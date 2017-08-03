More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Costa to hand Chelsea a formal transfer request

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

You’re forgiven if you thought Diego Costa had already requested to leave Chelsea, but the tempestuous free-scoring striker will do that soon.

Costa’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says the striker is going to hand in a formal transfer request after being told he’s not part of Antonio Conte‘s long-term plans.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Cardoso and/or Costa were also seemingly put off by Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata. From Sky Sports:

“We are going to use all legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea accountable for this behaviour, making it possible for Diego Costa to leave,” Cardoso said.

The report says a return to Atletico Madrid is still the likely destination for Costa, though AC Milan’s name continues to pop up in reports about the Spanish striker.

Costa has 58 goals and 24 assists in 120 matches for Chelsea, with 52 of those markers coming in Premier League play.

Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Australia has won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, beating Brazil 6-1 on Thursday to claim the four-team round robin women’s soccer event.

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored two goals apiece to win the Matildas’ first international trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.

Australia, the world’s seventh-ranked team, went unbeaten through the three-game event, starting with a 1-0 victory over the defending World Cup champion U.S. team in the opener in Portland.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.

Australia’s victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans’ late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.

The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

Crew’s Higuain: “I think it’s the finish” of his time in Columbus

Credit: Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Federico Higuain probably doesn’t want to hear that he’s turned back the clock, or that he’s defying time, but the Columbus Crew midfielder is having a decent year in Ohio.

Higuain has nine goals and two assists in 18 matches this season, and it turns out his sixth MLS season might just be his final one.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

The 32-year-old Argentine, older brother of Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, feels he’s nearing the end of his Crew career. The 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year is two goals away from his top season in the U.S. and sits at 150 matches, 50 goals and 33 assists since arriving from Argentine club CA Colon.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

“I don’t know what will happen, but I think it’s the finish of the cycle, you know? I’m sure the Columbus Crew will not lose too much without me — but maybe another team in or out of the United States will win something.”

He said the decision whether to walk away is his, and that “it’s tough.” Coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t see it as the end of the road and says now’s not the time for that talk. Convincing Higuain could become easier depending on what the Crew do in the transfer window, or how the season shakes out, but for now “Pipa” is ready to leave the black and gold come November.

VOTE: Help assemble a Premier League XI

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

As the Premier League season moves towards opening weekend, we’re hoping you’ll help our preview coverage choose a fun and interactive XI.

Rather than separate into a traditional starting lineup, we wanted to make it trickier for you to choose.

So one category may have only center backs, while another may have only center forwards.

Another may have versatile attackers who could play wing, forward, or center mid.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Don’t think about the lineup, think about the one player you’d choose from each single list. Players were narrowed down by using WhoScored ratings, Squawka ratings, and traditional stats from last season’s Premier League as well as the leagues of players who have since transferred into the PL.

We’ll announce the “Best XI” during our Premier League previews before next Friday’s opener.

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

PK hero Brianna Scurry, Dr. Joe Machnik voted into Hall of Fame

Jon Ferrey/Allsport
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

MORE: Transfer news

Costa to hand Chelsea a formal transfer request Neymar, PSG make it official: The Brazilian’s off to Paris Leicester City seals Iheanacho purchase from Man City

CHICAGO (AP) Goalkeeper Briana Scurry and contributor Dr. Joe Machnik have been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Scurry was selected Thursday on the player ballot, Machnik on the builder ballot.

Scurry backstopped the 1999 U.S. women to the World Cup title, stopping a penalty shot against China in the shootout. Considered one of many pioneers for the women’s sport on that team, Scurry played every minute in goal at three Women’s World Cups and two Olympic, sustaining only two losses in those tournaments. She won two Olympic gold medals and finished her international career with 173 caps and 72 shutouts. .

“It’s a fantastic honor to be inducted to the Hall of Fame,” Scurry said. “I remember watching the Olympics on the couch with my parents at 8 years old, dreaming of becoming an Olympian myself. It was with their help – and that of my coaches, teammates, and countless others – that I was blessed to not only become an Olympian, but an Olympic and World Cup champion.

“Soccer had already given me so much more than I could possibly give back. Now, to be inducted alongside the likes of Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, and Kristine Lilly, I am truly humbled.”

Since retiring as a player, Scurry has become an advocate for concussion and traumatic brain injury awareness. She has testified twice in Congress as part of committees on brain injury and sports safety.

Machnik has been a player, coach, referee, instructor, match commissioner and broadcaster and has been called “American soccer’s renaissance man.” He was an assistant coach when the U.S. men reached the 1990 World Cup, first appearance in 40 years. He has served as head of referees for three professional soccer leagues, including 15 years with Major League Soccer.

“Induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame is the ultimate award in American soccer,” he said. “To be recognized as a builder of the sport that has captivated the passion of our country and has provided playing opportunities for millions of boys and girls and men and women is, indeed, an honor.”

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL