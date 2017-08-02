More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

Garber: MLS in Miami close, league cap is 28 teams

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber shared some expansion team news in his pre-All Star Game news conference on Wednesday.

Garber said David Beckham’s Miami project had made strong moves toward a summer announcement, and that the group has a new majority owner in Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

If you’re scratching your head and saying, “Didn’t MLS already announce that Miami would get an expansion team?“, well, time is a flat circle.

Garber also said MLS will only add four more expansion teams, which is a baffling without further explanation.

How can the United States and Canada be capped at 28 top-flight teams? We know Garber is against promotion/relegation, but capping the number of MLS teams essentially guarantees that rival leagues will strengthen and grow.

Maybe that doesn’t bother Garber, but it should concern his owners. Let’s say MLS adds four top USL or NASL teams as “expansion” sides, and we’ll pinpoint FC Cincinnati, Nashville FC, Sacramento Republic, and Indy Eleven (Please please please don’t be upset if I left your team out of the discussion, these were simply the first ones that leapt to mind).

That means that Garber would be willing to leave some massive markets out in the cold: Detroit, San Diego, San Antonio, North Carolina, to name a few. Not smart, not probable, not happening.

More likely? His original cap was 24 teams, so it’s almost certain that he’s simply trying to keep desperation and exclusivity the name of the game. He’s a smart businessman and marketer. It’s probably as simple as that.

PL roundup: Liverpool falls to Atleti; Newcastle, Bournemouth roll

Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

Of the five Premier League clubs in preseason action Wednesday, only one was at home.

And Southampton did not have a good day.

Liverpool fells in the Audi Cup Final on penalties, while Newcastle and Bournemouth cruised on the road and Manchester United won late at Sampdoria.

Wolfsburg 1-3 Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies looked good in beating Bundesliga opposition on the road behind goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie, and Christian Atsu, three decent parts of the club’s Football League Championship title.

Liverpool 1-1 (4-5 pens) Atletico Madrid

Roberto Firmino‘s late penalty gave the Reds a chance to win the Audi Cup, but Jordan Henderson was the only taker of 10 to miss a PK as Atleti claimed the honors.

Sampdoria 1-2 Manchester United

Nemanja Matic made his Red Devils debut in the first half, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan used that period to give United a lead it would give back. But Juan Mata snared an 81st minute winner ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

A Benik Afobe double joined a Lys Mousset goal as the Cherries tuned prepared for their final preseason match — a visit from mighty Napoli — with an easy enough road win.

Southampton 0-4 Augsburg

Yes, 4-0. Yes, at home. Yes, Saints are quickly moving on from that to a visit from Sevilla on Saturday.

Here’s who Liverpool can draw in the Champions League playoff round

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

The UEFA Champions League will draw its playoff round on Friday, and Liverpool now knows which teams it could face in order to join Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea in the group stage.

Liverpool qualified as a seeded team that qualified via the league route, which means it can only meet five unseeded league route teams in the next round.

Hoffenheim, Steaua Bucharest, Young Boys or Istanbul Basaksehir could meet the Reds on August 15 or 16 and Aug. 22 or 23rd for the right to move onto the next stage.

The Reds could also face former ally Mario Balotelli and Nice, who drew Ajax 2-2 to advance on away goals.

Liverpool would be favored against all five sides, though certainly Hoffenheim and Nice represent trickier challenges for the Premier League side.

Neymar will make $1 million per week at PSG

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

Numbers from Neymar’s big deal to move to Paris Saint-Germain are out, and they are massive.

The Brazilian superstar will reportedly make $1,025,000 per week at the Parc des Princes for a — wait for it — princely sum of about $54 million per year.

Bonkers.

That means Neymar, at age 25, will be the highest paid soccer player in the world, surpassing the $813,000 per week Carlos Tevez makes in China.

Neymar was given leave from Barcelona training on Wednesday to help sort out his future. From the BBC:

Barcelona have told the French club they must pay his 222m euro (£198m) fee “in full” and they are understood to be ready to meet his release clause.

It means PSG’s total outlay across the initial five-year deal will come to £400m.

That’s about $475 million over the five years of the deal, quite an investment for a player who will now attempt to prove he’s as big a star as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He’ll also bear the burden of doing what Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not and fulfill PSG’s dream of a Champions League title.

UEFA Champions League wrap: Celtic, Nice move on

Ole Martin Wold/NTB scanpix via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

The UEFA Champions League has its 20 teams for the playoff round, the final round of matches before so many of the big boys join up for the group stage.

Celtic and Nice were the big winners of Wednesday’s matches, while celebrated club Ajax crashed out of the competition.

Ajax 2-2 (3-3) Nice 

A pair of away goals sent Nice through to the playoff round, and Ajax will be tasked with another season of the UEFA Europa League. The 1-1 first leg meant the clubs were all level once Donny van de Beek scored in the 26th minute to equalize an early Nice tally.

Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez had Ajax set for the playoff round with his 57th minute marker, but 20-year-old Vincent Marcel’s first Nice goal lifted Les Aiglons to the next round.

Rosenborg 0-1 (0-1) Celtic

The Norwegian hosts had Brendan Rodgers‘ unbeaten men on edge after a scoreless first leg, but oft-criticized attacker James Forrest pushed Celtic into the next round with this goal. Rosenborg will regret allowing him several generous touches and room to blast the winner.

Full scoreboard
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-2 (1-2) Qarabag
BATE Borisov 2-1 (2-2) Slavia Prague
Apoel Nicosia 4-0 (4-1) Viitorul
CSKA Moscow 1-0 (3-0) AEK Athens
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 (5-3) Club Brugge
Plzen 1-4 (3-6) Steaua Bucharest
Ludogorets 3-1 (3-3) Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Olympiacos 2-2 (5-3) Partizan
Legia Warsaw 1-0 (3-2) Astana
Rijeka 0-0 (1-1) RB Salzburg
FH 0-1 (0-2) Maribor
Young Boys 2-0 (3-3) Dynamo Kyiv
Copenhagen 4-1 (4-2) Vardar