Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Liverpool

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

Liverpool’s 2016-17 season was baffling for neutrals and agonizing for supporters; How did one of the world’s best managers and most talented attacks manage to go unbeaten against the best teams in the Premier League yet lose six matches to non-traditional powers?

How could the Reds score three or more goals on 12 occasions but not manage a single marker over 180 minutes of the League Cup semifinals against Southampton?

There’s pressure on Jurgen Klopp, he of the tremendous tactical and motivational reputation, to find the answers to those questions and flip the script this season.

Best, worst case scenarios –  The best scenario is pretty easy; The Reds don’t have the depth right now to compete for a quadruple or anything historically lofty, but on a match-by-match basis they can hang with any team in the Premier League or UEFA Champions League. Winning one is not out of the question, and scooping a pair of trophies from their four competitions is probably their ceiling.*

*This assumes the Reds don’t add Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, and/or a number of other big name targets.

The worst case scenario is Klopp’s fire burns his players, whose defensive depth fails the test of a congested schedule and falls in all four pursuits and also manages to finish short of the Top Four. A season in the Europa League then hampers their 2018-19 preparations and life begins, probably with a new manager.

Best possible XI is… 

Mignolet

Milner — Matip — Lovren — Clyne

Henderson — Can

Salah — Coutinho — Mane

Firmino

Transfers In: Mohamed Salah (Roma, $48 million), Dominic Solanke (Chelsea, tribunal), Andrew Robertson (Hull City, $11 million).

Transfers Out: Lucas Leiva (Lazio, $7 million), Kevin Stewart (Hull City, $5 million).

Last season:

— 4th place in Premier League
League Cup semifinalists
FA Cup fourth round loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Star player: Sadio ManePhilippe Coutinho is better, but as long as his future remains in even minimal doubt, let’s wax about another player. Mane arrived from Southampton with a bit of hype, probably not as much as he deserved, and totally delivered when healthy. The Senegalese 25-year-old scored 13 goals and added 8 assists in his first year at Anfield, one that stuttered thanks to the Africa Cup of Nations and was stopped early by a knee injury. His star could rise even higher this season.

Coaches’ Corner:  Jurgen Klopp — The German is claiming Liverpool can win the Premier League. In order to do that, he’ll have to overcome a penchant for losing to lesser lights in both England and his previous stint at Borussia Dortmund. The fiery players’ manager and tactician oversaw a team that the casual viewer would figure won the league based solely on performances against top sides, but falling short against lower half sides (Crystal Palace, Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Hull City, Leicester City) cannot be the name of the game again this season.

PST predicts:  Depending on additions before the August transfer window closes, a prolonged European run will test the Reds defense and depth in ways last season did not. The ceiling is high for the Reds, who could win any competition or fall flat. It’s a massive year for Klopp, who needs a trophy of some sort. We predict he’ll get one via the FA or League Cup.

Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Australia has won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, beating Brazil 6-1 on Thursday to claim the four-team round robin women’s soccer event.

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored two goals apiece to win the Matildas’ first international trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.

Australia, the world’s seventh-ranked team, went unbeaten through the three-game event, starting with a 1-0 victory over the defending World Cup champion U.S. team in the opener in Portland.

After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.

Australia’s victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans’ late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.

The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

Crew’s Higuain: “I think it’s the finish” of his time in Columbus

Credit: Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Federico Higuain probably doesn’t want to hear that he’s turned back the clock, or that he’s defying time, but the Columbus Crew midfielder is having a decent year in Ohio.

Higuain has nine goals and two assists in 18 matches this season, and it turns out his sixth MLS season might just be his final one.

The 32-year-old Argentine, older brother of Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, feels he’s nearing the end of his Crew career. The 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year is two goals away from his top season in the U.S. and sits at 150 matches, 50 goals and 33 assists since arriving from Argentine club CA Colon.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

“I don’t know what will happen, but I think it’s the finish of the cycle, you know? I’m sure the Columbus Crew will not lose too much without me — but maybe another team in or out of the United States will win something.”

He said the decision whether to walk away is his, and that “it’s tough.” Coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t see it as the end of the road and says now’s not the time for that talk. Convincing Higuain could become easier depending on what the Crew do in the transfer window, or how the season shakes out, but for now “Pipa” is ready to leave the black and gold come November.

VOTE: Help assemble a Premier League XI

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

As the Premier League season moves towards opening weekend, we’re hoping you’ll help our preview coverage choose a fun and interactive XI.

Rather than separate into a traditional starting lineup, we wanted to make it trickier for you to choose.

So one category may have only center backs, while another may have only center forwards.

Another may have versatile attackers who could play wing, forward, or center mid.

Don’t think about the lineup, think about the one player you’d choose from each single list. Players were narrowed down by using WhoScored ratings, Squawka ratings, and traditional stats from last season’s Premier League as well as the leagues of players who have since transferred into the PL.

We’ll announce the “Best XI” during our Premier League previews before next Friday’s opener.

Costa to hand Chelsea a formal transfer request

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

You’re forgiven if you thought Diego Costa had already requested to leave Chelsea, but the tempestuous free-scoring striker will do that soon.

Costa’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says the striker is going to hand in a formal transfer request after being told he’s not part of Antonio Conte‘s long-term plans.

Cardoso and/or Costa were also seemingly put off by Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata. From Sky Sports:

“We are going to use all legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea accountable for this behaviour, making it possible for Diego Costa to leave,” Cardoso said.

The report says a return to Atletico Madrid is still the likely destination for Costa, though AC Milan’s name continues to pop up in reports about the Spanish striker.

Costa has 58 goals and 24 assists in 120 matches for Chelsea, with 52 of those markers coming in Premier League play.