Barcelona refusing to pay Neymar contract bonus

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Following Paris Saint-Germain’s signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar, his previous club Barcelona is making life difficult for its former attacker.

Previously, the club had said it would report PSG to UEFA for breach of Financial Fair Play rules. With the French club reportedly doing its best to skirt around the FFP regulations to complete the signing, Barcelona is now taking up a new stance.

According to Barcelona spokesperson Josep Vives, the club will not pay a $31 million bonus due to Neymar and his father – who also serves as his agent – after the renewal of his contract last season. According to Vives,”the agreed conditions [for the bonus] have not been met.”

MORE: Neymar says he didn't go to PSG for the money

“There were three conditions — one, that the player didn’t negotiate with another club before July 31; two, that he publicly expressed his decision to fulfill his contract; and three, the payment was to be made on Sep. 1 to ensure he didn’t go to another club. With these criteria not met, the club will not pay the renewal bonus.”

If those are indeed the contractual terms of the bonus, it appears that Neymar did indeed breach the clause and should not receive payment, as the rumors linking PSG to Neymar sprung up weeks ago, well before the July 31st date. However, with the move not completed until August 3rd, it’s possible Neymar could argue he did not have discussions with the French club until after the deadline, making him eligible to receive the bonus.

La Liga has also been public about its disapproval of the Neymar transfer, with league president Javier Tebas calling PSG “financial dopers” and vowing to lodge official complaints with both UEFA and the European Union.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Manchester United

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Last season was a total enigma for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The club, with plenty of squad deficiencies, finished fifth in the Premier League, out of a Champions League spot.

And yet, somehow, Mourinho came out of the previous campaign with three trophies. One of those, the Community Shield, is often cast aside, but even with the other two – the League Cup and the Europa League, a trophy that had eluded Manchester United until last season – Mourinho took a far from stellar Manchester United squad and managed to craft a successful season.

LIVE: Stream Premier League live

Now, thanks to specifically targeted summer investment, the squad looks far superior to last year’s, and that has led to higher expectations. The prized possession of the summer is $100 million man Romelu Lukaku, who will take over for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at striker. The aging Wayne Rooney has gone after much fanfare, and instead of replacing the playmaker of days past, Mourinho strengthened the league’s second-best defense even further.

Best, worst case scenarios – Manchester United is suddenly a fearsome club again, at least on paper. The fifth-placed finish last year can be chalked up to not just a squad sporting numerous holes, but also some terrible statistical luck that plagued both Manchester sides all year, and led the Red Devils to miss the top four despite a fantastic unbeaten run. Now, with smart investment, this team is ready to roll, with the Premier League title in its sights.

Worst-case scenario might be just as spectacular. Jose Mourinho is known for taking clubs to new heights in season two followed by a spectacular implosion in season three. What happens if they skip step two and head right for step three? Romelu Lukaku gets hurt, Mourinho’s whining reaches unforseen levels of annoying, and the team fails to outrun the avalanche as it buries them in Premier League obscurity. We don’t foresee this happening, but it’s a definite possibility, which means there’s some alternative universe out there that will be privy to Mourinho’s spectacular season-two Manchester United mushroom cloud.

Best possible XI is…

De Gea

Valencia — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw

Matic — Herrera

Mata — Pogba — Rashford

Lukaku

Harsh on a very good midfielder in Carrick, plus quality attackers in Ashley Young and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but this squad is deep and those guys will all get plenty of action. Expect Anthony Martial to rotate in up front and Marouane Fellaini to serve as the prototypical Mourinho closer. If you have a lineup you believe to be better, add it in the comments below.

MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub 

Transfers In: Romelu Lukaku (Everton, $100 million), Nemanja Matic ($53 million), Victor Lindelof ($41.4 million).

Transfers Out: Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad, $10 million), Wayne Rooney (Everton, Free), Sam Johnstone (Aston Villa, Loan), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Unattached, Free).

Last season:

— 5th in Premier League
— Won the Europa League
— Won the Community Shield
— FA Cup 6th Round (lost to Chelsea)
— Won the League Cup

Star player: Romelu Lukaku — While Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba were the heart and soul of the squad last season, Lukaku enters the fray as the outright superstar in the locker room. He’s as much of a pure goalscorer as they come, and he will be weighed on heavily to solve the finishing woes that plagued Manchester United all last season. After finally landing as the main man on a premier club, Lukaku now must deliver what is expected of him, and he has the talent around him to take the Premier League by storm.

Coaches’ Corner: Jose Mourinho — In his second season at Manchester United, now is the time that Mourinho will make his presence known. Last season was all about transitioning to this coming campaign. Much like Pep Guardiola, the slack of the first season in charge has run out, and he must bring Manchester United back to its former days of glory, or find himself without a job. It’s that simple.

PST predicts: This is a very, very deep squad that will be able to successfully navigate multiple competitions and fixture congestion, barring an injury crisis like they had mid-last season. The central defense is five-deep and should be able to cover for any injuries that arise, especially in Mourinho’s defense-first tactics. The midfield has plenty of cover. The only thin area is Lukaku, and he will be expected to carry the load. This is a title-challenging team on paper, and Mourinho’s the man to deliver it. It would be hard to envision them finishing outside the top four, and if they do, it would be a massive disappointment.

Premier League season reviews: 1992-97 – Part 1

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 4, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

With the 25th anniversary of the start of the Premier League almost upon us, now seems like a good time to reminsence about seasons gone by.

LIVE: Stream Premier League games

Below you will find PL season review videos from the 1992-93 debut PL campaign until the 1996-97 season.

Over the next few days we will be rolling out season review videos from all 25 previous PL seasons.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

1992-93 season

1993-94 season

1994-95 season

1995-96 season

1996-97 season

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Manchester City

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Pep Guardiola gets his second go-around with Manchester City, hoping to improve on a third-place finish that came down to the wire. The Spaniard has done much work this summer to overhaul the roster and get significantly younger in key areas.

LIVE: Stream Premier League live

Last season’s acceptable finish eased some of the pressure that was mounting on Pep Guardiola, but another finish in the same spot this season won’t be taken so lightly. This team expects much more after such a massive summer investment, and anything less than a title will probably seem like a disappointment.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best-case scenario is clear: win the Premier League championship. With such a prestigious manager plus over $280 million spent this transfer window, there’s a clear target. Should those moves gel quickly, they could be one of the most dangerous teams not just in the Premier League but in all of Europe.

However, should it take Pep Guardiola time to mesh the new players together, an early-season sputter could scuttle the season before it even truly begins. Worst-case, this team finishes outside a Champions League spot, and Guardiola likely wouldn’t last long enough to see it come to a disappointing close.

Best possible XI is…

Bravo

Walker — Stones — Kompany — Mendy

Toure — Fernandinho

D Silva — De Bruyne — Sterling

Aguero

MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub 

Transfers In: Benjamin Mendy (Monaco, $68 million), Kyle Walker (Tottenham, $60 million), Bernardo Silva (Monaco, $59 million), Ederson (Benfica, $47 million), Danilo ($35.5 million), Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama, $14 million),

Transfers Out: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, $32.8 million), Enes Unal (Villareal, $17 million), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, $10.8 million), Nolito (Sevilla, $10.6 million), Fernando (Galatasaray, $6.2 million), Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma, $6 million), Joe Hart (Loan, West Ham), Jesus Navas (Sevilla, Free), Gael Clichy (Basaksehir, Free), Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham, Free), Willy Caballero (Chelsea, Free).

Last season:

— 3rd place in Premier League
Champions League Round of 16 (lost to Monaco)
— League Cup 4th Round (lost to Manchester United)
FA Cup semifinals (lost to Arsenal)

Star player: Kevin De Bruyne — Sergio Aguero’s rocky relationship with Pep Guardiola and the arrival of Gabriel Jesus has seen the Belgian playmaker rise to the top as Manchester City’s most influential star. He played the most minutes of anyone on the squad last season across all competitions, and he was involved in 30 goals (7 scored, 23 assisted), one fewer than Raheem Sterling‘s team lead. One a team bursting at the seams with both creative and finishing talent, de Bruyne is the glue that holds it all together.

Coaches’ Corner: Pep Guardiola — Despite a solid third-place finish in his first season taking over an aging squad, Guardiola’s first season in charge had largely a disappointing feel to it. The Spaniard brought in players like John Stones and Leroy Sane who either struggled or failed to make a significant impact. After his success at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich made Guardiola one of the most sought-after managers in the world, he must prove he can navigate the Premier League or he may run out his welcome in Manchester.

PST predicts: This team is just flat out too talented to struggle two seasons in a row. Guardiola will figure out how to piece the attacking talent together, rotating Jesus and Aguero through the numerous competitions and working Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, and Bernardo Silva into the rotation behind them. The central defense is still this team’s weakness, but for all of John Stones’ struggles last season, City still managed the fourth-best defensive record in the English top flight. Kyle Walker is a fantastic addition despite his high price, and Guardiola has managed to get this team significantly younger since he arrived. This is a top-two team, and will challenge for the title.

Neymar: I didn’t come to PSG for the money

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain made Neymar the highest-paid soccer player ever, beating the world transfer record by over $100 million and handing the Brazilian superstar a contract with specifics so absurd they dwarf even the largest in the most lucrative American sports.

Yet, as one might have expected, during his official unveiling at PSG on Friday morning, he tried to explain his move to PSG as one not motivated by those staggering totals.

MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub 

“I have never been motivated by money,” Neymar claimed when asked if his move was down to the financials. “If I was following the money, I would be somewhere else, with other clubs in other countries. I’m really sad that people still think that way and I’m glad that PSG believe in me.”

Neymar’s contract details have been leaked by several reports that claim he will make upwards of $1 million per week. In addition, his transfer total was so absurd, both player and club had to get creative to help PSG skirt Financial Fair Play sanctions. According to reports, Neymar himself triggered his own $260 million release clause, voiding the contract and allowing PSG to sign him for a “free transfer.” Then, PSG owners Qatari Sports Investments has paid Neymar a sum of around $340 million to act as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite all this, PSG president Nasser Al Khelafi backed up Neymar’s claims. “Neymar came here for motivation, a project that he believed in,” Al Khelafi said at the unveiling. “He can get much more money than we give him, that’s for sure. If he came for money, he could go to other clubs for even more money. He wants trophies, he didn’t come for money, he wants to write the history of this club.”

“Today is expensive but in two or three years?” Al Khelafi asked. “I do not think it is expensive, we will definitely make more money. This is the power of PSG. It is an amazing transfer. We will be very transparent with Financial Fair Play, I have a strong team with me. If you are thinking about it, go have a coffee and don’t worry about it.”

Neymar finished off the topic with a quip, when asked about if the transfer fee and contract will be a burden on the field: “It is not a burden, I am 69kg and do not have a burden on my back.”