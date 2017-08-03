More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
La Liga “reject” payment of $262 million fee for Neymar

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT

Even though Neymar’s world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain seems like a formality, a spanner has been placed in the works.

La Liga confirmed on Thursday that Neymar’s release fee of $262 million to buy him out of his contract was rejected as the Spanish league believe PSG have broken UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

In La Liga a player himself pays the fee to the league to release him from his contract, then the league pay the selling club the amount and the player is allowed to move on.

Via a statement to the BBC, La Liga confirmed the meeting with Neymar’s representatives.

“We can confirm that the lawyers of the player have come to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected.”

Although the deal is still expected to go through and PSG expect no serious delays, this could provide a small holdup with Neymar expected to be presented in Paris on Friday.

Some experts of Spanish law are claiming that the matter could go to court, but Barca are likely to ask La Liga to accept the payment so they can buy players to replace Neymar before the transfer window shuts.

According to reports Barcelona are also ready to complain to UEFA and ask them to launch an investigation into how PSG can afford to smash the world-record transfer fee without breaking FFP rules.

NASL, NPSL teams file claim over promotion/relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Two lower-tier teams in the U.S. have launched a claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to try and impose promotion and relegation in the U.S. Soccer pyramid.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Miami FC of the NASL (second-tier) and Kingston Stockade FC of the NPSL (unofficial fourth-tier) revealed they’ve appealed to CAS to force the FIFA, CONCACAF and the US Soccer Federation (USSF) to usher in promotion and relegation in the U.S. soccer pyramid.

They say the “claim contends that unlike the way the game is played throughout the world where results on the pitch define which division a team plays in, American teams are illegitimately blocked from the same opportunity because of the USSF’s failure to follow FIFA’s rules.”

Major League Soccer is the undisputed top-tier of club soccer in North America with the only way to enter the league via paying an expansion fee (currently set for over $140 million) and being selected by an “expansion committee” as a viable location for a new team.

Below is the statement in full with FIFA, the USSF and CONCACAF named as defendants in the claim.

“When it comes to soccer success, America lags behind the rest of the world. One reason is because our system is not an open system and is actually blocked from becoming an open system,” said Kingston Stockade FC owner Dennis Crowley. “By embracing pro/rel and using this tried-and-true system, we would have a greater ability to unlock additional soccer markets, reward investment in those markets, and create new talent pools within the United States.”

“The closed system for soccer used here in the United Sates is in violation of FIFA rules,” said The Miami FC CEO Sean Flynn. “By adopting the rules followed by virtually every other soccer playing nation around the globe, soccer in America will be open, resulting in better teams through all divisions, compelling story lines to increase fan excitement and greater financial success for everyone involved in this beautiful game.”

Recently the owner of Miami FC, Ricarrdo Silva, used his media company to offer Major League Soccer $4 billion for a 10-year TV deal but with one condition: promotion and relegation had to be implemented.

With USL (second-tier) growing and NASL (second-tier) recovering from a rough spell, lower tier teams across the USA and Canada are experiencing rapid growth.

The timing of this announcement is less than 24 hours after the MLS All-Stars lost on penalty kicks to Real Madrid at a packed Soldier Field stadium in Chicago.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mbappe to Man City; Hazard to Barca

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

Manchester City have emerged as one of the clubs who could sign Kylian Mbappe after AS Monaco’s teen sensation told the French champions he wants to leave, according to L’Equipe.

[ MORE: Messi says goodbye | Neymar’s wages

On the same day that Paris Saint-Germain all but sealed a world-record deal to sign Neymar, the team who pipped them to the French title last season are set to lose their star man.

Mbappe, 18, scored 26 goals last season as he burst onto the scene to help spearhead their title charge and also help Monaco reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

That incredible run has led to PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid and now Barcelona to chase Mbappe all summer and despite talks over a new contract with Monaco it appears the French international has made up his mind and he wants out of the principality club.

With a transfer fee of over $160 million suggested for Mbappe, could Man City afford to bring him to the Etihad Stadium and still comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules? That’s the main question everyone has not only over a deal for Mbappe but also Neymar’s move to PSG, but it’s clear that both City and PSG are able to spend big due to their extreme wealth.

Mbappe has developed physically over the past six months and his power, pace and knack for timing his runs has seen every top club in Europe inquire about his services. 12 months ago nobody knew who he was. Now everybody wants him.

As well as being able to sign Mbappe under FFP rules, there’s also the considerable conundrum of where he would slot into their team. With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as Pep Guardiola‘s main strikers, Mbappe’s arrival could mean the end of Aguero’s time as a regular at City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling will all be fighting for three or four spots behind City’s strikers and although Guardiola has improved his defense this summer by signing Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, the balance of his side would be questionable at best.

If City do sign Mbappe for the reported fee then their summer of spending will be the biggest in history as the Abu Dhabi owned club has already shelled out $291 million on new players.

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants prepare for life after Neymar.

With Neymar’s $262 million move to Paris Saint-Germain expected to go through in the next 24 hours, Barca have been linked with a whole host of attackers with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe and now Hazard all mentioned.

A report from the Sun newspaper states Barca will bid $130 million for each of Hazard and Coutinho, so they will spend all of the Neymar cash on two attacking midfielders who have excelled in the Premier League over the past few seasons. Per the report Hazard, 26, would be a direct replacement for Neymar and Coutinho would arrive and be groomed as Andres Iniesta’s successor in a central midfield role.

Seems like an easy fix, right?

Well, with Liverpool standing firm on Coutinho (in every single press conference Jurgen Klopp rules out selling his Brazilian playmaker) and both players recently signing new long-term deals, it’s obvious they are happy at their clubs. That said, can Chelsea and Liverpool really turn down this sort of cash for their star attacking talents in the knowledge that this is likely a once-in-a-lifetime offer which will come off the back of the Neymar deal?

Coutinho and Hazard would obviously fit straight into Barca’s attacking lineup alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and their arrivals would patch up the considerable hole Neymar has left behind at the Nou Camp.

Where do these deals rank in the likelihood scale out of 10? Right around a 4. But then again, last month how likely did it seem that Neymar would end up at PSG?

“Neymar is not expensive” says concerned Jose Mourinho

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho is not a man who says things to get in the headlines.

Said no one ever.

[ MORE: Who will Liverpool play in UCL? ] 

With Neymar edging closer to a world-record $262 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, Manchester United’s manager has openly, and bluntly, shared his thoughts on the current transfer market throughout much of this summer.

Speaking after Man United’s victory against Sampdoria in Dublin on Wednesday, the final game of their preseason tour which consisted of seven games in three countries, Mourinho shared his thoughts on the huge transfer fee for Neymar with the forward set to make over $53.4 million a year in wages after tax.

“Expensive are the ones who get into a certain level without a certain quality. For £200m, I don’t think [Neymar] is expensive,” Mourinho said. “I think he’s expensive in the fact that now you are going to have more players at £100m, you are going have more players at £80m and more players at £60m. And I think that’s the problem. Neymar is one of the best players in the world, commercially he is very strong and for sure PSG thought about it. So I think the problem is not Neymar, I think the problem is the consequences of Neymar.”

Actually, he has a point.

Just like Man United did when they signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a world-record fee of $123.3 million (pocket change for PSG…) last summer, the French giants have paid for the commercial machine which is Neymar as well as his quality on the pitch.

Sure, Brazil’s captain will score 30 goals and added 15 assists in Ligue 1 as well as potentially helping them reach at least the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, but his value off the pitch means Les Parisiens could recoup a large part of their initial investment.

Neymar will spend his prime in Paris and the Qatari owners have done all they can to make it happen, even if UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules will be scrutinized heavily around this deal for many months to come.

The ripples from this deal are quite severe as the domino effect could see Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and others head towards Barcelona, meaning there is now an influx of cash for their clubs to spend and so the cycle goes on and on.

Take Liverpool, for example. If Barca do offer over $130 million for Coutinho, as has been reported, then all of a sudden they are backed into a corner when buying a replacement. Everyone knows they have plenty of cash coming in and clubs like RB Leipzig and Southampton will be licking their lips when it comes to selling Naby Keita and Virgil Van Dijk respectively.

It’s a vicious circle and this deal for Neymar will send shockwaves through an already record-breaking summer of transfer deals.

Mourinho has done his business early with Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic arriving for a combined total of $180 million.

This deal doesn’t directly or indirectly impact Mourinho, but he wants you to know how he feels about it.

MLS All Stars lose to Real Madrid in penalties

By Nicholas MendolaAug 2, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Borja Mayoral and Dom Dwyer traded goals during regulation of the MLS All Star Game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday, and Real Madrid joined the All Stars in penalty kicks.

Luca Zidane stopped Dwyer’s opening penalty kick and Giovani dos Santos cranked the second MLS All Stars PK off the crossbar as Real Madrid topped the All Stars 4-2 in the shootout.

Mayoral was named the match’s MVP.

[ MORE: Neymar to make $1m per week at PSG ]

There were two painful moments in the first 10 minutes. First, Atlanta United defender Greg Garza separate his shoulder.

Then Graham Zusi stamped down Theo Hernandez’s shin and onto his foot in what looked even worse upon replay.

Tim Howard was the star of the first half as Real Madrid held possession deep in the MLS All Stars half, relegating the home side to counter attacks.

Marco Asensio tried to chip Howard just after the half hour mark, but the Colorado Rapids backstop swatted the shot in NBA fashion.

The All Stars finally produced an A-plus chance in the 36th minute, as Kaka found David Villa only to see Keylor Navas parry the New York City FC man’s shot out for a corner that Real defended well.

Sergio Ramos joined the group of Spaniards trying to chip Howard with a goofy offering when played on goal in the 43rd minute, but the shot sailed over the goal.

Sebastian Giovinco has a sense of the occasion, and nearly hit a gorgeous, swerving rocket past Navas as the match reached halftime.

Full scale changes met the second half’s start, and the game felt a lot more wide open. Editorial note: Theo Hernandez looks as smooth as necessary to play for a side like Real.

Mayoral’s goal appeared class, with Hernan Grana caught out of position, but turned out to be a deflection that caught Stefan Frei unaware. Either way, 1-0 in the 59th minute.

Zinedine Zidane then rolled out some impressive subs in the forms of Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema.

Marcelo played an incredible left-footed pass for his first move, while both Benzema and Bale tempted the goal within minutes of entering the match.

Nemanja Nikolic looked to have made it 1-1 off a break in the 70th minute, but it was an optical illusion as his shot splashed off the outside of the net.

Dwyer did equalize with a 87th minute header on the doorstep after Diego Valeri's corner kick was headed off the post by Dax McCarty, pinballed off Kellyn Acosta's arm and onto the noggin of the Sporting KC Orlando City man. Luca Zidane had little chance, even considering he got a paw on the ball.

Editorializing again, I’m happy to admit that the match surpassed my expectations for entertainment, even if I no longer love the format.