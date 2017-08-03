French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer

Huddersfield Town were promoted to the PL for the first time in club history via the lottery of the Championship playoffs as they beat Reading on penalty kicks at Wembley in May. It is the first time in 45 years that they’ve been in the top-tier of English soccer.
Managed by German-American David Wagner, the Terriers wheeled and dealed in the transfer market last season to build a team full of cast offs from some of the PL’s big boys and clubs across Germany. It worked a treat as they fostered a strong sense of togetherness with their fans and dug deep at the end of the season to win the playoffs. Bankrolled by local businessman Dean Hoyle, Huddersfield are set to become the new minnows of the PL everyone adores: think, a northern English version of Bournemouth.
Huddersfield have been champions of England in the past, winning the title for three consecutive seasons from 1923-24, while they also won the FA Cup in 1922. Their main rivals are Leeds United and Bradford City, but it’s now Huddersfield who are Yorkshire’s lone representatives in the PL.
Best, worst case scenario: Staying up is the best case scenario and they just don’t want to ‘do a Derby’ and finish rock bottom of the table.
Best possible XI is…
—– Lossl —–
—- Smith —- Heffele —- Schindler —- Lowe —-
—- Ince —- Williams —- Mooy —- Palmer —– Kachunga —-
Star player: Steve Mounie is Huddersfield’s record signing and the Benin striker has already been in fine form in preseason. His pace and power will provide the Terries with an outlet and with Kachunga, Mooy, Ince and Palmer underneath him, expect Mounie to get plenty of chances to score. Ince is another who has excelled in preseason and will be looking to finally make his mark in the PL after several stellar seasons in the second tier.
Coaches’ Corner: German-American coach David Wagner is as charismatic as they come and the man who spent most of his coaching career working under Jurgen Klopp at Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund has now built something really special on his own. Wagner’s team are like Klopp’s with plenty of high-pressing and pace in attack, but the Terriers are also capable of sitting back and soaking up pressure when they have to. After bringing in plenty of new faces early in the summer, the signs are good that Wagner can help Huddersfield achieve much more than just battling against relegation. Whatever happens this season, Wagner has a bright future.
PST predicts: Whatever way you want to slice this up, it will be a tough season for Huddersfield as most of their squad have yet to play in the PL. A strong togetherness and a lively home atmosphere will get them so far, but Wagner will everyone to play to their maximum to just stay out of the bottom three. Expect a season-long scrap, but it will be plenty of fun and I wouldn’t bet against Wagner keeping the Terriers up.
Sam Allardyce stepped down as boss following a successful relegation battle last season and now the Eagles have plumped for a bright young manager in Frank De Boer, with the Dutch legend experiencing English soccer for the first time. He will be tasked with creating a new playing identity for a young, hungry squad who have been dragged into too many relegation battles for their talent levels over the past few seasons.
The Eagles have yet to win a major trophy in their 111-year history but backed by American ownership they have big plans to extend Selhurst Park and kick on to become one of London’s big boys. The self-proclaimed “Pride of South London” have a passionate fanbase who generate a fantastic atmosphere down in SE25 and they’re one of the trendier teams to support with the sense of hipster strong.
Can they finally push for a European spot and win a cup competition?
Best, worst case scenario: Everything clicks and Palace push for seventh spot and a place in Europe, but on the other hand if they can’t sort out their defensive issues than they must prepare for another relegation battle.
Star player: Wilfried Zaha – It may be Christian Benteke who grabs the goals but Zaha epitomizes what Palace is trying to do. The local lad has pace to burn and his direct style of play terrifies opposition defenders, with his crossing and shooting ability improving all the time. He will be handed the keys to Palace’s offense and after signing a new long-term deal, he’s proved he is Palace through and through. Now he needs to add more goals to his game to become the complete package. Don’t be surprised if he floats just behind Benteke rather than spending all of his time out wide this season.
Coaches’ Corner: Frank de Boer enters his first season in England in an interesting predicament. Palace want to become a club who are known for an attractive style of play rather than a club full of good pros battling relegation. The only issue is that most of the defense-minded team put together by Sam Allardyce last season remains and FDB has to mold them subtly into something a little different. It has to be said, he’s not going for an all-out ‘Total Football’ approach and his Ajax teams were at times more robust than many would like to believe, but it will still be tough for the former Ajax, Barcelona and Glasgow Rangers defender to make his mark in the Premier League. After a tricky, and short, spell at Inter Milan last season, de Boer seems ready to prove he had what it takes to succeed. Palace haven’t backed him in the transfer market and the Dutchman will need a fast start to the season.
PST predicts: Another relegation battle beckons if they don’t get off to a flying start. If they win four of their first five games all will be well and confidence will grow. If not, they have a horrendous run of games coming up in late September (Liverpool, Man City and Man United in a row) which could define their season. The Eagles will be hovering just about the drop zone.
The Newcastle United right back injured his hamstring in a preseason game against Mainz last week and Yedlin, 24, will now be out until the end of August.
Speaking to the media his manager Rafael Benitez confirmed the injury news, saying “we think it’s two or three weeks that he will be out.”
That means that Yedlin will likely miss Newcastle’s first three games back in the Premier League — home games against Tottenham and West Ham plus a trip to Huddersfield — after promotion from the second-tier.
More importantly, at least for USMNT fans, Yedlin will be struggling to be fit for the qualifiers against Costa Rica on Sept. 1 and Honduras on Sept. 5.
At Newcastle new signing Javier Manquillo is in line to start at right back with Yedlin out, while the U.S. may use Geoff Cameron, Eric Lichaj or even Graham Zusi at right back for the crucial World Cup qualifiers. Lichaj would be the best pick after his solid showings during the 2017 Gold Cup success and given the fact that Cameron has forged a fine partnership with John Brooks in central defense.
This is a setback for Yedlin who has worked hard to get back to the PL with the Magpies after joining them permanently from Tottenham Hotspur last summer after a loan move at Sunderland helped him establish himself in England.
Aside from Neymar’s transfer doubling the current world-record fee ($123.3 million) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer, it’s intriguing to see how these fees have changed over time.
Of course these are all relative and post-Bosman things changed drastically, but if you had told clubs and players in the 1990s that a player would be bought for close to $250 million, they would have ushered you out of the building very quickly. With the vast commercial income star names bring, not to mention their quality on the pitch, it’s easy to understand why PSG will smash every single record to bring in Neymar.
Below is a list of every transfer which has become a new world record.
We kick things off in 1973 when Dutch legend Johan Cruyff became the first player to cost over $1 million in a transfer.
Johan Cruyff: Ajax to Barcelona, 1973 – $1.21 million Giuseppe Savoldi: Bologna to Napoli, 1975 – $1.58 million Paolo Rossi: Juventus to Vicenza, 1976 – $2.3 million Diego Maradona: Boca Juniors to Barcelona, 1982 – $3.9 million Diego Maradona: Barcelona to Napoli, 1984 – $6.6 million Ruud Gullit: PSV Eindhoven to AC Milan, 1987 – $7.9 million Roberto Baggio: Fiorentina to Juventus, 1990 – $10.5 million Jean-Pierre Papin: Marseille to AC Milan, 1992 – $13.2 million Gianluca Vialli: Sampdoria to Juventus, 1992 – $15.8 million Gianluigi Lentini: Torino to Milan, 1992 – $17.1 million Ronaldo: PSV Eindhoven to Barcelona, 1996 – $17.4 million Alan Shearer: Blackburn to Newcastle, 1996 – $19.8 million Ronaldo: Barcelona to Inter Milan, 1998 – $25.7 million Denilson: Sao Paulo to Real Betis, 1998 – $28.4 million Christian Vieri: Lazio to Inter Milan, 1999 – $42.4 million Hernan Crespo: Parma to Lazio, 2000 – $46.9 million Luis Figo: Barcelona to Real Madrid, 2000 – $48.9 million Zinedine Zidane: Juventus to Real Madrid – $62.2 million Kaka: AC Milan to Real Madrid, 2009 – $78 million Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United to Real Madrid, 2009 – $105.8 million Gareth Bale: Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013 – $112.8 million Paul Pogba: Juventus to Man United, 2016 – $123.3 million Neymar: Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain – $261 million (set to be completed this week, new world-record)