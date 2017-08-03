More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League 2017-18 preview – Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

Everton are going for it in a very big way this season.

In his second season in charge, Ronald Koeman has spent big to rebuild the Toffees after Romelu Lukaku‘s departure to Manchester United. This Everton side now has plenty of depth and attacking talent to push for a top four finish. With rivals Liverpool also pushing hard to return to past glories another golden age could be upon us on Merseyside, especially with Everton boasting a whole host of top young talent.

Despite not winning a trophy since the FA Cup in 2005, historically they are one of England’s most successful teams with 15 major trophies to their name including nine league titles. The last of those league triumphs came back in 1987 and although the Goodison Park faithful aren’t getting ahead of themselves just yet, excitement is building under Koeman with Wayne Rooney now back at his boyhood club, the core of England’s U-20 World Cup winning side with the Toffees and new stadium plans kicking on.

Best, worst case scenario: If they finish in the top four, win a domestic cup and make a deep run in the Europa League Koeman will delight every single Evertonian. However, another seventh-place finish and no serious push for a silverware may have some wondering what all the fuss is about.

Best possible XI is…

—– Pickford —–

—- Coleman —- Keane —- Williams —- Baines —-

—- Schneiderlin —- Gueye —-

—- Klaassen —- Davies —- Rooney —-

—– Ramirez —–

Transfers in: Jordan Pickford ($33 million, Sunderland), Michael Keane ($33 million, Burnley), Davy Klaassen ($31.2 million, Ajax), Sandro Ramirez ($6.8 million, Malaga), Wayne Rooney (Free, Manchester United), Cuco Martina (Free, Southampton), Henry Onyekuru ($8.9 million, Eupen), Josh Bowler ($1.98 million, QPR), Lewis Gibson ($1.2 million, Newcastle United), Nathangelo Markelo (Undisclosed, Volendam), Boris Mathis (Free, Metz)

Transfers out: Romelu Lukaku ($99.1 million, Manchester United), Gerard Deulofeu ($14 million, Barcelona), Tom Cleverley ($10.5 million, Watford), Aiden McGeady ($330,000, Sunderland), Arouna Kone (Free, Sivasspor)

Last season
7th in Premier League
– FA Cup 3rd round
– EFL Cup 3rd round

Star player: Davy Klaassen – The former Ajax captain will take some time to adjust to the Premier League but all of the early signs are good. His ability to ghost into space in midfield and attack mean he will slot perfectly into the fluid system Koeman is creating and his link-up play with Rooney and others is already developing well. He may not score 15 goals or grab 15 assists, but the Dutch international has the ability to make Everton tick.

Coaches’ Corner: Koeman has made this Everton squad his team with a summer of heavy spending before Lukaku’s big-money departure was confirmed. That was the correct way to go about this and the Toffees have big hopes for the Europa League plus trying to sustain a push for the top four. Koeman may well play a 3-4-3 system at times this season and he has a big enough squad, littered with talented youngsters hungry for game time, to cope with the Thursday-Sunday demands, but replacing 25-goal man Lukaku is his biggest task. He’s gone for the scatter-gun approach by adding Rooney, Klaassen, Sandro and possibly Gylfi Sigurdsson to all chip in. He loves to build solid defensive units who are also free-flowing in attack and at times last season Everton were one-dimensional with Lukaku and wantaway Ross Barkley in attack. That will no longer be the case.

PST predicts: The top six are ridiculously strong after another summer of heavy spending and keeping their best players, so it will be tough for Everton to push past seventh spot, especially with the rigors of the Europa League. That said, anything less than seventh will be a big disappointment and I think Koeman’s boys will finish in the top six as one of the top clubs will slip up. Expect a deep run in the Europa League too.

Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil

Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Australia has won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, beating Brazil 6-1 on Thursday to claim the four-team round robin women’s soccer event.

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored two goals apiece to win the Matildas’ first international trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.

Australia, the world’s seventh-ranked team, went unbeaten through the three-game event, starting with a 1-0 victory over the defending World Cup champion U.S. team in the opener in Portland.

After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.

Australia’s victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans’ late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.

The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

Crew’s Higuain: “I think it’s the finish” of his time in Columbus

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Federico Higuain probably doesn’t want to hear that he’s turned back the clock, or that he’s defying time, but the Columbus Crew midfielder is having a decent year in Ohio.

Higuain has nine goals and two assists in 18 matches this season, and it turns out his sixth MLS season might just be his final one.

The 32-year-old Argentine, older brother of Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, feels he’s nearing the end of his Crew career. The 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year is two goals away from his top season in the U.S. and sits at 150 matches, 50 goals and 33 assists since arriving from Argentine club CA Colon.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

“I don’t know what will happen, but I think it’s the finish of the cycle, you know? I’m sure the Columbus Crew will not lose too much without me — but maybe another team in or out of the United States will win something.”

He said the decision whether to walk away is his, and that “it’s tough.” Coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t see it as the end of the road and says now’s not the time for that talk. Convincing Higuain could become easier depending on what the Crew do in the transfer window, or how the season shakes out, but for now “Pipa” is ready to leave the black and gold come November.

VOTE: Help assemble a Premier League XI

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

As the Premier League season moves towards opening weekend, we’re hoping you’ll help our preview coverage choose a fun and interactive XI.

Rather than separate into a traditional starting lineup, we wanted to make it trickier for you to choose.

So one category may have only center backs, while another may have only center forwards.

Another may have versatile attackers who could play wing, forward, or center mid.

Don’t think about the lineup, think about the one player you’d choose from each single list. Players were narrowed down by using WhoScored ratings, Squawka ratings, and traditional stats from last season’s Premier League as well as the leagues of players who have since transferred into the PL.

We’ll announce the “Best XI” during our Premier League previews before next Friday’s opener.

Costa to hand Chelsea a formal transfer request

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

You’re forgiven if you thought Diego Costa had already requested to leave Chelsea, but the tempestuous free-scoring striker will do that soon.

Costa’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says the striker is going to hand in a formal transfer request after being told he’s not part of Antonio Conte‘s long-term plans.

Cardoso and/or Costa were also seemingly put off by Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata. From Sky Sports:

“We are going to use all legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea accountable for this behaviour, making it possible for Diego Costa to leave,” Cardoso said.

The report says a return to Atletico Madrid is still the likely destination for Costa, though AC Milan’s name continues to pop up in reports about the Spanish striker.

Costa has 58 goals and 24 assists in 120 matches for Chelsea, with 52 of those markers coming in Premier League play.