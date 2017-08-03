More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mbappe to Man City; Hazard to Barca

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

Manchester City have emerged as one of the clubs who could sign Kylian Mbappe after AS Monaco’s teen sensation told the French champions he wants to leave, according to L’Equipe.

On the same day that Paris Saint-Germain all but sealed a world-record deal to sign Neymar, the team who pipped them to the French title last season are set to lose their star man.

Mbappe, 18, scored 26 goals last season as he burst onto the scene to help spearhead their title charge and also help Monaco reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

That incredible run has led to PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid and now Barcelona to chase Mbappe all summer and despite talks over a new contract with Monaco it appears the French international has made up his mind and he wants out of the principality club.

With a transfer fee of over $160 million suggested for Mbappe, could Man City afford to bring him to the Etihad Stadium and still comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules? That’s the main question everyone has not only over a deal for Mbappe but also Neymar’s move to PSG, but it’s clear that both City and PSG are able to spend big due to their extreme wealth.

Mbappe has developed physically over the past six months and his power, pace and knack for timing his runs has seen every top club in Europe inquire about his services. 12 months ago nobody knew who he was. Now everybody wants him.

As well as being able to sign Mbappe under FFP rules, there’s also the considerable conundrum of where he would slot into their team. With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as Pep Guardiola‘s main strikers, Mbappe’s arrival could mean the end of Aguero’s time as a regular at City.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling will all be fighting for three or four spots behind City’s strikers and although Guardiola has improved his defense this summer by signing Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, the balance of his side would be questionable at best.

If City do sign Mbappe for the reported fee then their summer of spending will be the biggest in history as the Abu Dhabi owned club has already shelled out $291 million on new players.

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants prepare for life after Neymar.

With Neymar’s $262 million move to Paris Saint-Germain expected to go through in the next 24 hours, Barca have been linked with a whole host of attackers with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe and now Hazard all mentioned.

A report from the Sun newspaper states Barca will bid $130 million for each of Hazard and Coutinho, so they will spend all of the Neymar cash on two attacking midfielders who have excelled in the Premier League over the past few seasons. Per the report Hazard, 26, would be a direct replacement for Neymar and Coutinho would arrive and be groomed as Andres Iniesta’s successor in a central midfield role.

Seems like an easy fix, right?

Well, with Liverpool standing firm on Coutinho (in every single press conference Jurgen Klopp rules out selling his Brazilian playmaker) and both players recently signing new long-term deals, it’s obvious they are happy at their clubs. That said, can Chelsea and Liverpool really turn down this sort of cash for their star attacking talents in the knowledge that this is likely a once-in-a-lifetime offer which will come off the back of the Neymar deal?

Coutinho and Hazard would obviously fit straight into Barca’s attacking lineup alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and their arrivals would patch up the considerable hole Neymar has left behind at the Nou Camp.

Where do these deals rank in the likelihood scale out of 10? Right around a 4. But then again, last month how likely did it seem that Neymar would end up at PSG?

French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer

Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming the likely arrival of Brazilian soccer star Neymar at Paris-Saint Germain in a record $262 million deal.

Macron met with PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi on the sidelines of a charity event Thursday, and told him “congratulations, I understand there’s been some good news.”

Al-Khelaifi responded only with a big smile.

While neither mentioned Neymar’s name, it’s been all over French media and social networks since the striker announced his departure from Barcelona Wednesday after four trophy-filled seasons.

Neymar is expected in Paris in the coming days.

France’s budget minister also has reason to celebrate. Gerald Darmanin said Thursday on France-Inter radio “It’s better that this football player pays his taxes in France than elsewhere.”

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Crystal Palace are at a crossroads heading into the new Premier League season.

Sam Allardyce stepped down as boss following a successful relegation battle last season and now the Eagles have plumped for a bright young manager in Frank De Boer, with the Dutch legend experiencing English soccer for the first time. He will be tasked with creating a new playing identity for a young, hungry squad who have been dragged into too many relegation battles for their talent levels over the past few seasons.

The Eagles have yet to win a major trophy in their 111-year history but backed by American ownership they have big plans to extend Selhurst Park and kick on to become one of London’s big boys. The self-proclaimed “Pride of South London” have a passionate fanbase who generate a fantastic atmosphere down in SE25 and they’re one of the trendier teams to support with the sense of hipster strong.

Can they finally push for a European spot and win a cup competition?

Best, worst case scenario: Everything clicks and Palace push for seventh spot and a place in Europe, but on the other hand if they can’t sort out their defensive issues than they must prepare for another relegation battle.

Best possible XI is…

—– Hennessey —–

—- Ward —- Dann —- Reidewald —- Van Aanholt —-

—- Zaha —- Milivojevic —- Puncheon —- Schlupp —-

—– Cabaye —–

—– Benteke —–

Transfers in: Jairo Riedewald ($10.4 million, Ajax), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Loan, Chelsea)

Transfers out: Steve Mandanda ($3.9 million, Marseille), Mathieu Flamini (Released), Jonathan Benteke (Released), Joe Ledley (Released), Frazier Campbell (Free, Hull City), Zeki Fryers (Free, Barnsley)

Last season
– 14th in the Premier League
– FA Cup 4th round
– EFL Cup 3rd round

Star player: Wilfried Zaha – It may be Christian Benteke who grabs the goals but Zaha epitomizes what Palace is trying to do. The local lad has pace to burn and his direct style of play terrifies opposition defenders, with his crossing and shooting ability improving all the time. He will be handed the keys to Palace’s offense and after signing a new long-term deal, he’s proved he is Palace through and through. Now he needs to add more goals to his game to become the complete package. Don’t be surprised if he floats just behind Benteke rather than spending all of his time out wide this season.

Coaches’ Corner: Frank de Boer enters his first season in England in an interesting predicament. Palace want to become a club who are known for an attractive style of play rather than a club full of good pros battling relegation. The only issue is that most of the defense-minded team put together by Sam Allardyce last season remains and FDB has to mold them subtly into something a little different. It has to be said, he’s not going for an all-out ‘Total Football’ approach and his Ajax teams were at times more robust than many would like to believe, but it will still be tough for the former Ajax, Barcelona and Glasgow Rangers defender to make his mark in the Premier League. After a tricky, and short, spell at Inter Milan last season, de Boer seems ready to prove he had what it takes to succeed. Palace haven’t backed him in the transfer market and the Dutchman will need a fast start to the season.

(Getty Images)

PST predicts: Another relegation battle beckons if they don’t get off to a flying start. If they win four of their first five games all will be well and confidence will grow. If not, they have a horrendous run of games coming up in late September (Liverpool, Man City and Man United in a row) which could define their season. The Eagles will be hovering just about the drop zone.

Newcastle, USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin injures hamstring

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

DeAndre Yedlin will miss the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season and he may not be ready for the the USMNT’s two crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Newcastle United right back injured his hamstring in a preseason game against Mainz last week and Yedlin, 24, will now be out until the end of August.

Speaking to the media his manager Rafael Benitez confirmed the injury news, saying “we think it’s two or three weeks that he will be out.”

That means that Yedlin will likely miss Newcastle’s first three games back in the Premier League — home games against Tottenham and West Ham plus a trip to Huddersfield — after promotion from the second-tier.

More importantly, at least for USMNT fans, Yedlin will be struggling to be fit for the qualifiers against Costa Rica on Sept. 1 and Honduras on Sept. 5.

At Newcastle new signing Javier Manquillo is in line to start at right back with Yedlin out, while the U.S. may use Geoff Cameron, Eric Lichaj or even Graham Zusi at right back for the crucial World Cup qualifiers. Lichaj would be the best pick after his solid showings during the 2017 Gold Cup success and given the fact that Cameron has forged a fine partnership with John Brooks in central defense.

This is a setback for Yedlin who has worked hard to get back to the PL with the Magpies after joining them permanently from Tottenham Hotspur last summer after a loan move at Sunderland helped him establish himself in England.

How have transfer fees evolved? The biggest deals in history

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 3, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

With Neymar’s $262 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain set to be the biggest transfer in soccer history, how does it compare with previous records?

[ MORE: Messi says goodbye | Neymar’s wages ]

Aside from Neymar’s transfer doubling the current world-record fee ($123.3 million) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer, it’s intriguing to see how these fees have changed over time.

Of course these are all relative and post-Bosman things changed drastically, but if you had told clubs and players in the 1990s that a player would be bought for close to $250 million, they would have ushered you out of the building very quickly. With the vast commercial income star names bring, not to mention their quality on the pitch, it’s easy to understand why PSG will smash every single record to bring in Neymar.

Below is a list of every transfer which has become a new world record.

We kick things off in 1973 when Dutch legend Johan Cruyff became the first player to cost over $1 million in a transfer.

Johan Cruyff: Ajax to Barcelona, 1973 – $1.21 million
Giuseppe Savoldi: Bologna to Napoli, 1975 – $1.58 million
Paolo Rossi: Juventus to Vicenza, 1976 – $2.3 million
Diego Maradona: Boca Juniors to Barcelona, 1982 – $3.9 million
Diego Maradona: Barcelona to Napoli, 1984 – $6.6 million
Ruud Gullit: PSV Eindhoven to AC Milan, 1987 – $7.9 million
Roberto Baggio: Fiorentina to Juventus, 1990 – $10.5 million
Jean-Pierre Papin: Marseille to AC Milan, 1992 – $13.2 million
Gianluca Vialli: Sampdoria to Juventus, 1992 – $15.8 million
Gianluigi Lentini: Torino to Milan, 1992 – $17.1 million
Ronaldo: PSV Eindhoven to Barcelona, 1996 – $17.4 million
Alan Shearer: Blackburn to Newcastle, 1996 – $19.8 million
Ronaldo: Barcelona to Inter Milan, 1998 – $25.7 million
Denilson: Sao Paulo to Real Betis, 1998 – $28.4 million
Christian Vieri: Lazio to Inter Milan, 1999 – $42.4 million
Hernan Crespo: Parma to Lazio, 2000 – $46.9 million
Luis Figo: Barcelona to Real Madrid, 2000 – $48.9 million
Zinedine Zidane: Juventus to Real Madrid – $62.2 million
Kaka: AC Milan to Real Madrid, 2009 – $78 million
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United to Real Madrid, 2009 – $105.8 million
Gareth Bale: Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013 – $112.8 million
Paul Pogba: Juventus to Man United, 2016 – $123.3 million
Neymar: Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain – $261 million (set to be completed this week, new world-record)