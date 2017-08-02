Here’s who Liverpool can draw in the Champions League playoff round

The UEFA Champions League will draw its playoff round on Friday, and Liverpool now knows which teams it could face in order to join Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea in the group stage.
Liverpool qualified as a seeded team that qualified via the league route, which means it can only meet five unseeded league route teams in the next round.
Roberto Firmino‘s late penalty gave the Reds a chance to win the Audi Cup, but Jordan Henderson was the only taker of 10 to miss a PK as Atleti claimed the honors.
Sampdoria 1-2 Manchester United
Nemanja Matic made his Red Devils debut in the first half, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan used that period to give United a lead it would give back. But Juan Mata snared an 81st minute winner ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.
Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth
A Benik Afobe double joined a Lys Mousset goal as the Cherries tuned prepared for their final preseason match — a visit from mighty Napoli — with an easy enough road win.
Southampton 0-4 Augsburg
Yes, 4-0. Yes, at home. Yes, Saints are quickly moving on from that to a visit from Sevilla on Saturday.
That means Neymar, at age 25, will be the highest paid soccer player in the world, surpassing the $813,000 per week Carlos Tevez makes in China.
Neymar was given leave from Barcelona training on Wednesday to help sort out his future. From the BBC:
Barcelona have told the French club they must pay his 222m euro (£198m) fee “in full” and they are understood to be ready to meet his release clause.
It means PSG’s total outlay across the initial five-year deal will come to £400m.
That’s about $475 million over the five years of the deal, quite an investment for a player who will now attempt to prove he’s as big a star as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He’ll also bear the burden of doing what Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not and fulfill PSG’s dream of a Champions League title.
Celtic and Nice were the big winners of Wednesday’s matches, while celebrated club Ajax crashed out of the competition.
Ajax 2-2 (3-3) Nice
A pair of away goals sent Nice through to the playoff round, and Ajax will be tasked with another season of the UEFA Europa League. The 1-1 first leg meant the clubs were all level once Donny van de Beek scored in the 26th minute to equalize an early Nice tally.
Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez had Ajax set for the playoff round with his 57th minute marker, but 20-year-old Vincent Marcel’s first Nice goal lifted Les Aiglons to the next round.
Rosenborg 0-1 (0-1) Celtic
The Norwegian hosts had Brendan Rodgers‘ unbeaten men on edge after a scoreless first leg, but oft-criticized attacker James Forrest pushed Celtic into the next round with this goal. Rosenborg will regret allowing him several generous touches and room to blast the winner.
Don’t expect the same this time around, as most of those key and sated pieces are no longer at Stamford Bridge and now-manager Antonio Conte has bought the sort of stars who will demand hard work every day from nearly every competition on the pitch.
How will Chelsea fare this go ’round? Read on…
Best, worst case scenarios – Well the best-case is quite literally a quadruple. Chelsea has the depth to contend in every possible competition from the League and FA Cups to the Premier League to the UEFA Champions League. The worst case sees the Blues hit hard by injuries en route to a 6th or 7th place finish and the Europa League, but even this would require an extended UCL run to test said depth.
Star player:Eden Hazard — Sure there’s a good chance that Alvaro Morata will supplant him, and N'Golo Kante is more important to the side, but there was no more electric attacker in the league than Hazard last season as he returned to form (and probably motivation). Antonio Conte deploys him in a way that encourages his participation at both ends of the pitch without burning his potential to simply destroy defenses via direct play or possession.
Coaches’ Corner: Antonio Conte — The Italian has a new bumper deal to go with his PL title, and has certainly pushed some questionable buttons in casting Diego Costa to the curb and sanctioning the sales of some intriguing young prospects like Nathan Ake. That said, those dollars in have helped fund big buys of Bakayoko, Rudiger, and Morata, who could be at Stamford Bridge for close to a decade. If we have one thing to ask, though, it’s that he allow us more Willian time.
PST predicts: In the Top Four for both the Premier League and Champions League (meaning a semifinal or better). As wild as it is to speculate, we believe Chelsea may be better money to win the European crown than the Premier League honors.