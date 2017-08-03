Newcastle, USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin injures hamstring

DeAndre Yedlin will miss the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season and he may not be ready for the the USMNT’s two crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Newcastle United right back injured his hamstring in a preseason game against Mainz last week and Yedlin, 24, will now be out until the end of August.

Speaking to the media his manager Rafael Benitez confirmed the injury news, saying “we think it’s two or three weeks that he will be out.”

That means that Yedlin will likely miss Newcastle’s first three games back in the Premier League — home games against Tottenham and West Ham plus a trip to Huddersfield — after promotion from the second-tier.

More importantly, at least for USMNT fans, Yedlin will be struggling to be fit for the qualifiers against Costa Rica on Sept. 1 and Honduras on Sept. 5.

At Newcastle new signing Javier Manquillo is in line to start at right back with Yedlin out, while the U.S. may use Geoff Cameron, Eric Lichaj or even Graham Zusi at right back for the crucial World Cup qualifiers. Lichaj would be the best pick after his solid showings during the 2017 Gold Cup success and given the fact that Cameron has forged a fine partnership with John Brooks in central defense.

This is a setback for Yedlin who has worked hard to get back to the PL with the Magpies after joining them permanently from Tottenham Hotspur last summer after a loan move at Sunderland helped him establish himself in England.

