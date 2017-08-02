More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Here’s who Liverpool can draw in the Champions League playoff round

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

The UEFA Champions League will draw its playoff round on Friday, and Liverpool now knows which teams it could face in order to join Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea in the group stage.

Liverpool qualified as a seeded team that qualified via the league route, which means it can only meet five unseeded league route teams in the next round.

Hoffenheim, Steaua Bucharest, Young Boys or Istanbul Basaksehir could meet the Reds on August 15 or 16 and Aug. 22 or 23rd for the right to move onto the next stage.

The Reds could also face former ally Mario Balotelli and Nice, who drew Ajax 2-2 to advance on away goals.

Liverpool would be favored against all five sides, though certainly Hoffenheim and Nice represent trickier challenges for the Premier League side.

PL roundup: Liverpool falls to Atleti; Newcastle, Bournemouth roll

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

Of the five Premier League clubs in preseason action Wednesday, only one was at home.

And Southampton did not have a good day.

Liverpool fells in the Audi Cup Final on penalties, while Newcastle and Bournemouth cruised on the road and Manchester United won late at Sampdoria.

Wolfsburg 1-3 Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies looked good in beating Bundesliga opposition on the road behind goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie, and Christian Atsu, three decent parts of the club’s Football League Championship title.

Liverpool 1-1 (4-5 pens) Atletico Madrid

Roberto Firmino‘s late penalty gave the Reds a chance to win the Audi Cup, but Jordan Henderson was the only taker of 10 to miss a PK as Atleti claimed the honors.

Sampdoria 1-2 Manchester United

Nemanja Matic made his Red Devils debut in the first half, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan used that period to give United a lead it would give back. But Juan Mata snared an 81st minute winner ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

A Benik Afobe double joined a Lys Mousset goal as the Cherries tuned prepared for their final preseason match — a visit from mighty Napoli — with an easy enough road win.

Southampton 0-4 Augsburg

Yes, 4-0. Yes, at home. Yes, Saints are quickly moving on from that to a visit from Sevilla on Saturday.

Neymar will make $1 million per week at PSG

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

Numbers from Neymar’s big deal to move to Paris Saint-Germain are out, and they are massive.

The Brazilian superstar will reportedly make $1,025,000 per week at the Parc des Princes for a — wait for it — princely sum of about $54 million per year.

Bonkers.

That means Neymar, at age 25, will be the highest paid soccer player in the world, surpassing the $813,000 per week Carlos Tevez makes in China.

Neymar was given leave from Barcelona training on Wednesday to help sort out his future. From the BBC:

Barcelona have told the French club they must pay his 222m euro (£198m) fee “in full” and they are understood to be ready to meet his release clause.

It means PSG’s total outlay across the initial five-year deal will come to £400m.

That’s about $475 million over the five years of the deal, quite an investment for a player who will now attempt to prove he’s as big a star as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He’ll also bear the burden of doing what Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not and fulfill PSG’s dream of a Champions League title.

UEFA Champions League wrap: Celtic, Nice move on

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

The UEFA Champions League has its 20 teams for the playoff round, the final round of matches before so many of the big boys join up for the group stage.

Celtic and Nice were the big winners of Wednesday’s matches, while celebrated club Ajax crashed out of the competition.

Ajax 2-2 (3-3) Nice 

A pair of away goals sent Nice through to the playoff round, and Ajax will be tasked with another season of the UEFA Europa League. The 1-1 first leg meant the clubs were all level once Donny van de Beek scored in the 26th minute to equalize an early Nice tally.

Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez had Ajax set for the playoff round with his 57th minute marker, but 20-year-old Vincent Marcel’s first Nice goal lifted Les Aiglons to the next round.

Rosenborg 0-1 (0-1) Celtic

The Norwegian hosts had Brendan Rodgers‘ unbeaten men on edge after a scoreless first leg, but oft-criticized attacker James Forrest pushed Celtic into the next round with this goal. Rosenborg will regret allowing him several generous touches and room to blast the winner.

Full scoreboard
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-2 (1-2) Qarabag
BATE Borisov 2-1 (2-2) Slavia Prague
Apoel Nicosia 4-0 (4-1) Viitorul
CSKA Moscow 1-0 (3-0) AEK Athens
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 (5-3) Club Brugge
Plzen 1-4 (3-6) Steaua Bucharest
Ludogorets 3-1 (3-3) Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Olympiacos 2-2 (5-3) Partizan
Legia Warsaw 1-0 (3-2) Astana
Rijeka 0-0 (1-1) RB Salzburg
FH 0-1 (0-2) Maribor
Young Boys 2-0 (3-3) Dynamo Kyiv
Copenhagen 4-1 (4-2) Vardar

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

The last time Chelsea followed up a Premier League championship season under a hard-edged manager, that man (Jose Mourinho) was fired and the Blues missed out on European play the next season.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

Don’t expect the same this time around, as most of those key and sated pieces are no longer at Stamford Bridge and now-manager Antonio Conte has bought the sort of stars who will demand hard work every day from nearly every competition on the pitch.

How will Chelsea fare this go ’round? Read on…

Best, worst case scenarios – Well the best-case is quite literally a quadruple. Chelsea has the depth to contend in every possible competition from the League and FA Cups to the Premier League to the UEFA Champions League. The worst case sees the Blues hit hard by injuries en route to a 6th or 7th place finish and the Europa League, but even this would require an extended UCL run to test said depth.

Best possible XI is… 

Courtois

Azpilicueta — Luiz — Rudiger

Moses — Bakayoko — Kante — Alonso

Willian — Morata — Hazard

Morata (AP Photo/Joseph Nair)

Transfers In: Wily Caballero (free, Man City), Antonio Rudiger (Roma, $38 million), Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco, $53 million), Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid, $76 million).

Transfers Out: Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth, $13 million), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth $26 million), John Terry (free, Aston Villa), Nemanja Matic (Manchester United, $46 million), Bertrand Traore (Lyon, $12 million), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, $8 million), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus, $23 million), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool, tribunal), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford, $7 million).

Last season:

Record-setting Premier League champions
League Cup fourth round
FA Cup runners-up

Star player: Eden Hazard — Sure there’s a good chance that Alvaro Morata will supplant him, and N'Golo Kante is more important to the side, but there was no more electric attacker in the league than Hazard last season as he returned to form (and probably motivation). Antonio Conte deploys him in a way that encourages his participation at both ends of the pitch without burning his potential to simply destroy defenses via direct play or possession.

Coaches’ Corner:  Antonio Conte — The Italian has a new bumper deal to go with his PL title, and has certainly pushed some questionable buttons in casting Diego Costa to the curb and sanctioning the sales of some intriguing young prospects like Nathan Ake. That said, those dollars in have helped fund big buys of Bakayoko, Rudiger, and Morata, who could be at Stamford Bridge for close to a decade. If we have one thing to ask, though, it’s that he allow us more Willian time.

PST predicts:  In the Top Four for both the Premier League and Champions League (meaning a semifinal or better). As wild as it is to speculate, we believe Chelsea may be better money to win the European crown than the Premier League honors.