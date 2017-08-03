PSG, France prepares for Neymar’s grand arrival

The Brazilian superstar flew to Porto, Portugal on Wednesday for a medical after leaving Barcelona’s training ground in the morning, and he was expected to arrive in Paris later on Thursday ahead of a grand unveiling on Friday, but he has been spotted back in Barcelona.
Whenever he does arrive in France’s capital, surely Neymar will be announced at the top of the Eiffel Tower and then get on a zip-line across the River Seine, along the Champs Elysees and then end up at the top of the Arc de Triomphe where he takes off his angel wings and reveals he is PSG’s new No.10 as La Marseillaise is belted out over loud speakers.
Just a thought…
Neymar, 25, will earn over $52.4 million a year, after tax, from the biggest deal in soccer history.
Understandably the French media have gone into overdrive with Neymar’s picture on the front page of every national newspaper and headlines such as “Transfer of the Century” plastered across the papers.
Outside of Paris this deal is big news too with stars from other Ligue 1 clubs revealing their excitement about Neymar’s arrival and how much it will boost the exposure of France’s top-flight.
Below is a selection of the headlines across France, which are more positive in Paris than they are in Marseille and elsewhere, for obvious reasons, but wherever you look in France today you will see Neymar’s face somewhere.
Sanchez, 28, trained in front of fans at the Emirates Stadium in an opening training session on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s FA Community Shield game against Chelsea at Wembley.
The Chilean striker returned to training this week for the first time in preseason after having an extended break due to the 2017 Confederations Cup, plus suffering from the flu last week.
Arsene Wenger spoke to the media ahead of the traditional season curtain-raiser and, of course, Sanchez’s future came up.
“I will not give you anything on that. He is focused. My decision is clear – he will stay and he will respect that. It’s as simple as that,” Wenger said. “He rest needs to work on his fitness, but once he’s in the game he’s sharp and looks like he’s never been away. He’s over the flu, and that was never a problem for us. The frame of mind of a football player is quite easy – once you go out and play you enjoy the game. This passes quickly so enjoy every moment. He loves so much the game and what he does.”
Wenger also added that he will not be speaking about Sanchez’s future again.
“It is not information anymore, it is suicide. He will be here for this season and if we manage to do it for more seasons, we will do it as well,” Wenger said.
There you have it. As far as Arsenal are concerned Sanchez is going nowhere and that’s that.
If Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain come in with a huge bid late in the window for Arsenal’s top scorer (he scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in the PL last season) in two of the past three seasons, it will be intriguing to see what Sanchez does.
With his contract up next summer, Sanchez is free to negotiate with teams outside of England in January to set up a free transfer for July 1, 2018.
The clock is ticking but Wenger and Arsenal appear calmer than ever about the situation.
In his second season in charge, Ronald Koeman has spent big to rebuild the Toffees after Romelu Lukaku‘s departure to Manchester United. This Everton side now has plenty of depth and attacking talent to push for a top four finish. With rivals Liverpool also pushing hard to return to past glories another golden age could be upon us on Merseyside, especially with Everton boasting a whole host of top young talent.
Despite not winning a trophy since the FA Cup in 2005, historically they are one of England’s most successful teams with 15 major trophies to their name including nine league titles. The last of those league triumphs came back in 1987 and although the Goodison Park faithful aren’t getting ahead of themselves just yet, excitement is building under Koeman with Wayne Rooney now back at his boyhood club, the core of England’s U-20 World Cup winning side with the Toffees and new stadium plans kicking on.
Best, worst case scenario: If they finish in the top four, win a domestic cup and make a deep run in the Europa League Koeman will delight every single Evertonian. However, another seventh-place finish and no serious push for a silverware may have some wondering what all the fuss is about.
Best possible XI is…
—– Pickford —–
—- Coleman —- Keane —- Williams —- Baines —-
—- Schneiderlin —- Gueye —-
—- Klaassen —- Davies —- Rooney —-
—– Ramirez —–
Transfers in: Jordan Pickford ($33 million, Sunderland), Michael Keane ($33 million, Burnley), Davy Klaassen ($31.2 million, Ajax), Sandro Ramirez ($6.8 million, Malaga), Wayne Rooney (Free, Manchester United), Cuco Martina (Free, Southampton), Henry Onyekuru ($8.9 million, Eupen), Josh Bowler ($1.98 million, QPR), Lewis Gibson ($1.2 million, Newcastle United), Nathangelo Markelo (Undisclosed, Volendam), Boris Mathis (Free, Metz)
Transfers out: Romelu Lukaku ($99.1 million, Manchester United), Gerard Deulofeu ($14 million, Barcelona), Tom Cleverley ($10.5 million, Watford), Aiden McGeady ($330,000, Sunderland), Arouna Kone (Free, Sivasspor)
Star player: Davy Klaassen – The former Ajax captain will take some time to adjust to the Premier League but all of the early signs are good. His ability to ghost into space in midfield and attack mean he will slot perfectly into the fluid system Koeman is creating and his link-up play with Rooney and others is already developing well. He may not score 15 goals or grab 15 assists, but the Dutch international has the ability to make Everton tick.
Coaches’ Corner: Koeman has made this Everton squad his team with a summer of heavy spending before Lukaku’s big-money departure was confirmed. That was the correct way to go about this and the Toffees have big hopes for the Europa League plus trying to sustain a push for the top four. Koeman may well play a 3-4-3 system at times this season and he has a big enough squad, littered with talented youngsters hungry for game time, to cope with the Thursday-Sunday demands, but replacing 25-goal man Lukaku is his biggest task. He’s gone for the scatter-gun approach by adding Rooney, Klaassen, Sandro and possibly Gylfi Sigurdsson to all chip in. He loves to build solid defensive units who are also free-flowing in attack and at times last season Everton were one-dimensional with Lukaku and wantaway Ross Barkley in attack. That will no longer be the case.
PST predicts: The top six are ridiculously strong after another summer of heavy spending and keeping their best players, so it will be tough for Everton to push past seventh spot, especially with the rigors of the Europa League. That said, anything less than seventh will be a big disappointment and I think Koeman’s boys will finish in the top six as one of the top clubs will slip up. Expect a deep run in the Europa League too.
In a joint statement on Thursday, Miami FC of the NASL (second-tier) and Kingston Stockade FC of the NPSL (unofficial fourth-tier) revealed they’ve appealed to CAS to force the FIFA, CONCACAF and the US Soccer Federation (USSF) to usher in promotion and relegation in the U.S. soccer pyramid.
They say the “claim contends that unlike the way the game is played throughout the world where results on the pitch define which division a team plays in, American teams are illegitimately blocked from the same opportunity because of the USSF’s failure to follow FIFA’s rules.”
Major League Soccer is the undisputed top-tier of club soccer in North America with the only way to enter the league via paying an expansion fee (currently set for over $140 million) and being selected by an “expansion committee” as a viable location for a new team.
Below is the statement in full with FIFA, the USSF and CONCACAF named as defendants in the claim.
“When it comes to soccer success, America lags behind the rest of the world. One reason is because our system is not an open system and is actually blocked from becoming an open system,” said Kingston Stockade FC owner Dennis Crowley. “By embracing pro/rel and using this tried-and-true system, we would have a greater ability to unlock additional soccer markets, reward investment in those markets, and create new talent pools within the United States.”
“The closed system for soccer used here in the United Sates is in violation of FIFA rules,” said The Miami FC CEO Sean Flynn. “By adopting the rules followed by virtually every other soccer playing nation around the globe, soccer in America will be open, resulting in better teams through all divisions, compelling story lines to increase fan excitement and greater financial success for everyone involved in this beautiful game.”
With USL (second-tier) growing and NASL (also second-tier) recovering from a rough spell, in general lower tier teams across the USA and Canada are experiencing rapid growth with high-profile owners such as Didier Drogba (Phoenix Rising) and Eden Hazard (San Diego, NASL) flooding to the lower leagues.
The timing of this announcement is less than 24 hours after the MLS All-Stars lost on penalty kicks to Real Madrid at a packed Soldier Field stadium in Chicago.
On the same day that Paris Saint-Germain all but sealed a world-record deal to sign Neymar, the team who pipped them to the French title last season are set to lose their star man.
Mbappe, 18, scored 26 goals last season as he burst onto the scene to help spearhead their title charge and also help Monaco reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
That incredible run has led to PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid and now Barcelona to chase Mbappe all summer and despite talks over a new contract with Monaco it appears the French international has made up his mind and he wants out of the principality club.
With a transfer fee of over $160 million suggested for Mbappe, could Man City afford to bring him to the Etihad Stadium and still comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules? That’s the main question everyone has not only over a deal for Mbappe but also Neymar’s move to PSG, but it’s clear that both City and PSG are able to spend big due to their extreme wealth.
Mbappe has developed physically over the past six months and his power, pace and knack for timing his runs has seen every top club in Europe inquire about his services. 12 months ago nobody knew who he was. Now everybody wants him.
As well as being able to sign Mbappe under FFP rules, there’s also the considerable conundrum of where he would slot into their team. With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as Pep Guardiola‘s main strikers, Mbappe’s arrival could mean the end of Aguero’s time as a regular at City.
If City do sign Mbappe for the reported fee then their summer of spending will be the biggest in history as the Abu Dhabi owned club has already shelled out $291 million on new players.
Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants prepare for life after Neymar.
With Neymar’s $262 million move to Paris Saint-Germain expected to go through in the next 24 hours, Barca have been linked with a whole host of attackers with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe and now Hazard all mentioned.
A report from the Sun newspaper states Barca will bid $130 million for each of Hazard and Coutinho, so they will spend all of the Neymar cash on two attacking midfielders who have excelled in the Premier League over the past few seasons. Per the report Hazard, 26, would be a direct replacement for Neymar and Coutinho would arrive and be groomed as Andres Iniesta’s successor in a central midfield role.
Seems like an easy fix, right?
Well, with Liverpool standing firm on Coutinho (in every single press conference Jurgen Klopp rules out selling his Brazilian playmaker) and both players recently signing new long-term deals, it’s obvious they are happy at their clubs. That said, can Chelsea and Liverpool really turn down this sort of cash for their star attacking talents in the knowledge that this is likely a once-in-a-lifetime offer which will come off the back of the Neymar deal?
Coutinho and Hazard would obviously fit straight into Barca’s attacking lineup alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and their arrivals would patch up the considerable hole Neymar has left behind at the Nou Camp.
Where do these deals rank in the likelihood scale out of 10? Right around a 4. But then again, last month how likely did it seem that Neymar would end up at PSG?