the U.S.A., the percentage of female college athletes coached by women has halved since Title IX was introduced. It seems that women face barriers that grow higher as women’s sports become bigger,” Dodd said.

In an email exchange with The Associated Press, Dodd added that she sees unconscious bias as one of the biggest obstacles women much overcome.

“The characteristics that are seen as assets in a male coach – being tough, having strong opinions, or yelling at players (like Alex Ferguson’s famous `hairdryer’ treatment) would characterize a woman as difficult, emotional or hysterical,” she wrote. “Yet if she is motherly and caring, she doesn’t fit the definition of a coach. In other words, gender stereotypes work against her at both ends.”

At the UEFA Women’s European Championship, there are six women coaches among the 16 teams that took part. Of the four teams playing in Thursday’s semifinals – England, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria – one has a female head coach, Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).

The women’s Euros are played every four years as the premier competition in the UEFA Confederation. In the last edition, four of the 12 teams were coached by women.

Japan’s Takakura gave added perspective when it comes to female coaches: they should be treated the same as men.

“From my point of view I think it’s good news to have female coaches,” she said through a translator. “But as a coach the gender doesn’t really matter; it doesn’t matter if it’s a he or a she. As a coach, you have to educate and develop your players.”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

This is a bold statement given the potential league-shaking moves made by the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but there may be no more intriguing story to follow in the league this season than Leicester City.

A club that won the title two years ago struggled with relegation fears during its reign, but also went deep into the UEFA Champions League and genuinely did look like a Top Six team by the time it found an appropriate replacement for N'Golo Kante in the form of Wilfried Ndidi.

Could they rival the top teams for another surprise — granted not as dramatic and high-end — season close to the top of England’s top flight?

Best, worst case scenarios – The worst case scenario sees Riyad Mahrez, Demarai Gray, and Danny Drinkwater leave and a brutal early slate sending them well behind the pack. Then, it sees Shakespeare over his skis the first time he has to clean up a mess under his watch, leaving Leicester with another midseason adjustment en route to a relegation battle and, subsequently, relegation.

That’s highly unlikely, though, and provided the Foxes keep Drinkwater and Ndidi continues his form, Leicester should be comfortably midtable. In terms of best case, Harry Maguire is the antidote to the aging back line, Iheanacho combines with Vardy to be a lethal force, and the Foxes either claims the League or FA Cup, or edge an overwhelmed bigger name for a Top Seven spot and the Europa League.

Best possible XI is… 

Schmeichel

Simpson — Morgan — Maguire — Fuchs

Iborra — Drinkwater — Ndidi 

Mahrez

Vardy — Iheanacho

Transfers In: Vicente Iborra (Sevilla, $22 million), Harry Maguire (Hull City, $20 million), Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City), Sam Hughes (Chester City), Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City)

Transfers Out: Ron-Robert Zieler (Stuttgart), Marcin Wasilewski (released), Bartosz Kapustka (Freiburg, loan)

Last season:

UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists
— 12th in Premier League
— FA Cup fifth round loss to Millwall
League Cup third round loss to Chelsea

Star player: Wilfried Ndidi — Transitioning to the Premier League from the Jupiler Pro League took about a month for the Nigerian, who saw Leicester go 0-5 with no goals scored to start life in England, but the Foxes promptly won five-straight and Ndidi was no small part of it. He won 3.5 aerial duels per match, while averaging four tackles, 2.1 interceptions, and 3.2 clearances in front of a surprisingly suspect back line while leading the team in dribbles per match with 1.8.

Coaches’ Corner:  Craig Shakespeare — Taking over for Claudio Ranieri was surprisingly simple for the Birmingham-born 53-year-old, who took his 1-0 record as West Brom caretaker boss from 2006 and improved it to 9W-3L-5D all-time. It took until well after the season for Shakespeare to be crowned Ranieri’s permanent replacement, and he has a three-year deal to show his stuff at the King Power Stadium. We’ve seen he can clean up a messy side. Now we’ll see if he can set up a side to thrive in the top flight.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

PST predicts:  A fair share of bumps in the road, but the Maguire and Iborra buys show that the Leicester eyes for talent remain pretty sharp. A comfortable-enough midtable finish in the end, though don’t be surprised if alarm bells ring early: Four of Leicester’s first six matches are against Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, and the first two are away. Getting six points from the other two, versus new boys Brighton and Huddersfield, will be key to avoiding an early season rut.

Ex-Disney CEO Eisner buys third-tier Portsmouth

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

PORTSMOUTH, England (AP) Michael Eisner, a former chief executive of The Walt Disney Co., has bought English soccer club Portsmouth.

The third-tier team says Eisner completed the takeover on Thursday ahead of the new season, which starts on Saturday.

Portsmouth won the FA Cup in 2008 while in the Premier League, but it had spent beyond its means in the pursuit of glory.

The south-coast team endured financial turmoil that saw it enter bankruptcy protection and plunge into English soccer’s fourth and lowest professional league.

Fans rescued Portsmouth by taking control through a trust in 2013, the start of the upturn in fortunes. Promotion to the third-tier League One was secured in May while Eisner was in takeover talks.

Eisner will be joined on the board by sons Breck, Eric and Anders.

LIVE – Everton in Europa League action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Everton take a slender lend to Slovakia as Ronald Koeman‘s men square off against minnows MFK Ruzomberok on Thursday.

Leighton Baines‘ deflected effort is all that separates the teams following the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third-qualifying round first leg at Goodison Park last Thursday.

Koeman will be hoping for a much more fluid display from his attackers in the second leg as the Toffees aim to move one step closer to reaching the Europa League group stage.

[ MORE: Third qualifying round, first leg recap

Elsewhere there are plenty of European giants with a lot of work to do to reach the playoff round with AC Milan only 1-0 up against CSU Craiova after the first leg of their encounter, Athletic Bilbao is locked at 1-1 with Dinamo Bucharest ahead of the second leg at the San Mames on Thursday, while PSV Eindhoven trail Croatia’s Osijek 1-0 after a shock first-leg defeat in Holland last week.

Everton’s trip to the tiny northern Slovakian town of Ruzomberok kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET and you can follow all the action from Slovakia, and around Europe, by clicking on the link above.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Huddersfield Town

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

We have another fairytale story in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town were promoted to the PL for the first time in club history via the lottery of the Championship playoffs as they beat Reading on penalty kicks at Wembley in May. It is the first time in 45 years that they’ve been in the top-tier of English soccer.

Managed by German-American David Wagner, the Terriers wheeled and dealed in the transfer market last season to build a team full of cast offs from some of the PL’s big boys and clubs across Germany. It worked a treat as they fostered a strong sense of togetherness with their fans and dug deep at the end of the season to win the playoffs. Bankrolled by local businessman Dean Hoyle, Huddersfield are set to become the new minnows of the PL everyone adores: think, a northern English version of Bournemouth.

Huddersfield have been champions of England in the past, winning the title for three consecutive seasons from 1923-24, while they also won the FA Cup in 1922. Their main rivals are Leeds United and Bradford City, but it’s now Huddersfield who are Yorkshire’s lone representatives in the PL.

Best, worst case scenario: Staying up is the best case scenario and they just don’t want to ‘do a Derby’ and finish rock bottom of the table.

Best possible XI is…

—– Lossl —–

—- Smith —- Heffele —- Schindler —- Lowe —-

—- Ince —- Williams —- Mooy —- Palmer —– Kachunga —-

—– Mounie —–

Transfers in: Steve Mounie ($15 million, Montpellier), Tom Ince ($11.2 million, Derby County), Aaron Mooy ($10.5 million, Manchester City), Laurent Depoitre ($4.6 million, FC Porto), Scott Malone ($6.6 million, Fulham), Mathias Jorgensen ($4.6 million, Copenhagen), Danny Williams (Free, Reading), Elias Kachunga ($1.4 million, Ingolstadt), Jonas Lossl (Loan, Mainz 05), Kasey Palmer (Loan, Chelsea)

Transfers out: Kyle Dempsey ($992,000, Fleetwood Town)

Last season
– 4th in the Championship (promoted to PL after winning playoffs)
– FA Cup 5th round
– EFL Cup 1st round

Getty Images

Star player: Steve Mounie is Huddersfield’s record signing and the Benin striker has already been in fine form in preseason. His pace and power will provide the Terries with an outlet and with Kachunga, Mooy, Ince and Palmer underneath him, expect Mounie to get plenty of chances to score. Ince is another who has excelled in preseason and will be looking to finally make his mark in the PL after several stellar seasons in the second tier.

Coaches’ Corner: German-American coach David Wagner is as charismatic as they come and the man who spent most of his coaching career working under Jurgen Klopp at Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund has now built something really special on his own. Wagner’s team are like Klopp’s with plenty of high-pressing and pace in attack, but the Terriers are also capable of sitting back and soaking up pressure when they have to. After bringing in plenty of new faces early in the summer, the signs are good that Wagner can help Huddersfield achieve much more than just battling against relegation. Whatever happens this season, Wagner has a bright future.

PST predicts: Whatever way you want to slice this up, it will be a tough season for Huddersfield as most of their squad have yet to play in the PL. A strong togetherness and a lively home atmosphere will get them so far, but Wagner will everyone to play to their maximum to just stay out of the bottom three. Expect a season-long scrap, but it will be plenty of fun and I wouldn’t bet against Wagner keeping the Terriers up.