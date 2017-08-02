More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Neymar asks to leave Barcelona, club confirms

Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellAug 2, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

The Neymar transfer saga is reaching its climax.

Early Wednesday morning, FC Barcelona released a statement that Neymar and his father Neymar Santos Sr. had expressed their desire to leave the club following a meeting with team executives. It’s been widely reported that Paris Saint-Germain is Neymar’s next destination.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The club also confirmed that while Neymar remains under contract at Barcelona, he has permission to stay away from preseason training.

Barcelona’s response to Neymar and his family was to say that the €222 million ($262.57 million) buy-out clause must be paid in full, which if done so, would make Neymar the world’s most expensive transfer.

Neymar is coming off a strong performance for Barcelona at the International Champions Cup in the U.S., scoring three goals with two assists over the three-game tour. However, since before the trip to America, it’s been rumored that Neymar wants to leave the club for a variety of reasons, with PSG the club strongest linked to be willing and able to pay the huge release clause.

Neymar’s transfer to PSG would send seismic shocks across the soccer landscape. While he’s surely a star and likely worth that amount of money, his transfer would raise a new bar for other players to meet in the future, and it would likely raise the price of transfers for players near his stratosphere of skill level.

But even more importantly, it would raise the pressure on Neymar, who at PSG would become the man, just like Zlatan Ibrahamovic was during his four-year stay. Nothing short of a league title and UEFA Champions League glory would suffice for Neymar if he does move to PSG for more than $260 million, and that’s a level of pressure thankfully most of us won’t ever have to shoulder in our lives.

The news also likely brings an end to Neymar’s time in Barcelona, where he grew from a starlet into a world star worthy of having a team built around him. Neymar appeared in 186 games in all competitions for Barcelona since joining the club from Santos, scoring 106 goals and dishing out 57 assists, including 21 last season.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Arsenal

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

An intriguing season awaits Arsenal as they prepare for life outside of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 21 years under Arsene Wenger.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

The Gunners finished fifth last season, which insinuated we were hurtling towards an impending apocalypse given their penchant to finish in the top four no matter what over Premier League history. It was a good run while it lasted but perhaps that prompted much-maligned American owner Stan Kroenke to sanction the club-record deal for French striker Alexandre Lacazette over the summer.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub

Historically Arsenal are London’s most successful club with 29 major trophies (including 13 league titles) and despite the disdain towards Wenger over the past few seasons they continue to collect silverware, winning three of the last four FA Cups, including last season as they stopped Chelsea from clinching the double at Wembley in May.

Best, worst case scenario: They will finish in the top four because, well, it’s Arsenal (last year was a blip, they’ll tell you), but they are in real danger of finishing outside the top six due to the Europa League and the situation surrounding Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. 

Best possible XI is…

—– Cech —–

— Mustafi — Koscielny — Monreal —

—- Bellerin —- Xhaka —- Ramsey —- Chamberlain —-

—– Ozil —– Sanchez —–

—– Lacazette —–

Transfers In: Alexandre Lacazette ($62.3 million, Lyon), Sead Kolasnac (Free, Schalke 04)

Transfers Out: Wojciech Szczesny ($13.2 million, Juventus), Yaya Sanogo (Free, Toulouse), Kaylen Hinds ($3.3 million, Wolfsburg), Daniel Crowley (Free, Willem II), Chris Willock (Free, Benfica), Glen Kamara ($662,000, Dundee)

Last season
5th place in Premier League
Round of 16 in UEFA Champions League
Quarterfinals of EFL Cup
Winners of 2016-17 FA Cup

Getty Images

Star player: Alexis Sanchez – The Chilean superstar is the obvious standout player for the Gunners, but with just 12 months left on his contract and both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City circling, will he be at the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window slams shut on Aug. 31? Sanchez, 28, was Arsenal’s top scorer last season with 24 goals and 10 assists in PL player and 30 goals overall. The longest this saga drags on, the more likely he, and Ozil, are likely to leave. Wenger doesn’t believe he will be playing anywhere else this season, so will Sanchez leave for free next summer? So many questions, but something which can’t be discussed is how important he is to Arsenal. Despite a club-record deal for Lacazette this summer, Sanchez is still the main man. Period. 

Coaches’ Corner: What more can we say about Arsene Wenger? He signed a new two-year deal with the Gunners early in the summer after leading them to FA Cup glory and the Frenchman, 67, is now heading into his 22nd season in charge of Arsenal. He knows he will have to balance his squad expertly in the opening months of the campaign with the test of the Europa League to come, but after seeing a 3-4-3 formation work splendidly well at the end of last season, maybe, just maybe, the Gunners are flying somewhat under the radar and will challenge for the title this season. Has the ‘Wenger Out’ brigade been silenced for at least a few months?

Getty Images

PST predicts: Arsenal’s biggest challenge this season will be squad rotation but such is the size and strength of their roster they could play almost two different teams in the PL and the Europa League group stages and expect to do well in both in the first half of the campaign. All of their rivals have strengthened but with a strong finish to last season there is hope the Gunners will be back among the top four. PST believes that will be the case, plus they’ll make a deep run to at least the Europa League last eight. And oh yeah, they’ll probably win the FA Cup again too.

MLS All-Stars get chance to make statement vs Real Madrid

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 2, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The best team in the world facing off against the local lads sounds like a recipe for disaster – just not when it takes place in the MLS All-Star Game.

Then, it’s a showcase.

For the 13th straight year, North America’s best take on a top international team, this time glamour-boys Real Madrid on Wednesday night at sold-out Soldier Field.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The game caps a three-day, MLS-styled celebration of the sport – from matches on the sand at Oak Street beach to star-studded endorsements of the town’s deep-dish pizza – that had fans in the City of Big Shoulders following along with their feet.

The payoff for those inside the venerable 61,000-seat stadium, coincidentally the site of the inaugural match of the 1994 World Cup, will be an embarrassment of soccer riches.

[ MORE: Latest MLS standings ]

Real’s Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be on hand for what amounts to another preseason friendly, but Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Modric and nearly all the front-liners who helped every important club championship in sight, will. They’ll encounter some familiar, if aging, faces across the pitch.

They range from World Cup winner, former German national team and current Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, to one-time Real teammate and Orlando City playmaker Kaka, as well former Atletico Madrid rival and New York City FC striker David Villa. Also familiar will be a handful of Americans who logged considerable time with the U.S. national team and European clubs, among them Toronto’s Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, Houston’s DaMarcus Beasley and Seattle goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Expect a competitive match, even though Real manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to reach deep into his bench after the starters played the opening 60 minutes against Barcelona in Miami last Saturday as part of their preseason tour. The MLS team has won seven of the previous matches.

[ MORE: MLS stats ]

“I do not know how the game will go,” said Kaka, “but we have a great team to play a very even match with Real Madrid.”

MLS fans chafe at the perception the league lags well behind their top-tier counterparts in Europe and want their team to show up once again with something to prove. The All-Stars’ 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in 2014, however, may have been too competitive; then-Bayern manager Pep Guardiola left that game without shaking hands, instead wagging his finger at what he considered unnecessarily hard tackles by MLS defenders.

Yet the games have proved worthwhile for both sides, providing MLS with an opportunity to gauge its level of play against top-flight competition and show stadiums packed with passionate and knowledgeable fans to the rest of the world. In return, the international clubs – often English Premier League giants like Manchester United and Chelsea, but also Roma from Italy’s Serie A, Bayern from Germany’s Bundesliga and now Spain’s Real Madrid – have used the exposure from the game and their tours to build their brand with U.S. and Canadian audiences.

No matter the final score, the game offers little more than a snapshot of how far MLS has closed the gap since it was founded as a condition to host the 1994 World Cup. Asked to make the comparison, decorated MLS imports like Schweinsteiger cite the faster pace of play elsewhere and the experience that enables even young teammates to anticipate how attacks will unfold and exploit the smallest vulnerabilities in opposing defenses.

But fans can glimpse now what MLS could become by imagining themselves standing in the boots of Brooks Lennon, or any of the other promising young Americans gathered here for the game. The 19-year-old winger, who joined Real Salt Lake this year on a season-long loan from Liverpool, didn’t make the MLS All-Star squad and instead played Tuesday night in MLS’ “Homegrown Game” against Chivas Guadalajara’s under-20 team.

Lennon has been a force everywhere he’s played so far: as a youngster with Real Salt Lake’s youth development team and then, from 2015-17, in Liverpool’s academy. He progressed to become a regular with the English side’s under-23 team, as well as a member of the U.S. national under-18 and under-20 teams.

But when he looked at the next step, joining Liverpool’s senior club, Lennon saw players like Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino on the roster and realized he needed more seasoning. He returned to Salt Lake and was an immediate hit, but he’ll have to decide his next step at the end of the MLS season.

“The 2 + years in Liverpool were incredible. I matured a lot, as a person and a player,” Lennon said. “My choice will probably be dictated by which situation offers the best chance to continue that.

“Right now, though,” he added, “my focus is here and what my team needs to do to make the playoffs.”

Brian McBride, who coached the MLS “Homegrown” team, understands Lennon’s dilemma. He starred for the U.S. national team and played in Germany and England as well as MLS. He thinks Lennon’s upside will make him a valuable commodity on either side of the Atlantic.

“He’s already learned the basics of how to be a pro. You can see that not just in his play, but the way he conducts himself,” McBride said. “Playing here, or over there, are different experiences. But as long as he continues to grow, there’s really no wrong decision.”

The MLS is drawing better players to these shores than ever, thanks to the improving caliber of play and higher pay. So many mid-level players have come over in recent years, especially from South America, that the number of U.S.-born players starting from MLS clubs has dropped from 51 percent just three years ago to 42 percent in 2017 – even though three more teams and 33 more starting spots were added through expansion.

“That’s a healthy sign,” said Alexi Lalas, a TV analyst for FOX who played for the U.S. national team, in Italy’s Serie A and the MLS. “It tells you there’s more talent here now – and more competition for every spot. And we’re looking at a generation of kids who grew up watching MLS teams and maybe dreaming someday about playing for them.

“We need to keep getting better. But we’re clearly headed in the right direction. You know the perception and more important, the reality, has changed when a guy like (All-Star midfielder) Diego Valeri chooses to play in Portland during the prime of his career,” he added. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Neymar misses Barcelona training; on his way to PSG

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2017, 4:40 AM EDT

Neymar’s world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain appears to be well and truly on.

[ MORE: How much has each PL club spent? ]

The 25-year-old Brazilian superstar had returned to Barcelona after briefly flying to China for a promotional event after Barca’s preseason tour to the U.S. ended last weekend, but he is not back in action for the Blaugrana.

Barca have released a short statement where they confirmed new head coach Ernesto Valverde gave Neymar the day off training on Wednesday, and then later on Wednesday Barcelona released the following statement as they confirmed his intentions to leave.

“The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club’s offices. Faced with this position, the club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety.

“Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved. The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions.”

Reports in Spain state that Neymar arrived at the training ground on Wednesday morning and spent about 40 minutes in the building before leaving. Multiple outlets in Spain are reporting that the captain of the Brazilian national team told his Barca teammates he is leaving for PSG.

Neymar has a release clause of $262 million in his current Barca contract and it is believed PSG are willing to meet that, plus make him the best paid player in the world with wages of over $52.9 million per year.

Les Parisiens aren’t messing around and neither is Neymar as his exit at the Nou Camp edges ever closer. He has spent the past four seasons at Barca, playing in 186 games, scoring 105 goals and adding 59 assists on his way to six major trophies including a UEFA Champions League trophy and three La Liga titles.

The biggest transfer deal in soccer history know seems like a formality.

VIDEO: Chivas’ Dominguez fires laser volley, Rapids’ Ford equalizes in stoppage

@MLS
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2017, 10:16 PM EDT

A roster of Major League Soccer’s Homegrown Players assembled on the eve of Wednesday’s All Star Game in Chicago to tangle with Chivas Guadalajara’s U-20 team.

It was a fun-enough watch, especially when Colorado Rapids defender (and Mother’s Day tear-jerker) Kortne Ford rose high to pop a long ball over the Chivas keeper.

The Homegrowns took a first minute lead via Chicago 18-year-old Djordje Mihailovic, who signed with the Fire this offseason and has made seven appearances for the club.

[ MORE: MLS All Star Game preview ]

Despite New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Evan Louro’s best efforts, Chivas leveled things before halftime and Ruben Dominguez gave the Mexican side a lead with an unmistakable and mostly unstoppable goal.

Laser.