Neymar will make $1 million per week at PSG

Celtic and Nice were the big winners of Wednesday’s matches, while celebrated club Ajax crashed out of the competition.
Ajax 2-2 (3-3) Nice
A pair of away goals sent Nice through to the playoff round, and Ajax will be tasked with another season of the UEFA Europa League. The 1-1 first leg meant the clubs were all level once Donny van de Beek scored in the 26th minute to equalize an early Nice tally.
Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez had Ajax set for the playoff round with his 57th minute marker, but 20-year-old Vincent Marcel’s first Nice goal lifted Les Aiglons to the next round.
Rosenborg 0-1 (0-1) Celtic
The Norwegian hosts had Brendan Rodgers‘ unbeaten men on edge after a scoreless first leg, but oft-criticized attacker James Forrest pushed Celtic into the next round with this goal. Rosenborg will regret allowing him several generous touches and room to blast the winner.
Best, worst case scenarios – Well the best-case is quite literally a quadruple. Chelsea has the depth to contend in every possible competition from the League and FA Cups to the Premier League to the UEFA Champions League. The worst case sees the Blues hit hard by injuries en route to a 6th or 7th place finish and the Europa League, but even this would require an extended UCL run to test said depth.
Star player:Eden Hazard — Sure there’s a good chance that Alvaro Morata will supplant him, and N'Golo Kante is more important to the side, but there was no more electric attacker in the league than Hazard last season as he returned to form (and probably motivation). Antonio Conte deploys him in a way that encourages his participation at both ends of the pitch without burning his potential to simply destroy defenses via direct play or possession.
Coaches’ Corner: Antonio Conte — The Italian has a new bumper deal to go with his PL title, and has certainly pushed some questionable buttons in casting Diego Costa to the curb and sanctioning the sales of some intriguing young prospects like Nathan Ake. That said, those dollars in have helped fund big buys of Bakayoko, Rudiger, and Morata, who could be at Stamford Bridge for close to a decade. If we have one thing to ask, though, it’s that he allow us more Willian time.
PST predicts: In the Top Four for both the Premier League and Champions League (meaning a semifinal or better). As wild as it is to speculate, we believe Chelsea may be better money to win the European crown than the Premier League honors.
Just 116 years old, Brighton and Hove Albion is back in England’s top flight for the first time since 1983. Chris Hughton was and is their guide, a man who has now ushered two teams into the Premier League (Newcastle United).
Top scorer Glenn Murray‘s a bit used to the league as well, and he brings a 23-goal season into Falmer Stadium. Along with star wing Anthony Knockaert (more on him later), attacker Tomer Hemed, backs Lewis Dunk and Bruno, and new import Pascal Gross, the Gulls will look to find survival in Year One of their new Premier League life.
Best, worst case scenario – The ceiling for Brighton this year is to advance deep into a Cup competition while quickly getting to midtable and avoiding the relegation battle. The worst case scenario is stumbling out of the gates and never getting a foothold en route to relegation and the Football League Championship.
Star player:Anthony Knockaert, right win. The 25-year-old Frenchman didn’t get much of a chance to star for Leicester after helping in their promotion run, refinding his mojo at Standard Liege before exploding for 15 goals and nine assists in a Championship Player of the Year performance.
Coaches’ Corner:Hughton is a gem. In addition to guiding Newcastle and Brighton to promotion, he shepherded Norwich City to an 11th place finish in the PL. A two-time LMA Manager of the Year, including a year his side didn’t get promoted, Hughton has won 50 percent of his matches at Brighton.
PST predicts:Brighton just survives, getting by on the wiles of Hughton and a crucial January addition or two.
Francesco Totti scored many a rocket goal, but his famous AS Roma jersey achieved something that isn’t humanly possible.
A rocket carrying two satellites also had an extra piece of luggage on-board, a signed Francesco Totti jersey, a replica of the one he wore on his final match for Roma on May 28. Totti retired from a 24-year playing career at the age of 40 this summer.
The rocket was built by Italian company Avio and after the club floated the idea of sending a Totti jersey into space on social media in early July, Totti himself and Avio came on board with the idea.
Watch below as the rocket successfully launches into space.