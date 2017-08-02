PL roundup: Liverpool falls to Atleti; Newcastle, Bournemouth roll

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Of the five Premier League clubs in preseason action Wednesday, only one was at home.

And Southampton did not have a good day.

Liverpool fells in the Audi Cup Final on penalties, while Newcastle and Bournemouth cruised on the road and Manchester United won late at Sampdoria.

Wolfsburg 1-3 Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies looked good in beating Bundesliga opposition on the road behind goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie, and Christian Atsu, three decent parts of the club’s Football League Championship title.

Liverpool 1-1 (4-5 pens) Atletico Madrid

Roberto Firmino‘s late penalty gave the Reds a chance to win the Audi Cup, but Jordan Henderson was the only taker of 10 to miss a PK as Atleti claimed the honors.

Sampdoria 1-2 Manchester United

Nemanja Matic made his Red Devils debut in the first half, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan used that period to give United a lead it would give back. But Juan Mata snared an 81st minute winner ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

A Benik Afobe double joined a Lys Mousset goal as the Cherries tuned prepared for their final preseason match — a visit from mighty Napoli — with an easy enough road win.

Southampton 0-4 Augsburg

Yes, 4-0. Yes, at home. Yes, Saints are quickly moving on from that to a visit from Sevilla on Saturday.

