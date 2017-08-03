La Liga “reject” payment of $262 million fee for Neymar

Manchester City have emerged as one of the clubs who could sign Kylian Mbappe after AS Monaco’s teen sensation told the French champions he wants to leave, according to L’Equipe.

On the same day that Paris Saint-Germain all but sealed a world-record deal to sign Neymar, the team who pipped them to the French title last season are set to lose their star man.

Mbappe, 18, scored 26 goals last season as he burst onto the scene to help spearhead their title charge and also help Monaco reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

That incredible run has led to PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid and now Barcelona to chase Mbappe all summer and despite talks over a new contract with Monaco it appears the French international has made up his mind and he wants out of the principality club.

With a transfer fee of over $160 million suggested for Mbappe, could Man City afford to bring him to the Etihad Stadium and still comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules? That’s the main question everyone has not only over a deal for Mbappe but also Neymar’s move to PSG, but it’s clear that both City and PSG are able to spend big due to their extreme wealth.

Mbappe has developed physically over the past six months and his power, pace and knack for timing his runs has seen every top club in Europe inquire about his services. 12 months ago nobody knew who he was. Now everybody wants him.

As well as being able to sign Mbappe under FFP rules, there’s also the considerable conundrum of where he would slot into their team. With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as Pep Guardiola‘s main strikers, Mbappe’s arrival could mean the end of Aguero’s time as a regular at City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling will all be fighting for three or four spots behind City’s strikers and although Guardiola has improved his defense this summer by signing Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, the balance of his side would be questionable at best.

If City do sign Mbappe for the reported fee then their summer of spending will be the biggest in history as the Abu Dhabi owned club has already shelled out $291 million on new players.

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants prepare for life after Neymar.

With Neymar’s $262 million move to Paris Saint-Germain expected to go through in the next 24 hours, Barca have been linked with a whole host of attackers with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe and now Hazard all mentioned.

A report from the Sun newspaper states Barca will bid $130 million for each of Hazard and Coutinho, so they will spend all of the Neymar cash on two attacking midfielders who have excelled in the Premier League over the past few seasons. Per the report Hazard, 26, would be a direct replacement for Neymar and Coutinho would arrive and be groomed as Andres Iniesta’s successor in a central midfield role.

Seems like an easy fix, right?

Well, with Liverpool standing firm on Coutinho (in every single press conference Jurgen Klopp rules out selling his Brazilian playmaker) and both players recently signing new long-term deals, it’s obvious they are happy at their clubs. That said, can Chelsea and Liverpool really turn down this sort of cash for their star attacking talents in the knowledge that this is likely a once-in-a-lifetime offer which will come off the back of the Neymar deal?

Coutinho and Hazard would obviously fit straight into Barca’s attacking lineup alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and their arrivals would patch up the considerable hole Neymar has left behind at the Nou Camp.

Where do these deals rank in the likelihood scale out of 10? Right around a 4. But then again, last month how likely did it seem that Neymar would end up at PSG?

