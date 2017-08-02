No intra-PL sale for Alexis; Liverpool won’t move Coutinho

If Alexis Sanchez sees his future away from Arsenal, then he’ll have to pack up and leave the country.

That’s according to a report from The Times of London, which states that upon Sanchez’s full return to training from overcoming the flu, he was told by manager Arsene Wenger that if he still desired to leave Arsenal this summer, he wouldn’t be sold to Chelsea or Manchester City. The two Premier League giants had been rumored as potential destinations for Sanchez this summer, should he have moved.

It appears that Wenger has learned his lesson from selling Robin Van Persie to Manchester United in 2012. Despite receiving more than $30 million for a player who had just turned 29 years old, the move angered Arsenal fans at the time and helped give Sir Alex Ferguson another Premier League title that season, with Van Persie scoring 26 league goals.

Sanchez however is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates, and Arsenal will likely want assurances that he’ll sign a new contract in the next 30 days. Otherwise, they run the risk of losing the Chilean star for free.

Here’s a look at some more transfer rumors around the Premier League and Europe:

Liverpool not interested in Coutinho swap with Barcelona

With Neymar set to officially leave Barcelona in the next few days, the club is picking up its intensity in the transfer market to find a replacement.

One of the long-rumored targets is Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, but the Merseyside club appear unwilling to sell Coutinho, even with the chance of a Barcelona player moving the other way in return, according to a report from the Liverpool Echo.

After simple transfer bids were rejected, the report states that Liverpool wouldn’t be interested in trading Coutinho for Rafinha or Andre Gomes, two players that have been linked with Jurgen Klopp.

Barcelona extending its net

Barcelona are looking to replace Neymar with a similar high-profile player.

According to multiple reports across Europe, Barcelona has identified Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann as possible replacements.

With around $262 million in funds to use, transfer fees won’t be an issue for the club, though it could mean that some teams play hard ball in order to earn a few extra million from a sale.

At the same time, Barcelona would reportedly be interested in any of Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Adrian Rabiot or Marco Verratti as part of a trade deal for Neymar.

Manchester City insert buy-back clause for Iheanacho

If Kelechi Iheanacho becomes as good as they presume he’ll be, then he’ll be available to them on a bargain, for modern transfer fee standards.

With Romelu Lukaku moving to Manchester United for around $100 million and Alexandre Lacazette joining Arsenal for around $70 million, Manchester City has reportedly inserted a $66 million buy-back clause in Iheanacho’s impending transfer move to Leicester City.

The 20-year-old Nigerian is making a full transfer for $33 million this summer, but should he become a Premier League star, Manchester City will be able to buy him back for likely less than he’d be worth on the open market, with teams from Spain, France and Germany also bidding for his services.