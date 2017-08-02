Neymar misses Barcelona training; on his way to PSG

Neymar’s world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain appears to be well and truly on.

The 25-year-old Brazilian superstar had returned to Barcelona after briefly flying to China for a promotional event after Barca’s preseason tour to the U.S. ended last weekend, but he is not back in action for the Blaugrana.

Barca have released a short statement where they confirmed new head coach Ernesto Valverde gave Neymar the day off training on Wednesday, and then later on Wednesday Barcelona released the following statement as they confirmed his intentions to leave.

“The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club’s offices. Faced with this position, the club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety. “Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved. The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions.”

Reports in Spain state that Neymar arrived at the training ground on Wednesday morning and spent about 40 minutes in the building before leaving. Multiple outlets in Spain are reporting that the captain of the Brazilian national team told his Barca teammates he is leaving for PSG.

Neymar has a release clause of $262 million in his current Barca contract and it is believed PSG are willing to meet that, plus make him the best paid player in the world with wages of over $52.9 million per year.

Les Parisiens aren’t messing around and neither is Neymar as his exit at the Nou Camp edges ever closer. He has spent the past four seasons at Barca, playing in 186 games, scoring 105 goals and adding 59 assists on his way to six major trophies including a UEFA Champions League trophy and three La Liga titles.

The biggest transfer deal in soccer history know seems like a formality.

