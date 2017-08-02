An intriguing season awaits Arsenal as they prepare for life outside of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 21 years under Arsene Wenger.
The Gunners finished fifth last season, which insinuated we were hurtling towards an impending apocalypse given their penchant to finish in the top four no matter what over Premier League history. It was a good run while it lasted but perhaps that prompted much-maligned American owner Stan Kroenke to sanction the club-record deal for French striker Alexandre Lacazette over the summer.
Historically Arsenal are London’s most successful club with 29 major trophies (including 13 league titles) and despite the disdain towards Wenger over the past few seasons they continue to collect silverware, winning three of the last four FA Cups, including last season as they stopped Chelsea from clinching the double at Wembley in May.
Best, worst case scenario: They will finish in the top four because, well, it’s Arsenal (last year was a blip, they’ll tell you), but they are in real danger of finishing outside the top six due to the Europa League and the situation surrounding Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
Best possible XI is…
—– Cech —–
— Mustafi — Koscielny — Monreal —
—- Bellerin —- Xhaka —- Ramsey —- Chamberlain —-
—– Ozil —– Sanchez —–
—– Lacazette —–
Transfers In: Alexandre Lacazette ($62.3 million, Lyon), Sead Kolasnac (Free, Schalke 04)
Transfers Out: Wojciech Szczesny ($13.2 million, Juventus), Yaya Sanogo (Free, Toulouse), Kaylen Hinds ($3.3 million, Wolfsburg), Daniel Crowley (Free, Willem II), Chris Willock (Free, Benfica), Glen Kamara ($662,000, Dundee)
Last season
– 5th place in Premier League
– Round of 16 in UEFA Champions League
– Quarterfinals of EFL Cup
– Winners of 2016-17 FA Cup
Star player: Alexis Sanchez – The Chilean superstar is the obvious standout player for the Gunners, but with just 12 months left on his contract and both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City circling, will he be at the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window slams shut on Aug. 31? Sanchez, 28, was Arsenal’s top scorer last season with 24 goals and 10 assists in PL player and 30 goals overall. The longest this saga drags on, the more likely he, and Ozil, are likely to leave. Wenger doesn’t believe he will be playing anywhere else this season, so will Sanchez leave for free next summer? So many questions, but something which can’t be discussed is how important he is to Arsenal. Despite a club-record deal for Lacazette this summer, Sanchez is still the main man. Period.
Coaches’ Corner: What more can we say about Arsene Wenger? He signed a new two-year deal with the Gunners early in the summer after leading them to FA Cup glory and the Frenchman, 67, is now heading into his 22nd season in charge of Arsenal. He knows he will have to balance his squad expertly in the opening months of the campaign with the test of the Europa League to come, but after seeing a 3-4-3 formation work splendidly well at the end of last season, maybe, just maybe, the Gunners are flying somewhat under the radar and will challenge for the title this season. Has the ‘Wenger Out’ brigade been silenced for at least a few months?
PST predicts: Arsenal’s biggest challenge this season will be squad rotation but such is the size and strength of their roster they could play almost two different teams in the PL and the Europa League group stages and expect to do well in both in the first half of the campaign. All of their rivals have strengthened but with a strong finish to last season there is hope the Gunners will be back among the top four. PST believes that will be the case, plus they’ll make a deep run to at least the Europa League last eight. And oh yeah, they’ll probably win the FA Cup again too.