PK hero Brianna Scurry, Dr. Joe Machnik voted into Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (AP) Goalkeeper Briana Scurry and contributor Dr. Joe Machnik have been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Scurry was selected Thursday on the player ballot, Machnik on the builder ballot.

Scurry backstopped the 1999 U.S. women to the World Cup title, stopping a penalty shot against China in the shootout. Considered one of many pioneers for the women’s sport on that team, Scurry played every minute in goal at three Women’s World Cups and two Olympic, sustaining only two losses in those tournaments. She won two Olympic gold medals and finished her international career with 173 caps and 72 shutouts. .

“It’s a fantastic honor to be inducted to the Hall of Fame,” Scurry said. “I remember watching the Olympics on the couch with my parents at 8 years old, dreaming of becoming an Olympian myself. It was with their help – and that of my coaches, teammates, and countless others – that I was blessed to not only become an Olympian, but an Olympic and World Cup champion.

“Soccer had already given me so much more than I could possibly give back. Now, to be inducted alongside the likes of Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, and Kristine Lilly, I am truly humbled.”

Since retiring as a player, Scurry has become an advocate for concussion and traumatic brain injury awareness. She has testified twice in Congress as part of committees on brain injury and sports safety.

Machnik has been a player, coach, referee, instructor, match commissioner and broadcaster and has been called “American soccer’s renaissance man.” He was an assistant coach when the U.S. men reached the 1990 World Cup, first appearance in 40 years. He has served as head of referees for three professional soccer leagues, including 15 years with Major League Soccer.

“Induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame is the ultimate award in American soccer,” he said. “To be recognized as a builder of the sport that has captivated the passion of our country and has provided playing opportunities for millions of boys and girls and men and women is, indeed, an honor.”

