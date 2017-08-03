More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

VOTE: Help assemble a Premier League XI

By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

As the Premier League season moves towards opening weekend, we’re hoping you’ll help our preview coverage choose a fun and interactive XI.

Rather than separate into a traditional starting lineup, we wanted to make it trickier for you to choose.

So one category may have only center backs, while another may have only center forwards.

Another may have versatile attackers who could play wing, forward, or center mid.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Don’t think about the lineup, think about the one player you’d choose from each single list. Players were narrowed down by using WhoScored ratings, Squawka ratings, and traditional stats from last season’s Premier League as well as the leagues of players who have since transferred into the PL.

We’ll announce the “Best XI” during our Premier League previews before next Friday’s opener.

Costa to hand Chelsea a formal transfer request

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

You’re forgiven if you thought Diego Costa had already requested to leave Chelsea, but the tempestuous free-scoring striker will do that soon.

Costa’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says the striker is going to hand in a formal transfer request after being told he’s not part of Antonio Conte‘s long-term plans.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Cardoso and/or Costa were also seemingly put off by Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata. From Sky Sports:

“We are going to use all legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea accountable for this behaviour, making it possible for Diego Costa to leave,” Cardoso said.

The report says a return to Atletico Madrid is still the likely destination for Costa, though AC Milan’s name continues to pop up in reports about the Spanish striker.

Costa has 58 goals and 24 assists in 120 matches for Chelsea, with 52 of those markers coming in Premier League play.

PK hero Brianna Scurry, Dr. Joe Machnik voted into Hall of Fame

Jon Ferrey/Allsport
Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) Goalkeeper Briana Scurry and contributor Dr. Joe Machnik have been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Scurry was selected Thursday on the player ballot, Machnik on the builder ballot.

Scurry backstopped the 1999 U.S. women to the World Cup title, stopping a penalty shot against China in the shootout. Considered one of many pioneers for the women’s sport on that team, Scurry played every minute in goal at three Women’s World Cups and two Olympic, sustaining only two losses in those tournaments. She won two Olympic gold medals and finished her international career with 173 caps and 72 shutouts. .

“It’s a fantastic honor to be inducted to the Hall of Fame,” Scurry said. “I remember watching the Olympics on the couch with my parents at 8 years old, dreaming of becoming an Olympian myself. It was with their help – and that of my coaches, teammates, and countless others – that I was blessed to not only become an Olympian, but an Olympic and World Cup champion.

“Soccer had already given me so much more than I could possibly give back. Now, to be inducted alongside the likes of Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, and Kristine Lilly, I am truly humbled.”

Since retiring as a player, Scurry has become an advocate for concussion and traumatic brain injury awareness. She has testified twice in Congress as part of committees on brain injury and sports safety.

Machnik has been a player, coach, referee, instructor, match commissioner and broadcaster and has been called “American soccer’s renaissance man.” He was an assistant coach when the U.S. men reached the 1990 World Cup, first appearance in 40 years. He has served as head of referees for three professional soccer leagues, including 15 years with Major League Soccer.

“Induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame is the ultimate award in American soccer,” he said. “To be recognized as a builder of the sport that has captivated the passion of our country and has provided playing opportunities for millions of boys and girls and men and women is, indeed, an honor.”

Europa League roundup: Everton, Milan move on

Photo by Press Focus/MB Media/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

Everton, AC Milan, and Marseille were among the name sides to avoid stumbling before the playoff round of the UEFA Europa League.

PSV Eindhoven, Freiburg, Gent, and Aberdeen? Not-so-much.

[ MORE: Latest Neymar news ]

The playoff round draw is Friday morning.

Milan 2-0 (3-0 agg.) Craiova

Giacomo Bonaventura gave the hosts a great exhalation with his ninth minute goal, and Patrick Cutrone scored his first Milan goal in the 52nd minute to help i Rossoneri waltz into the playoff round, its first European win since March 2014.

Ruzomberok 0-1 (0-2 agg.) Everton

Leading by one after the first leg, Ronald Koeman‘s men held firm at the back and youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench to give the Premier Leaguers breathing room and a spot in the UEFA Europa League playoffs, where they’ll be a seeded side and avoid most of the big names (Marseille, Milan, Ajax, Athletic Bilbao, Zenit Saint Petersburg).

Full scoreboard
Sion 1-1 (1-4) Suduva — Weds.
AEL 1-2 (1-2) Austria Wien — Weds.
Dinamo Minsk 1-1 (1-3) AEK Larnaca
Shkendija 3-0 (4-2) Trakai
Odd 0-0 (1-2) Dinamo Zagreb
Zenit Saint Petersburg 0-1 (2-1) Bnei Yehuda
Sparta Prague 0-1 (0-3) Crvena Zvezda
Apollon 2-0 (3-2) Aberdeen
Olexandriya 1-0 (1-0) Astra
Videoton 1-0 (2-2) Videoton
Gabala 1-2 (1-3) Panathinaikos
Fola 1-2 (1-3) Ostersund
Fenerbahce 1-1 (3-2) Sturm
Lyngby 1-3 (2-5) Krasnodar
Maritimo 2-0 (2-0) Botev Plovdiv
PAOK 2-0 (3-1) Olimpik Donetsk
Skenderbeu 2-1 (3-3, 4-2 on PKs) Mlada Boleslav
Lech 2-2 (2-2) Utrecht
Altach 3-1 (4-2) Gent
Hajduk Split 2-0 (2-0) Brondby
Midtjylland 2-1 (4-4) Arka
Oostende 0-0 (2-4) Marseille
Athletic Bilbao 3-0 (4-1) Dinamo Bucharest
Osijek 1-0 (2-0) PSV Eindhoven
Panionios 0-1 (0-2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Domzale 2-0 (2-1) Freiburg
Braga 2-1 et (3-2) AIK

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Liverpool

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

Liverpool’s 2016-17 season was baffling for neutrals and agonizing for supporters; How did one of the world’s best managers and most talented attacks manage to go unbeaten against the best teams in the Premier League yet lose six matches to non-traditional powers?

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

How could the Reds score three or more goals on 12 occasions but not manage a single marker over 180 minutes of the League Cup semifinals against Southampton?

[ MORE: Latest Neymar news ]

There’s pressure on Jurgen Klopp, he of the tremendous tactical and motivational reputation, to find the answers to those questions and flip the script this season.

Best, worst case scenarios –  The best scenario is pretty easy; The Reds don’t have the depth right now to compete for a quadruple or anything historically lofty, but on a match-by-match basis they can hang with any team in the Premier League or UEFA Champions League. Winning one is not out of the question, and scooping a pair of trophies from their four competitions is probably their ceiling.*

*This assumes the Reds don’t add Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, and/or a number of other big name targets.

The worst case scenario is Klopp’s fire burns his players, whose defensive depth fails the test of a congested schedule and falls in all four pursuits and also manages to finish short of the Top Four. A season in the Europa League then hampers their 2018-19 preparations and life begins, probably with a new manager.

Best possible XI is… 

Mignolet

Milner — Matip — Lovren — Clyne

Henderson — Can

Salah — Coutinho — Mane

Firmino

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Transfers In: Mohamed Salah (Roma, $48 million), Dominic Solanke (Chelsea, tribunal), Andrew Robertson (Hull City, $11 million).

Transfers Out: Lucas Leiva (Lazio, $7 million), Kevin Stewart (Hull City, $5 million).

Last season:

— 4th place in Premier League
League Cup semifinalists
FA Cup fourth round loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Star player: Sadio ManePhilippe Coutinho is better, but as long as his future remains in even minimal doubt, let’s wax about another player. Mane arrived from Southampton with a bit of hype, probably not as much as he deserved, and totally delivered when healthy. The Senegalese 25-year-old scored 13 goals and added 8 assists in his first year at Anfield, one that stuttered thanks to the Africa Cup of Nations and was stopped early by a knee injury. His star could rise even higher this season.

Coaches’ Corner:  Jurgen Klopp — The German is claiming Liverpool can win the Premier League. In order to do that, he’ll have to overcome a penchant for losing to lesser lights in both England and his previous stint at Borussia Dortmund. The fiery players’ manager and tactician oversaw a team that the casual viewer would figure won the league based solely on performances against top sides, but falling short against lower half sides (Crystal Palace, Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Hull City, Leicester City) cannot be the name of the game again this season.

PST predicts:  Depending on additions before the August transfer window closes, a prolonged European run will test the Reds defense and depth in ways last season did not. The ceiling is high for the Reds, who could win any competition or fall flat. It’s a massive year for Klopp, who needs a trophy of some sort. We predict he’ll get one via the FA or League Cup.