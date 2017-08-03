More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
lcfc.com

Leicester City seals Iheanacho purchase from Man City

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

Leicester City made another notable transfer purchase on Thursday, finally sealing the addition of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City.

It’s a five-year contract for the 20-year-old striker, though Man City likely included a significant buyback clause (perhaps as high as $66 million). Reports say the purchase fee is close to $33 million.

Leicester has already added defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra from Sevilla as well as Hull City center back Harry Maguire. Iheanacho completes a trio of big spine moves for the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

Here’s what manager Craig Shakespeare had to say about his new striker via lcfc.com:

“It’s a great signing for us. Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he’s played. We’ve tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he’ll bring to the squad. He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s ready for the next stage of his development and I’m delighted that will be with Leicester City.”

Iheanacho has 21 goals in 64 appearances despite being just 20 years old, and 12 of those goals have come in the Premier League. He also has six goals in 10 senior international caps for Nigeria, and will form a potent pair with Jamie Vardy.

More importantly, perhaps the moves and last season’s emergence of Wilfried Ndidi can convince Riyad Mahrez to stay in Leicester. Without UCL or Europa League play, the Foxes could challenge for a European place.

Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil

Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Australia has won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, beating Brazil 6-1 on Thursday to claim the four-team round robin women’s soccer event.

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored two goals apiece to win the Matildas’ first international trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.

Australia, the world’s seventh-ranked team, went unbeaten through the three-game event, starting with a 1-0 victory over the defending World Cup champion U.S. team in the opener in Portland.

After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.

Australia’s victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans’ late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.

The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

Crew’s Higuain: “I think it’s the finish” of his time in Columbus

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Federico Higuain probably doesn’t want to hear that he’s turned back the clock, or that he’s defying time, but the Columbus Crew midfielder is having a decent year in Ohio.

Higuain has nine goals and two assists in 18 matches this season, and it turns out his sixth MLS season might just be his final one.

The 32-year-old Argentine, older brother of Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, feels he’s nearing the end of his Crew career. The 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year is two goals away from his top season in the U.S. and sits at 150 matches, 50 goals and 33 assists since arriving from Argentine club CA Colon.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

“I don’t know what will happen, but I think it’s the finish of the cycle, you know? I’m sure the Columbus Crew will not lose too much without me — but maybe another team in or out of the United States will win something.”

He said the decision whether to walk away is his, and that “it’s tough.” Coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t see it as the end of the road and says now’s not the time for that talk. Convincing Higuain could become easier depending on what the Crew do in the transfer window, or how the season shakes out, but for now “Pipa” is ready to leave the black and gold come November.

VOTE: Help assemble a Premier League XI

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

As the Premier League season moves towards opening weekend, we’re hoping you’ll help our preview coverage choose a fun and interactive XI.

Rather than separate into a traditional starting lineup, we wanted to make it trickier for you to choose.

So one category may have only center backs, while another may have only center forwards.

Another may have versatile attackers who could play wing, forward, or center mid.

Don’t think about the lineup, think about the one player you’d choose from each single list. Players were narrowed down by using WhoScored ratings, Squawka ratings, and traditional stats from last season’s Premier League as well as the leagues of players who have since transferred into the PL.

We’ll announce the “Best XI” during our Premier League previews before next Friday’s opener.

Costa to hand Chelsea a formal transfer request

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

You’re forgiven if you thought Diego Costa had already requested to leave Chelsea, but the tempestuous free-scoring striker will do that soon.

Costa’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says the striker is going to hand in a formal transfer request after being told he’s not part of Antonio Conte‘s long-term plans.

Cardoso and/or Costa were also seemingly put off by Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata. From Sky Sports:

“We are going to use all legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea accountable for this behaviour, making it possible for Diego Costa to leave,” Cardoso said.

The report says a return to Atletico Madrid is still the likely destination for Costa, though AC Milan’s name continues to pop up in reports about the Spanish striker.

Costa has 58 goals and 24 assists in 120 matches for Chelsea, with 52 of those markers coming in Premier League play.