PSG, France prepares for Neymar’s grand arrival

It’s actually happening.

Neymar’s $262 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be completed by the end of the week — despite some complications — and Neymar fever has gripped France.

The Brazilian superstar flew to Porto, Portugal on Wednesday for a medical after leaving Barcelona’s training ground in the morning, and he was expected to arrive in Paris later on Thursday ahead of a grand unveiling on Friday, but he has been spotted back in Barcelona.

Whenever he does arrive in France’s capital, surely Neymar will be announced at the top of the Eiffel Tower and then get on a zip-line across the River Seine, along the Champs Elysees and then end up at the top of the Arc de Triomphe where he takes off his angel wings and reveals he is PSG’s new No.10 as La Marseillaise is belted out over loud speakers.

Just a thought…

Neymar, 25, will earn over $52.4 million a year, after tax, from the biggest deal in soccer history.

Understandably the French media have gone into overdrive with Neymar’s picture on the front page of every national newspaper and headlines such as “Transfer of the Century” plastered across the papers.

Outside of Paris this deal is big news too with stars from other Ligue 1 clubs revealing their excitement about Neymar’s arrival and how much it will boost the exposure of France’s top-flight.

Below is a selection of the headlines across France, which are more positive in Paris than they are in Marseille and elsewhere, for obvious reasons, but wherever you look in France today you will see Neymar’s face somewhere.

It will be that way for quite some time.

Good morning from Paris. French front pages focusing on one story. "Transfer of the Century" #neymar pic.twitter.com/yXWxGaInoO — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) August 3, 2017

Neymar llega Mbappé se va pic.twitter.com/n88fUFcRA5 — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) August 2, 2017

