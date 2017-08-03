French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer

“I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” said Neymar Jr after signing his contract. “Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played 4 seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teamates (sic), to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”
“It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain. “Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football. His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player. He will bring a very positive energy to this club. In six years, we have built a very ambitious project that has already taken us to the highest level of national and European football. Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realizing our greatest dreams.”
FC Barcelona has admitted that its Brazilian superstar’s contract with the club is no more following the payment of a exit clause of close to $264 million ($263,501,790 to be exact based on today’s exchanges).
Barca’s terse statement says Neymar’s representatives paid the buyout clause “in the player’s name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united parties.”
Saying he “conquered everything an athlete can conquer” at Barcelona and heaping praise of teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar says he wants to accept the challenge of leading PSG to a place it has not been before: the apex of the UEFA Champions League.
The full video is below. Neymar is taking a big chance here, but it’s pretty clear from his words that he feels he needs to win outside of Barcelona and away from Messi to cement his legacy as a player.
The overwhelming $1 million per week salary won’t hurt, for sure, but on the athletic front it’s a huge risk and, perhaps, one worth lauding if he manages to lead Les Parisiens to their long-sought UCL title.
Leicester City made another notable transfer purchase on Thursday, finally sealing the addition of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City.
It’s a five-year contract for the 20-year-old striker, though Man City likely included a significant buyback clause (perhaps as high as $66 million). Reports say the purchase fee is close to $33 million.
Leicester has already added defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra from Sevilla as well as Hull City center back Harry Maguire. Iheanacho completes a trio of big spine moves for the 2015-16 Premier League champions.
“It’s a great signing for us. Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he’s played. We’ve tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he’ll bring to the squad. He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s ready for the next stage of his development and I’m delighted that will be with Leicester City.”
Iheanacho has 21 goals in 64 appearances despite being just 20 years old, and 12 of those goals have come in the Premier League. He also has six goals in 10 senior international caps for Nigeria, and will form a potent pair with Jamie Vardy.
More importantly, perhaps the moves and last season’s emergence of Wilfried Ndidi can convince Riyad Mahrez to stay in Leicester. Without UCL or Europa League play, the Foxes could challenge for a European place.
This is a bold statement given the potential league-shaking moves made by the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but there may be no more intriguing story to follow in the league this season than Leicester City.
A club that won the title two years ago struggled with relegation fears during its reign, but also went deep into the UEFA Champions League and genuinely did look like a Top Six team by the time it found an appropriate replacement for N'Golo Kante in the form of Wilfried Ndidi.
Could they rival the top teams for another surprise — granted not as dramatic and high-end — season close to the top of England’s top flight?
Best, worst case scenarios – The worst case scenario sees Riyad Mahrez, Demarai Gray, and Danny Drinkwater leave and a brutal early slate sending them well behind the pack. Then, it sees Shakespeare over his skis the first time he has to clean up a mess under his watch, leaving Leicester with another midseason adjustment en route to a relegation battle and, subsequently, relegation.
That’s highly unlikely, though, and provided the Foxes keep Drinkwater and Ndidi continues his form, Leicester should be comfortably midtable. In terms of best case, Harry Maguire is the antidote to the aging back line, Iheanacho combines with Vardy to be a lethal force, and the Foxes either claims the League or FA Cup, or edge an overwhelmed bigger name for a Top Seven spot and the Europa League.
Star player: Wilfried Ndidi — Transitioning to the Premier League from the Jupiler Pro League took about a month for the Nigerian, who saw Leicester go 0-5 with no goals scored to start life in England, but the Foxes promptly won five-straight and Ndidi was no small part of it. He won 3.5 aerial duels per match, while averaging four tackles, 2.1 interceptions, and 3.2 clearances in front of a surprisingly suspect back line while leading the team in dribbles per match with 1.8.
Coaches’ Corner:Craig Shakespeare — Taking over for Claudio Ranieri was surprisingly simple for the Birmingham-born 53-year-old, who took his 1-0 record as West Brom caretaker boss from 2006 and improved it to 9W-3L-5D all-time. It took until well after the season for Shakespeare to be crowned Ranieri’s permanent replacement, and he has a three-year deal to show his stuff at the King Power Stadium. We’ve seen he can clean up a messy side. Now we’ll see if he can set up a side to thrive in the top flight.
PST predicts: A fair share of bumps in the road, but the Maguire and Iborra buys show that the Leicester eyes for talent remain pretty sharp. A comfortable-enough midtable finish in the end, though don’t be surprised if alarm bells ring early: Four of Leicester’s first six matches are against Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, and the first two are away. Getting six points from the other two, versus new boys Brighton and Huddersfield, will be key to avoiding an early season rut.