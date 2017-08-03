French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer

Tracking the latest steps in the Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain saga isn’t difficult this fine early August day.

PSG announced the arrival of Neymar late Thursday afternoon. Here are the full statements from the player and his new club president.

From en.psg.fr:

“I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” said Neymar Jr after signing his contract. “Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played 4 seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teamates (sic), to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”

“It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain. “Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football. His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player. He will bring a very positive energy to this club. In six years, we have built a very ambitious project that has already taken us to the highest level of national and European football. Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realizing our greatest dreams.”

FC Barcelona has admitted that its Brazilian superstar’s contract with the club is no more following the payment of a exit clause of close to $264 million ($263,501,790 to be exact based on today’s exchanges).

Barca’s terse statement says Neymar’s representatives paid the buyout clause “in the player’s name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united parties.”

No, they aren’t happy, and the Catalan club seems ready to make sure PSG pays further for its success in luring Neymar to France. Here’s more, from FCBarcelona.com:

As such, the Club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case.

