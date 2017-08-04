More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Adam Lallana out months with thigh injury

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Liverpool have been dealt a serious blow as the club confirmed winger Adam Lallana will miss “several months” with a thigh injury suffered in the match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“This is certainly not news we would have wanted,” manager Jurgen Klopp told the official Liverpool website. “Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.”

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

The 29-year-old had a strong season last year as an important part of Klopp’s squad, scoring eight goals and assisting seven in 31 league appearances, only missing time in April due to a hamstring injury.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho to Barcelona, Moreno to Watford

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

With Neymar off to PSG, all eyes are on Barcelona to see how they invest the massive sum of money they fallen onto. The immediate noise involves Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. The Reds playmaker will be tough to pry away from Anfield, with Liverpool likely to reject any and all advances for their best player so close to the new season.

However, that’s not stopping the tabloids from bursting with transfer updates, with reports in Italy suggesting that Barcelona is preparing a $141 million bid for the 25-year-old Brazilian. It would seem that Barcelona will need a push from the player to make any deal realistic, likely why so much of this has been leaked right away.

Should that fail, the same report says that Barcelona will tail Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala, who could also cost them around the same sum of money.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Alberto Moreno could be headed to Watford after falling to third in the left-back depth chart. The Spaniard lost his place to James Milner last season, and is also facing competition from new arrival Andrew Robertson.

With prospects looking bleak at Anfield, the 25-year-old could find himself out of favor and looking for a move to ensure more playing time.

However, Jurgen Klopp was happy with Moreno’s pre-season performance against Bayern Munich, and praised him after the match. “It was a really good game by Alberto,” Klopp said. “That’s why we kept him playing every second. He was playing better, he’s really fit. He had a little problem with his thigh but we had a test with him in the morning and he was okay.”

Klopp could simply be pumping Moreno up in the shop window, with the Echo reporting Watford is one of two Premier League clubs interested. But should he continue to perform, the former Sevilla man could potentially work his way back up the Reds depth chart.

Arsenal has reportedly enquired about Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, but according to reports, the German champions are in no mind to sell.

The report originated from French media outlet Telefoot, who said the Gunners contacted Bayern a few weeks ago about the 21-year-old Frenchman, but were told that he was not for sale. The departure of Douglas Costa to Juventus was the main reason for their hesitancy to sell Coman, but his age probably has to do with it as well.

Antonio Conte laughed off any rumors of a Barcelona move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. It’s not the first time that the Blues boss has been forced to dispel rumors of a swoop for Hazard this summer, but he did so emphatically.

“These are rumors,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal. “Eden is very happy to stay with us and to play with us. He must recover from (an ankle) injury and then start with us.”

With Barcelona now looking to rush through a big signing before the window closes, there will be rumors flying like this left and right, but it will be tough for the Catalan club to make such a signing this late in the window, with clubs refusing to sell their best players with the season so close and little time to replace them.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Manchester United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Last season was a total enigma for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The club, with plenty of squad deficiencies, finished fifth in the Premier League, out of a Champions League spot.

And yet, somehow, Mourinho came out of the previous campaign with three trophies. One of those, the Community Shield, is often cast aside, but even with the other two – the League Cup and the Europa League, a trophy that had eluded Manchester United until last season – Mourinho took a far from stellar Manchester United squad and managed to craft a successful season.

Now, thanks to specifically targeted summer investment, the squad looks far superior to last year’s, and that has led to higher expectations. The prized possession of the summer is $100 million man Romelu Lukaku, who will take over for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at striker. The aging Wayne Rooney has gone after much fanfare, and instead of replacing the playmaker of days past, Mourinho strengthened the league’s second-best defense even further.

Best, worst case scenarios – Manchester United is suddenly a fearsome club again, at least on paper. The fifth-placed finish last year can be chalked up to not just a squad sporting numerous holes, but also some terrible statistical luck that plagued both Manchester sides all year, and led the Red Devils to miss the top four despite a fantastic unbeaten run. Now, with smart investment, this team is ready to roll, with the Premier League title in its sights.

Worst-case scenario might be just as spectacular. Jose Mourinho is known for taking clubs to new heights in season two followed by a spectacular implosion in season three. What happens if they skip step two and head right for step three? Romelu Lukaku gets hurt, Mourinho’s whining reaches unforseen levels of annoying, and the team fails to outrun the avalanche as it buries them in Premier League obscurity. We don’t foresee this happening, but it’s a definite possibility, which means there’s some alternative universe out there that will be privy to Mourinho’s spectacular season-two Manchester United mushroom cloud.

Best possible XI is…

De Gea

Valencia — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw

Matic — Herrera

Mata — Pogba — Rashford

Lukaku

Harsh on a very good midfielder in Carrick, plus quality attackers in Ashley Young and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but this squad is deep and those guys will all get plenty of action. Expect Anthony Martial to rotate in up front and Marouane Fellaini to serve as the prototypical Mourinho closer. If you have a lineup you believe to be better, add it in the comments below.

Transfers In: Romelu Lukaku (Everton, $100 million), Nemanja Matic ($53 million), Victor Lindelof ($41.4 million).

Transfers Out: Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad, $10 million), Wayne Rooney (Everton, Free), Sam Johnstone (Aston Villa, Loan), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Unattached, Free).

Last season:

— 5th in Premier League
— Won the Europa League
— Won the Community Shield
— FA Cup 6th Round (lost to Chelsea)
— Won the League Cup

Star player: Romelu Lukaku — While Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba were the heart and soul of the squad last season, Lukaku enters the fray as the outright superstar in the locker room. He’s as much of a pure goalscorer as they come, and he will be weighed on heavily to solve the finishing woes that plagued Manchester United all last season. After finally landing as the main man on a premier club, Lukaku now must deliver what is expected of him, and he has the talent around him to take the Premier League by storm.

Coaches’ Corner: Jose Mourinho — In his second season at Manchester United, now is the time that Mourinho will make his presence known. Last season was all about transitioning to this coming campaign. Much like Pep Guardiola, the slack of the first season in charge has run out, and he must bring Manchester United back to its former days of glory, or find himself without a job. It’s that simple.

PST predicts: This is a very, very deep squad that will be able to successfully navigate multiple competitions and fixture congestion, barring an injury crisis like they had mid-last season. The central defense is five-deep and should be able to cover for any injuries that arise, especially in Mourinho’s defense-first tactics. The midfield has plenty of cover. The only thin area is Lukaku, and he will be expected to carry the load. This is a title-challenging team on paper, and Mourinho’s the man to deliver it. It would be hard to envision them finishing outside the top four, and if they do, it would be a massive disappointment.

Barcelona refusing to pay Neymar contract bonus

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Following Paris Saint-Germain’s signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar, his previous club Barcelona is making life difficult for its former attacker.

Previously, the club had said it would report PSG to UEFA for breach of Financial Fair Play rules. With the French club reportedly doing its best to skirt around the FFP regulations to complete the signing, Barcelona is now taking up a new stance.

According to Barcelona spokesperson Josep Vives, the club will not pay a $31 million bonus due to Neymar and his father – who also serves as his agent – after the renewal of his contract last season. According to Vives,”the agreed conditions [for the bonus] have not been met.”

“There were three conditions — one, that the player didn’t negotiate with another club before July 31; two, that he publicly expressed his decision to fulfill his contract; and three, the payment was to be made on Sep. 1 to ensure he didn’t go to another club. With these criteria not met, the club will not pay the renewal bonus.”

If those are indeed the contractual terms of the bonus, it appears that Neymar did indeed breach the clause and should not receive payment, as the rumors linking PSG to Neymar sprung up weeks ago, well before the July 31st date. However, with the move not completed until August 3rd, it’s possible Neymar could argue he did not have discussions with the French club until after the deadline, making him eligible to receive the bonus.

La Liga has also been public about its disapproval of the Neymar transfer, with league president Javier Tebas calling PSG “financial dopers” and vowing to lodge official complaints with both UEFA and the European Union.

Premier League season reviews: 1992-97 – Part 1

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 4, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

With the 25th anniversary of the start of the Premier League almost upon us, now seems like a good time to reminsence about seasons gone by.

Below you will find PL season review videos from the 1992-93 debut PL campaign until the 1996-97 season.

Over the next few days we will be rolling out season review videos from all 25 previous PL seasons.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

1992-93 season

1993-94 season

1994-95 season

1995-96 season

1996-97 season