UEFA Champions League wrap: Celtic, Nice move on

The UEFA Champions League has its 20 teams for the playoff round, the final round of matches before so many of the big boys join up for the group stage.
[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ]
Celtic and Nice were the big winners of Wednesday’s matches, while celebrated club Ajax crashed out of the competition.
Ajax 2-2 (3-3) Nice
A pair of away goals sent Nice through to the playoff round, and Ajax will be tasked with another season of the UEFA Europa League. The 1-1 first leg meant the clubs were all level once Donny van de Beek scored in the 26th minute to equalize an early Nice tally.
Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez had Ajax set for the playoff round with his 57th minute marker, but 20-year-old Vincent Marcel’s first Nice goal lifted Les Aiglons to the next round.
Rosenborg 0-1 (0-1) Celtic
The Norwegian hosts had Brendan Rodgers‘ unbeaten men on edge after a scoreless first leg, but oft-criticized attacker James Forrest pushed Celtic into the next round with this goal. Rosenborg will regret allowing him several generous touches and room to blast the winner.
Full scoreboard
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-2 (1-2) Qarabag
BATE Borisov 2-1 (2-2) Slavia Prague
Apoel Nicosia 4-0 (4-1) Viitorul
CSKA Moscow 1-0 (3-0) AEK Athens
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 (5-3) Club Brugge
Plzen 1-4 (3-6) Steaua Bucharest
Ludogorets 3-1 (3-3) Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Olympiacos 2-2 (5-3) Partizan
Legia Warsaw 1-0 (3-2) Astana
Rijeka 0-0 (1-1) RB Salzburg
FH 0-1 (0-2) Maribor
Young Boys 2-0 (3-3) Dynamo Kyiv
Copenhagen 4-1 (4-2) Vardar