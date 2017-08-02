More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Neymar will make $1 million per week at PSG

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

Numbers from Neymar’s big deal to move to Paris Saint-Germain are out, and they are massive.

The Brazilian superstar will reportedly make $1,025,000 per week at the Parc des Princes for a — wait for it — princely sum of about $54 million per year.

Bonkers.

That means Neymar, at age 25, will be the highest paid soccer player in the world, surpassing the $813,000 per week Carlos Tevez makes in China.

Neymar was given leave from Barcelona training on Wednesday to help sort out his future. From the BBC:

Barcelona have told the French club they must pay his 222m euro (£198m) fee “in full” and they are understood to be ready to meet his release clause.

It means PSG’s total outlay across the initial five-year deal will come to £400m.

That’s about $475 million over the five years of the deal, quite an investment for a player who will now attempt to prove he’s as big a star as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He’ll also bear the burden of doing what Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not and fulfill PSG’s dream of a Champions League title.

MLS All Stars lose to Real Madrid in penalties

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Borja Mayoral and Dom Dwyer traded goals during regulation of the MLS All Star Game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday, and Real Madrid joined the All Stars in penalty kicks.

Luca Zidane stopped Dwyer’s opening penalty kick and Giovani dos Santos cranked the second MLS All Stars PK off the crossbar as Real Madrid topped the All Stars 4-2 in the shootout.

There were two painful moments in the first 10 minutes. First, Atlanta United defender Greg Garza separate his shoulder.

Then Graham Zusi stamped down Theo Hernandez’s shin and onto his foot in what looked even worse upon replay.

Tim Howard was the star of the first half as Real Madrid held possession deep in the MLS All Stars half, relegating the home side to counter attacks.

Marco Asensio tried to chip Howard just after the half hour mark, but the Colorado Rapids backstop swatted the shot in NBA fashion.

The All Stars finally produced an A-plus chance in the 36th minute, as Kaka found David Villa only to see Keylor Navas parry the New York City FC man’s shot out for a corner that Real defended well.

Sergio Ramos joined the group of Spaniards trying to chip Howard with a goofy offering when played on goal in the 43rd minute, but the shot sailed over the goal.

Sebastian Giovinco has a sense of the occasion, and nearly hit a gorgeous, swerving rocket past Navas as the match reached halftime.

Full scale changes met the second half’s start, and the game felt a lot more wide open. Editorial note: Theo Hernandez looks as smooth as necessary to play for a side like Real.

Mayoral’s goal appeared class, with Hernan Grana caught out of position, but turned out to be a deflection that caught Stefan Frei unaware. Either way, 1-0 in the 59th minute.

Zinedine Zidane then rolled out some impressive subs in the forms of Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema.

Marcelo played an incredible left-footed pass for his first move, while both Benzema and Bale tempted the goal within minutes of entering the match.

Nemanja Nikolic looked to have made it 1-1 off a break in the 70th minute, but it was an optical illusion as his shot splashed off the outside of the net.

Dwyer did equalize with a 87th minute header on the doorstep after Diego Valeri’s corner kick was headed off the post by Dax McCarty, pinballed off Kellyn Acosta’s arm and onto the noggin of the Sporting KC Orlando City man. Luca Zidane had little chance, even considering he got a paw on the ball.

Editorializing again, I’m happy to admit that the match surpassed my expectations for entertainment, even if I don’t quite get the format.

Underdogs FC Cincinnati complete Open Cup semifinals field

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT

Weather meant the NASL-USL showdown in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was played well after the other three semifinalists had been decided on the pitch.

The NASL’s Miami FC was at home for Wednesday’s quarterfinal against the USL’s FC Cincinnati, but that didn’t help the outcome as FCC did its job as visitors in the first half before finding a winner in the second.

Senegalese striker Djiby Fall kept up his rampant season with a close-range goal as FCC advances to host MLS side New York Red Bulls on Aug. 15.

Fall has 14 goals in 18 appearances for FCC.

The other semi features Sporting KC and the San Jose Earthquakes, and will be played on Aug. 9.

Culture shift? Tournament of Nations has 3 women coaches

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 2, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT

An ongoing shift in women’s soccer has been apparent at the Tournament of Nations – not on the field but on the sidelines.

Three of the four teams participating in the international event have female coaches, a rare majority in soccer.

A year ago, the two teams playing for the gold medal at the Rio Olympics were both led by women, Sweden’s Pia Sundhage and Germany’s Silvia Neid. And Jill Ellis led the U.S. national team to the Women’s World Cup title in Canada the year before.

Ellis and others in the sport believe that recent events show women are making important and necessary gains in soccer – but there’s more work to be done.

“I think it’s forward-thinking federations that are about hiring competent coaches but also willing to provide opportunities,” Ellis said. “I know we’ve recently hired technical advisers for our academies and they’re all female and I think that’s great. We’ve got to have more coaches out there and more role models for young coaches. I think it’s great.”

The inaugural Tournament of Nations concludes on Thursday night in Carson, California. The U.S. women rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Brazil 4-3 on Sunday in San Diego and will face Japan in the tournament’s final match.

U.S. Soccer hopes to host the tournament each summer that there isn’t a World Cup or Olympic competition. In addition to Ellis, Emily Lima is the new coach for Brazil and Asako Takakura manages Japan. The only male coach in the event is Australia’s Alen Stajcic.

Lima and Takakura are former players who are relatively new to their teams: Lima took over Brazil last fall following the Olympics and Takakura was appointed after Japan failed to make the field for Rio. Both are the first female coaches for their teams.

Another sign of a possible culture shift in the sport: Five of the top 10 teams in FIFA’s world rankings are coached by women.

The trend has not been lost on Moya Dodd, a former Australian national team standout and vice president of the Asian Football Confederation who has been a vocal advocate for women’s soccer.

“When given the opportunity, women coaches are phenomenally successful. All but one of the World Cups, Olympic golds and Euros in women’s football since 2000 have been won by female-coached teams,” Dodd said, adding that’s 11 of 12 tournaments at the sport’s highest level.

However, Dodd said any shift is far less apparent below the senior national team level and at the club level, where female coaches are scarcer.

For example, among the 10 National Women’s Soccer League teams, there’s just one female head coach: Laura Harvey of the Seattle Reign.

Dodd also points to the NCAA, where the number of women coaches has dropped. A recent study of women’s collegiate teams by the University of Minnesota gave soccer a “D” grade with just 26.2 percent of teams with female coaches in 2016-17, a drop from the previous season.

“In the U.S.A., the percentage of female college athletes coached by women has halved since Title IX was introduced. It seems that women face barriers that grow higher as women’s sports become bigger,” Dodd said.

In an email exchange with The Associated Press, Dodd added that she sees unconscious bias as one of the biggest obstacles women much overcome.

“The characteristics that are seen as assets in a male coach – being tough, having strong opinions, or yelling at players (like Alex Ferguson’s famous `hairdryer’ treatment) would characterize a woman as difficult, emotional or hysterical,” she wrote. “Yet if she is motherly and caring, she doesn’t fit the definition of a coach. In other words, gender stereotypes work against her at both ends.”

At the UEFA Women’s European Championship, there are six women coaches among the 16 teams that took part. Of the four teams playing in Thursday’s semifinals – England, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria – one has a female head coach, Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).

The women’s Euros are played every four years as the premier competition in the UEFA Confederation. In the last edition, four of the 12 teams were coached by women.

Japan’s Takakura gave added perspective when it comes to female coaches: they should be treated the same as men.

“From my point of view I think it’s good news to have female coaches,” she said through a translator. “But as a coach the gender doesn’t really matter; it doesn’t matter if it’s a he or a she. As a coach, you have to educate and develop your players.”

Garber: MLS in Miami close, league cap is 28 teams

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber shared some expansion team news in his pre-All Star Game news conference on Wednesday.

Garber said David Beckham’s Miami project had made strong moves toward a summer announcement, and that the group has a new majority owner in Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

If you’re scratching your head and saying, “Didn’t MLS already announce that Miami would get an expansion team?“, well, time is a flat circle.

Garber also said MLS will only add four more expansion teams, which is a baffling without further explanation.

How can the United States and Canada be capped at 28 top-flight teams? We know Garber is against promotion/relegation, but capping the number of MLS teams essentially guarantees that rival leagues will strengthen and grow.

UPDATE: Garber said on the FS1 broadcast that the cap was “28 in my tenure” as commish in order to focus on nurturing the markets who have just birthed franchises.

Maybe that doesn’t bother Garber, but it should concern his owners. Let’s say MLS adds four top USL or NASL teams as “expansion” sides, and we’ll pinpoint FC Cincinnati, Nashville FC, Sacramento Republic, and Indy Eleven (Please please please don’t be upset if I left your team out of the discussion, these were simply the first ones that leapt to mind).

That means that Garber would be willing to leave some massive markets out in the cold: Detroit, San Diego, San Antonio, North Carolina, to name a few. Not smart, not probable, not happening.

More likely? His original cap was 24 teams, so it’s almost certain that he’s simply trying to keep desperation and exclusivity the name of the game. He’s a smart businessman and marketer. It’s probably as simple as that.