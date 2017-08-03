Newcastle, USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin injures hamstring

The Newcastle United right back injured his hamstring in a preseason game against Mainz last week and Yedlin, 24, will now be out until the end of August.
Speaking to the media his manager Rafael Benitez confirmed the injury news, saying “we think it’s two or three weeks that he will be out.”
That means that Yedlin will likely miss Newcastle’s first three games back in the Premier League — home games against Tottenham and West Ham plus a trip to Huddersfield — after promotion from the second-tier.
More importantly, at least for USMNT fans, Yedlin will be struggling to be fit for the qualifiers against Costa Rica on Sept. 1 and Honduras on Sept. 5.
At Newcastle new signing Javier Manquillo is in line to start at right back with Yedlin out, while the U.S. may use Geoff Cameron, Eric Lichaj or even Graham Zusi at right back for the crucial World Cup qualifiers. Lichaj would be the best pick after his solid showings during the 2017 Gold Cup success and given the fact that Cameron has forged a fine partnership with John Brooks in central defense.
This is a setback for Yedlin who has worked hard to get back to the PL with the Magpies after joining them permanently from Tottenham Hotspur last summer after a loan move at Sunderland helped him establish himself in England.
Sam Allardyce stepped down as boss following a successful relegation battle last season and now the Eagles have plumped for a bright young manager in Frank De Boer, with the Dutch legend experiencing English soccer for the first time. He will be tasked with creating a new playing identity for a young, hungry squad who have been dragged into too many relegation battles for their talent levels over the past few seasons.
The Eagles have yet to win a major trophy in their 111-year history but backed by American ownership they have big plans to extend Selhurst Park and kick on to become one of London’s big boys. The self-proclaimed “Pride of South London” have a passionate fanbase who generate a fantastic atmosphere down in SE25 and they’re one of the trendier teams to support with the sense of hipster strong.
Can they finally push for a European spot and win a cup competition?
Best, worst case scenario: Everything clicks and Palace push for seventh spot and a place in Europe, but on the other hand if they can’t sort out their defensive issues than they must prepare for another relegation battle.
Star player: Wilfried Zaha – It may be Christian Benteke who grabs the goals but Zaha epitomizes what Palace is trying to do. The local lad has pace to burn and his direct style of play terrifies opposition defenders, with his crossing and shooting ability improving all the time. He will be handed the keys to Palace’s offense and after signing a new long-term deal, he’s proved he is Palace through and through. Now he needs to add more goals to his game to become the complete package. Don’t be surprised if he floats just behind Benteke rather than spending all of his time out wide this season.
Coaches’ Corner: Frank de Boer enters his first season in England in an interesting predicament. Palace want to become a club who are known for an attractive style of play rather than a club full of good pros battling relegation. The only issue is that most of the defense-minded team put together by Sam Allardyce last season remains and FDB has to mold them subtly into something a little different. It has to be said, he’s not going for an all-out ‘Total Football’ approach and his Ajax teams were at times more robust than many would like to believe, but it will still be tough for the former Ajax, Barcelona and Glasgow Rangers defender to make his mark in the Premier League. After a tricky, and short, spell at Inter Milan last season, de Boer seems ready to prove he had what it takes to succeed. Palace haven’t backed him in the transfer market and the Dutchman will need a fast start to the season.
PST predicts: Another relegation battle beckons if they don’t get off to a flying start. If they win four of their first five games all will be well and confidence will grow. If not, they have a horrendous run of games coming up in late September (Liverpool, Man City and Man United in a row) which could define their season. The Eagles will be hovering just about the drop zone.
Aside from Neymar’s transfer doubling the current world-record fee ($123.3 million) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer, it’s intriguing to see how these fees have changed over time.
Of course these are all relative and post-Bosman things changed drastically, but if you had told clubs and players in the 1990s that a player would be bought for close to $250 million, they would have ushered you out of the building very quickly. With the vast commercial income star names bring, not to mention their quality on the pitch, it’s easy to understand why PSG will smash every single record to bring in Neymar.
Below is a list of every transfer which has become a new world record.
We kick things off in 1973 when Dutch legend Johan Cruyff became the first player to cost over $1 million in a transfer.
Johan Cruyff: Ajax to Barcelona, 1973 – $1.21 million Giuseppe Savoldi: Bologna to Napoli, 1975 – $1.58 million Paolo Rossi: Juventus to Vicenza, 1976 – $2.3 million Diego Maradona: Boca Juniors to Barcelona, 1982 – $3.9 million Diego Maradona: Barcelona to Napoli, 1984 – $6.6 million Ruud Gullit: PSV Eindhoven to AC Milan, 1987 – $7.9 million Roberto Baggio: Fiorentina to Juventus, 1990 – $10.5 million Jean-Pierre Papin: Marseille to AC Milan, 1992 – $13.2 million Gianluca Vialli: Sampdoria to Juventus, 1992 – $15.8 million Gianluigi Lentini: Torino to Milan, 1992 – $17.1 million Ronaldo: PSV Eindhoven to Barcelona, 1996 – $17.4 million Alan Shearer: Blackburn to Newcastle, 1996 – $19.8 million Ronaldo: Barcelona to Inter Milan, 1998 – $25.7 million Denilson: Sao Paulo to Real Betis, 1998 – $28.4 million Christian Vieri: Lazio to Inter Milan, 1999 – $42.4 million Hernan Crespo: Parma to Lazio, 2000 – $46.9 million Luis Figo: Barcelona to Real Madrid, 2000 – $48.9 million Zinedine Zidane: Juventus to Real Madrid – $62.2 million Kaka: AC Milan to Real Madrid, 2009 – $78 million Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United to Real Madrid, 2009 – $105.8 million Gareth Bale: Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013 – $112.8 million Paul Pogba: Juventus to Man United, 2016 – $123.3 million Neymar: Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain – $261 million (set to be completed this week, new world-record)
Sanchez, 28, trained in front of fans at the Emirates Stadium in an opening training session on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s FA Community Shield game against Chelsea at Wembley.
The Chilean striker returned to training this week for the first time in preseason after having an extended break due to the 2017 Confederations Cup, plus suffering from the flu last week.
Arsene Wenger spoke to the media ahead of the traditional season curtain-raiser and, of course, Sanchez’s future came up.
“I will not give you anything on that. He is focused. My decision is clear – he will stay and he will respect that. It’s as simple as that,” Wenger said. “He rest needs to work on his fitness, but once he’s in the game he’s sharp and looks like he’s never been away. He’s over the flu, and that was never a problem for us. The frame of mind of a football player is quite easy – once you go out and play you enjoy the game. This passes quickly so enjoy every moment. He loves so much the game and what he does.”
Wenger also added that he will not be speaking about Sanchez’s future again.
“It is not information anymore, it is suicide. He will be here for this season and if we manage to do it for more seasons, we will do it as well,” Wenger said.
There you have it. As far as Arsenal are concerned Sanchez is going nowhere and that’s that.
If Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain come in with a huge bid late in the window for Arsenal’s top scorer (he scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in the PL last season) in two of the past three seasons, it will be intriguing to see what Sanchez does.
With his contract up next summer, Sanchez is free to negotiate with teams outside of England in January to set up a free transfer for July 1, 2018.
The clock is ticking but Wenger and Arsenal appear calmer than ever about the situation.
In his second season in charge, Ronald Koeman has spent big to rebuild the Toffees after Romelu Lukaku‘s departure to Manchester United. This Everton side now has plenty of depth and attacking talent to push for a top four finish. With rivals Liverpool also pushing hard to return to past glories another golden age could be upon us on Merseyside, especially with Everton boasting a whole host of top young talent.
Despite not winning a trophy since the FA Cup in 2005, historically they are one of England’s most successful teams with 15 major trophies to their name including nine league titles. The last of those league triumphs came back in 1987 and although the Goodison Park faithful aren’t getting ahead of themselves just yet, excitement is building under Koeman with Wayne Rooney now back at his boyhood club, the core of England’s U-20 World Cup winning side with the Toffees and new stadium plans kicking on.
Best, worst case scenario: If they finish in the top four, win a domestic cup and make a deep run in the Europa League Koeman will delight every single Evertonian. However, another seventh-place finish and no serious push for a silverware may have some wondering what all the fuss is about.
Best possible XI is…
—– Pickford —–
—- Coleman —- Keane —- Williams —- Baines —-
—- Schneiderlin —- Gueye —-
—- Klaassen —- Davies —- Rooney —-
—– Ramirez —–
Transfers in: Jordan Pickford ($33 million, Sunderland), Michael Keane ($33 million, Burnley), Davy Klaassen ($31.2 million, Ajax), Sandro Ramirez ($6.8 million, Malaga), Wayne Rooney (Free, Manchester United), Cuco Martina (Free, Southampton), Henry Onyekuru ($8.9 million, Eupen), Josh Bowler ($1.98 million, QPR), Lewis Gibson ($1.2 million, Newcastle United), Nathangelo Markelo (Undisclosed, Volendam), Boris Mathis (Free, Metz)
Transfers out: Romelu Lukaku ($99.1 million, Manchester United), Gerard Deulofeu ($14 million, Barcelona), Tom Cleverley ($10.5 million, Watford), Aiden McGeady ($330,000, Sunderland), Arouna Kone (Free, Sivasspor)
Star player: Davy Klaassen – The former Ajax captain will take some time to adjust to the Premier League but all of the early signs are good. His ability to ghost into space in midfield and attack mean he will slot perfectly into the fluid system Koeman is creating and his link-up play with Rooney and others is already developing well. He may not score 15 goals or grab 15 assists, but the Dutch international has the ability to make Everton tick.
Coaches’ Corner: Koeman has made this Everton squad his team with a summer of heavy spending before Lukaku’s big-money departure was confirmed. That was the correct way to go about this and the Toffees have big hopes for the Europa League plus trying to sustain a push for the top four. Koeman may well play a 3-4-3 system at times this season and he has a big enough squad, littered with talented youngsters hungry for game time, to cope with the Thursday-Sunday demands, but replacing 25-goal man Lukaku is his biggest task. He’s gone for the scatter-gun approach by adding Rooney, Klaassen, Sandro and possibly Gylfi Sigurdsson to all chip in. He loves to build solid defensive units who are also free-flowing in attack and at times last season Everton were one-dimensional with Lukaku and wantaway Ross Barkley in attack. That will no longer be the case.
PST predicts: The top six are ridiculously strong after another summer of heavy spending and keeping their best players, so it will be tough for Everton to push past seventh spot, especially with the rigors of the Europa League. That said, anything less than seventh will be a big disappointment and I think Koeman’s boys will finish in the top six as one of the top clubs will slip up. Expect a deep run in the Europa League too.