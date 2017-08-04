More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Liverpool drawn against Hoffenheim in Champions League playoff

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT

The Champions League playoff draw took place Friday morning and gave us some fascinating matchups.

Liverpool, via their fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, is required to play through the playoff round and was drawn against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, sending Jurgen Klopp back to face a German opponent. Hoffenheim qualified after also finishing fourth during their league season with a whopping 13-point gap between them and fifth-placed Koln.

Elsewhere, Nice will hope to have Mario Balotelli back from injury when they take on Marek Hamsik and Napoli. The French side finished third in the Ligue 1 table last season, challenging for the title for much of the year before falling off late. Napoli also finished third last season, in a vicious battle with Roma all year long for second, losing out by a single point on the final day.

Spanish club Sevilla, in the playoff thanks to their fourth-place finish last season in La Liga, takes on surprise Turkish league runners up Istanbul Basaksehir. The Turkish club beat out both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce for the second and final Champions League spot in the Turkish league.

Portuguese side Sporting CP, who heads to the playoff round thanks to a third-place finish last season behind both Porto and Benfica, will take on Romanian league runners up Steaua Bucuresti. The Romanian side was beaten to the league title last season by Viitorul Constanta, but while Bucuresti got past third round opponents Viktoria Plzen by a 6-3 aggregate, Constanta was beaten by Cypriot club APOEL, knocking them out of the competition.

Celtic, after squeaking by Norwegian club Rosenborg in the last round by a 1-0 aggregate, has been drawn against Kazakhstani club Astana. Russian side CSKA Moscow pulled Swiss Super League runners up Young Boys. Greek champions Olympiakos drew Croatian champions Rijeka, who beat Dinamo Zagreb to the title by two points last season.

Neymar: I didn’t come to PSG for the money

Associated Press
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain made Neymar the highest-paid soccer player ever, beating the world transfer record by over $100 million and handing the Brazilian superstar a contract with specifics so absurd they dwarf even the largest in the most lucrative American sports.

Yet, as one might have expected, during his official unveiling at PSG on Friday morning, he tried to explain his move to PSG as one not motivated by those staggering totals.

“I have never been motivated by money,” Neymar claimed when asked if his move was down to the financials. “If I was following the money, I would be somewhere else, with other clubs in other countries. I’m really sad that people still think that way and I’m glad that PSG believe in me.”

Neymar’s contract details have been leaked by several reports that claim he will make upwards of $1 million per week. In addition, his transfer total was so absurd, both player and club had to get creative to help PSG skirt Financial Fair Play sanctions. According to reports, Neymar himself triggered his own $260 million release clause, voiding the contract and allowing PSG to sign him for a “free transfer.” Then, PSG owners Qatari Sports Investments has paid Neymar a sum of around $340 million to act as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite all this, PSG president Nasser Al Khelafi backed up Neymar’s claims. “Neymar came here for motivation, a project that he believed in,” Al Khelafi said at the unveiling. “He can get much more money than we give him, that’s for sure. If he came for money, he could go to other clubs for even more money. He wants trophies, he didn’t come for money, he wants to write the history of this club.”

“Today is expensive but in two or three years?” Al Khelafi asked. “I do not think it is expensive, we will definitely make more money. This is the power of PSG. It is an amazing transfer. We will be very transparent with Financial Fair Play, I have a strong team with me. If you are thinking about it, go have a coffee and don’t worry about it.”

Neymar finished off the topic with a quip, when asked about if the transfer fee and contract will be a burden on the field: “It is not a burden, I am 69kg and do not have a burden on my back.”

Australia wins Tournament of Nations in 6-1 win over Brazil

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Australia has won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, beating Brazil 6-1 on Thursday to claim the four-team round robin women’s soccer event.

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored two goals apiece to win the Matildas’ first international trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.

Australia, the world’s seventh-ranked team, went unbeaten through the three-game event, starting with a 1-0 victory over the defending World Cup champion U.S. team in the opener in Portland.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

After Camila scored for Brazil just 80 seconds into the match at StubHub Center, Australia piled up four goals in the first half. De Vanna started the scoring with a goal off her own missed penalty, and Foord put the Matildas ahead before De Vanna and Katrina Gorry added goals.

Australia’s victory rendered the No. 1-ranked Americans’ late match against Japan irrelevant to the overall tournament result.

The U.S. needed Australia to lose to have any chance to make up a three-goal aggregate deficit.

Crew’s Higuain: “I think it’s the finish” of his time in Columbus

Credit: Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Federico Higuain probably doesn’t want to hear that he’s turned back the clock, or that he’s defying time, but the Columbus Crew midfielder is having a decent year in Ohio.

Higuain has nine goals and two assists in 18 matches this season, and it turns out his sixth MLS season might just be his final one.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

The 32-year-old Argentine, older brother of Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, feels he’s nearing the end of his Crew career. The 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year is two goals away from his top season in the U.S. and sits at 150 matches, 50 goals and 33 assists since arriving from Argentine club CA Colon.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

“I don’t know what will happen, but I think it’s the finish of the cycle, you know? I’m sure the Columbus Crew will not lose too much without me — but maybe another team in or out of the United States will win something.”

He said the decision whether to walk away is his, and that “it’s tough.” Coach Gregg Berhalter doesn’t see it as the end of the road and says now’s not the time for that talk. Convincing Higuain could become easier depending on what the Crew do in the transfer window, or how the season shakes out, but for now “Pipa” is ready to leave the black and gold come November.

VOTE: Help assemble a Premier League XI

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 3, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

As the Premier League season moves towards opening weekend, we’re hoping you’ll help our preview coverage choose a fun and interactive XI.

Rather than separate into a traditional starting lineup, we wanted to make it trickier for you to choose.

So one category may have only center backs, while another may have only center forwards.

Another may have versatile attackers who could play wing, forward, or center mid.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Don’t think about the lineup, think about the one player you’d choose from each single list. Players were narrowed down by using WhoScored ratings, Squawka ratings, and traditional stats from last season’s Premier League as well as the leagues of players who have since transferred into the PL.

We’ll announce the “Best XI” during our Premier League previews before next Friday’s opener.

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list

Choose one from this list