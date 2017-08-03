More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League 2017-18 preview – Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Crystal Palace are at a crossroads heading into the new Premier League season.

Sam Allardyce stepped down as boss following a successful relegation battle last season and now the Eagles have plumped for a bright young manager in Frank De Boer, with the Dutch legend experiencing English soccer for the first time. He will be tasked with creating a new playing identity for a young, hungry squad who have been dragged into too many relegation battles for their talent levels over the past few seasons.

The Eagles have yet to win a major trophy in their 111-year history but backed by American ownership they have big plans to extend Selhurst Park and kick on to become one of London’s big boys. The self-proclaimed “Pride of South London” have a passionate fanbase who generate a fantastic atmosphere down in SE25 and they’re one of the trendier teams to support with the sense of hipster strong.

Can they finally push for a European spot and win a cup competition?

Best, worst case scenario: Everything clicks and Palace push for seventh spot and a place in Europe, but on the other hand if they can’t sort out their defensive issues than they must prepare for another relegation battle.

Best possible XI is…

—– Hennessey —–

—- Ward —- Dann —- Reidewald —- Van Aanholt —-

—- Zaha —- Milivojevic —- Puncheon —- Schlupp —-

—– Cabaye —–

—– Benteke —–

Transfers in: Jairo Riedewald ($10.4 million, Ajax), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Loan, Chelsea)

Transfers out: Steve Mandanda ($3.9 million, Marseille), Mathieu Flamini (Released), Jonathan Benteke (Released), Joe Ledley (Released), Frazier Campbell (Free, Hull City), Zeki Fryers (Free, Barnsley)

Last season
– 14th in the Premier League
– FA Cup 4th round
– EFL Cup 3rd round

Star player: Wilfried Zaha – It may be Christian Benteke who grabs the goals but Zaha epitomizes what Palace is trying to do. The local lad has pace to burn and his direct style of play terrifies opposition defenders, with his crossing and shooting ability improving all the time. He will be handed the keys to Palace’s offense and after signing a new long-term deal, he’s proved he is Palace through and through. Now he needs to add more goals to his game to become the complete package. Don’t be surprised if he floats just behind Benteke rather than spending all of his time out wide this season.

Coaches’ Corner: Frank de Boer enters his first season in England in an interesting predicament. Palace want to become a club who are known for an attractive style of play rather than a club full of good pros battling relegation. The only issue is that most of the defense-minded team put together by Sam Allardyce last season remains and FDB has to mold them subtly into something a little different. It has to be said, he’s not going for an all-out ‘Total Football’ approach and his Ajax teams were at times more robust than many would like to believe, but it will still be tough for the former Ajax, Barcelona and Glasgow Rangers defender to make his mark in the Premier League. After a tricky, and short, spell at Inter Milan last season, de Boer seems ready to prove he had what it takes to succeed. Palace haven’t backed him in the transfer market and the Dutchman will need a fast start to the season.

(Getty Images)

PST predicts: Another relegation battle beckons if they don’t get off to a flying start. If they win four of their first five games all will be well and confidence will grow. If not, they have a horrendous run of games coming up in late September (Liverpool, Man City and Man United in a row) which could define their season. The Eagles will be hovering just about the drop zone.

Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Australia has won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, beating Brazil 6-1 on Thursday to claim the four-team round robin women’s soccer event.

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored two goals apiece to win the Matildas’ first international trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.

Australia, the world’s seventh-ranked team, went unbeaten through the three-game event, starting with a 1-0 victory over the defending World Cup champion U.S. team in the opener in Portland.

After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.

Australia’s victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans’ late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.

The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

Crew’s Higuain: “I think it’s the finish” of his time in Columbus

Credit: Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Federico Higuain probably doesn’t want to hear that he’s turned back the clock, or that he’s defying time, but the Columbus Crew midfielder is having a decent year in Ohio.

Higuain has nine goals and two assists in 18 matches this season, and it turns out his sixth MLS season might just be his final one.

The 32-year-old Argentine, older brother of Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, feels he’s nearing the end of his Crew career. The 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year is two goals away from his top season in the U.S. and sits at 150 matches, 50 goals and 33 assists since arriving from Argentine club CA Colon.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

“I don’t know what will happen, but I think it’s the finish of the cycle, you know? I’m sure the Columbus Crew will not lose too much without me — but maybe another team in or out of the United States will win something.”

He said the decision whether to walk away is his, and that “it’s tough.” Coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t see it as the end of the road and says now’s not the time for that talk. Convincing Higuain could become easier depending on what the Crew do in the transfer window, or how the season shakes out, but for now “Pipa” is ready to leave the black and gold come November.

VOTE: Help assemble a Premier League XI

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

As the Premier League season moves towards opening weekend, we’re hoping you’ll help our preview coverage choose a fun and interactive XI.

Rather than separate into a traditional starting lineup, we wanted to make it trickier for you to choose.

So one category may have only center backs, while another may have only center forwards.

Another may have versatile attackers who could play wing, forward, or center mid.

Don’t think about the lineup, think about the one player you’d choose from each single list. Players were narrowed down by using WhoScored ratings, Squawka ratings, and traditional stats from last season’s Premier League as well as the leagues of players who have since transferred into the PL.

We’ll announce the “Best XI” during our Premier League previews before next Friday’s opener.

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Costa to hand Chelsea a formal transfer request

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

You’re forgiven if you thought Diego Costa had already requested to leave Chelsea, but the tempestuous free-scoring striker will do that soon.

Costa’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says the striker is going to hand in a formal transfer request after being told he’s not part of Antonio Conte‘s long-term plans.

Cardoso and/or Costa were also seemingly put off by Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata. From Sky Sports:

“We are going to use all legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea accountable for this behaviour, making it possible for Diego Costa to leave,” Cardoso said.

The report says a return to Atletico Madrid is still the likely destination for Costa, though AC Milan’s name continues to pop up in reports about the Spanish striker.

Costa has 58 goals and 24 assists in 120 matches for Chelsea, with 52 of those markers coming in Premier League play.