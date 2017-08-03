Leicester City seals Iheanacho purchase from Man City

Leicester City made another notable transfer purchase on Thursday, finally sealing the addition of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City.
It’s a five-year contract for the 20-year-old striker, though Man City likely included a significant buyback clause (perhaps as high as $66 million). Reports say the purchase fee is close to $33 million.
Leicester has already added defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra from Sevilla as well as Hull City center back Harry Maguire. Iheanacho completes a trio of big spine moves for the 2015-16 Premier League champions.
“It’s a great signing for us. Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he’s played. We’ve tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he’ll bring to the squad. He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s ready for the next stage of his development and I’m delighted that will be with Leicester City.”
Iheanacho has 21 goals in 64 appearances despite being just 20 years old, and 12 of those goals have come in the Premier League. He also has six goals in 10 senior international caps for Nigeria, and will form a potent pair with Jamie Vardy.
More importantly, perhaps the moves and last season’s emergence of Wilfried Ndidi can convince Riyad Mahrez to stay in Leicester. Without UCL or Europa League play, the Foxes could challenge for a European place.
After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.
Australia’s victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans’ late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.
The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.
Crew’s Higuain: “I think it’s the finish” of his time in Columbus
The 32-year-old Argentine, older brother of Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, feels he’s nearing the end of his Crew career. The 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year is two goals away from his top season in the U.S. and sits at 150 matches, 50 goals and 33 assists since arriving from Argentine club CA Colon.
“I don’t know what will happen, but I think it’s the finish of the cycle, you know? I’m sure the Columbus Crew will not lose too much without me — but maybe another team in or out of the United States will win something.”
He said the decision whether to walk away is his, and that “it’s tough.” Coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t see it as the end of the road and says now’s not the time for that talk. Convincing Higuain could become easier depending on what the Crew do in the transfer window, or how the season shakes out, but for now “Pipa” is ready to leave the black and gold come November.
