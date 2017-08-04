More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Monaco’s title defense begins with comeback win; Mbappe injured

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 4, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Editor’s note: Teenage sensation (and transfer target) Kylian Mbappe left Friday’s season opener with an apparent knee injury, as he hobbled off the field in the 75th minute.

MONACO (AP) Monaco lost key players during the offseason but not its fighting spirit as the French champion started its title defense with a 3-2 win over Toulouse on Friday after twice coming from behind.

Kamil Glik scored the winner with 20 minutes left after Jemerson and Radamel Falcao leveled twice for the hosts in the opening game of the season.

Monaco was one of the most spectacular teams in Europe last season, scoring 107 league goals in 38 games to win the title eight points clear of Paris Saint-Germain.

But the team was completely reshuffled this summer after the club sold left back Benjamin Mendy, central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, playmaker Bernardo Silva, forward Valere Germain and midfielder Nabil Dirar. Rival PSG, in turn, has been boosted by Brazil star Neymar’s arrival for a world record 222 million-euro ($262-million) price tag.

Monaco made a sloppy start on a hot evening but showed it still has the resources to defend its title, especially if star striker Kylian Mbappe decides to stay. The France international has been courted by major European teams and his future at Monaco remains unclear.

Mbappe did not score but was involved in dangerous moves before he was substituted in the 75th minute. Monaco’s midfield also worked well, with Joao Moutinho releasing quick passes that caught out Toulouse’s static defense.

Zinedine Machach and Andy Delort scored for Toulouse.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Stoke City

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Next weekend’s 2017-18 season opener will mark the beginning of Stoke City’s 10th season in the Premier League, a stretch of top-division football bested by just seven sides in England (the “big six,” plus Everton).

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

No club in the PL better knows what it means to be mid-table, always and forever, for better or for worse — average finish in nine seasons: 11th; never higher than 9th, never lower than 14th.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub

Best-, worst-case scenario: There’s a version of the universe in which Everton’s big-money signings require an entire season to take to the PL, Southampton lose their best player before the season is two weeks old and are slow to take to new manger Mauricio Pellegrino‘s ideas. All of which would open the door for Stoke to challenge last season’s seventh- and eighth place finishers for those very spots. There’s also a universe in which Saido Berahino is less interested this year than last, Stoke’s oft-injured defensive stars are injured again, and they finish 15th, avoiding relegation by two or three points.

Best possible XI is…

—– Butland —–

—– Zouma —– Cameron —– Indi —–

—- Diouf —- Imbula —- Fletcher —- Pieters —

—- Shaqiri —- Allen —-

—– Berahino —–

Transfers In: Kurt Zouma (loan, Chelsea), Darren Fletcher (free, West Bromwich Albion), Josh Tymon (compensation, Hull City)

Transfers Out: Marko Arnautovic ($26.3 million, West Ham United), Jonathan Walters ($4 million, Burnley), Phil Bardsley ($2.6 million, Burnley)

Last season

13th in Premier League
3rd round in EFL Cup
3rd round in FA Cup

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Star player: Xherdan Shaqiri — When speaking about “star players” for mid-table sides like Stoke, the first thing you should ask yourself is, “Which player will one of the big clubs impulse-buy for $30 million if he has a great season?” Last year, it was Marko Arnautovic (though, West Ham United aren’t quite the “big club” that immediately comes to mind). Shaqiri is merely an 18-goal/assist season away from a $40-million move to, say, Liverpool, and with a solid midfield base behind him and a handful of capable(-ish) striking options ahead of him, 2017-18 could be that season.

Coach’s corner: Here’s what you’re almost guaranteed to get with Mark Hughes as your manager, assuming he’s been afforded a balanced squad (translation: any season outside his Queens Park Rangers stint): they’re going to be extremely disciplined, organized and committed to the cause… for roughly half, maybe even two-thirds, of the season. The curse of a mid-table inertia is as follows: even when you’re punching well above your weight, you’re still miles off the promised land. Once you’ve secured your status in the league for another season, the drop-off is easy to forecast weeks in advance. You can fire the overseer — say, Tony Pulis — but you’re only ever going to end up in the exact same place.

PST predicts: Adding the experience of Fletcher and the otherworldly upside of Zouma, for a grand total of $0, is fantastic business and will do wonders to improve the spine. That said, the Potters were in the bottom third of the goal-scoring charts last season, and that was before Arnautovic left (and is yet to be replaced). Anything higher than 9th would be massively overachieving; if nothing else, the goal differential should be closer to zero this season (-15 in 2016-17).

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Southampton

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

When Southampton were promoted to the Premier League five years ago, no one foresaw the south coast club becoming England’s model of structure and consistency, but after four top-eight finishes in a row (8th, 7th, 6th and 8th, beginning in 2013-14), that’s exactly what’s happened.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

How, against all odds, you ask? Simply put, a series of savvy managerial appointments, sky-high-upside dealings in the transfer market, a robust youth academy which has produced numerous first-team stalwarts, and a willingness to cash in on players at peak value.

The 2017-18 PL season could very well be something of a crossroads for Southampton, as they begin their sixth top-division campaign under the guidance of a fifth different opening-day manager, Mauricio Pellegrino.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub

From the day Pellegrino arrived at St. Mary’s Stadium, he’s been fighting an uphill battle to keep star center back Virgil Van Dijk at the club. Liverpool’s dogged pursuit (some have called it tampering) has made life difficult in the build-up to the new season. Though a transfer agreement has not yet been reached, the saga is probably far from over. As for incoming transfer activity, it’s been… well, pretty quiet

Best-, worst-case scenario: Saints’ starting XI is as good as (and, in most cases, better than) any of the non-top-six sides, and what’ll trickle down to the bench (the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Davis, Sofiane Boufal, Josh Sims, Charlie Austin and Shane Long) isn’t half-bad either. If the squad in place buys into Mauricio Pellerino’s philosophy early on, expect Southampton and Everton to fight it out for seventh, albeit a ways back of the big six. Anything down the bottom half of the league table would be a shock, and a huge disappointment.

Best possible XI is…

—– Forster —–

Cedric — Van Dijk — Yoshida— Bertrand—

—- Clasie —- Romeu —-

—– Tadic —– Ward-Prowse —– Redmond —–

—– Gabbiadini —–

Transfers In: Jan Bednarek ($6.5 million, Lech Poznan)

Transfers Out: Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion, $15.7 million)

Last season

8th place in Premier League
Group stage of Europa League
Runners-up in EFL Cup
4th round in FA Cup

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

Star player: Nathan Redmond — Yes, the likes of Manolo Gabbiadini, Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse are better known household names heading into the season, but Redmond seems the obvious choice to become “next Saints player to be transferred for $40 million after one spectacular season.” (See, for examples: Sadio Mane, Luke Shaw, Morgan Schneiderlin, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Victor Wanyama) He checks all the boxes that PL clubs covet: outside-in attacker who does his damage cutting inside from the left wing; English; and, still only 23 years old.

Coach’s corner: Claude Puel was (somewhat) surprisingly fired three weeks after the end of last season, despite an eighth-place finish and a League Cup final appearance in his first season in the PL, and quickly replaced by Pellegrino. The 45-year-old Argentine takes over at St. Mary’s after one season as manager of Alaves, who he guided to a ninth-place finish in La Liga (including wins over Barcelona, Villarreal and Valencia) and a Copa del Rey final appearance in the club’s first season back in the top flight.

PST predicts: Given the money spent by the top-six sides (not only this summer, but in past transfer windows), the gap between the haves and have-nots is wider now than perhaps ever before. 2017-18 will make three managers in three seasons for Saints (Ronald Koeman before Puel), and while that’s bound to cause stress at the most well-run of clubs, Southampton have established themselves as a perennial top-eight side in the PL, which is exactly where they’ll finish once again this year.

Chelsea’s Bakayoko out injured for Premier League opener

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Chelsea’s midfield has taken a hit early in the season as manager Antonio Conte confirms new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko will miss both Sunday’s Community Shield match against Arsenal and their Premier League opener against Burnley next weekend.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has missed Chelsea’s preseason due to a minor knee operation, and that surgery will keep him out for the start of the season as well.

[ MORE: Adam Lallana to miss “months” with thigh injury ]

“We have to wait and be patient. They [Hazard and Bakayoko] are improving a lot and are recovering well from their injuries but they are not still ready to start the season,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Community Shield. “Eden has an ankle problem. After surgery it’s important to respect the right time to recover and the same with Bakayoko. He had surgery in his knee but we are hoping to recover very well. The work is going very well.”

The midfield will be extra thin after the sale of Nemanja Matic, leaving N'Golo Kante by himself in the hole, or potentially alongside Cesc Fabregas in a deeper role. 22-year-old Lewis Baker could see time as well after spending the last two seasons on loan at Vitesse.

How to fill Bakayoko’s place isn’t the only decision Conte has to make for Sunday’s match, with Hazard also out after ankle surgery and new striker signing Alvaro Morata not completely back to full fitness. “Alvaro is working very well and he’s trying to reach the best physical condition and to understand our idea of football,” Conte said. “He needs a bit more time.”

Morata’s absence could be contentous with reports that fellow striker Diego Costa is set to hand in a transfer request. That could leave Michy Batshuayi in a place to start on Sunday after seeing lots of time in Chelsea’s preseason.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Newcastle United

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Newcastle’s not your typical newly promoted side.

After bouncing straight back from relegation and returning to the Premier League, where they spent have spent every season except two since the league’s inauguration in 1992. Both times Newcastle were relegated, they won the Championship and came straight back up.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

This time, they have as experienced a manager as a newly promoted side can have along for the ride. Newcastle proved strong in their bid to keep Rafa Benitez after relegation, and he delivered on his promise to get them back to the top flight. Now, staying there will be another battle altogether.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best-case scenario is that Newcastle returns to its former pedigree as a perennial top-half finisher. That’s not out of the question at all, considering they have a strong side that pulverized the Championship at times. Newcastle can break down any defense, with attacking talent that could surprise the Premier League with its quality.

Worst-case, this team flops hard and battles relegation again. The Magpies’ biggest weakness is facing a team like them, that possesses the ball and storms forward. They lost twice to Fulham last season in Championship play, a team most comparable to Newcastle’s style at that level. Should teams look to replicate this strategy, Benitez would be powerless as he watches his team pinned back and unable to push forward. This team isn’t vastly changed from when they were relegated, and that could prove a major downfall.

Best possible XI is…

Elliott

Yedlin — Lascelles — Lejeune — Dummett

Shelvey — Diame

Ritchie — Perez — Murphy

Gayle

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Transfers In: Jacob Murphy (Norwich City, $13.3 million), Florian Lejeune (Eibar, $11.7 million), Christian Atsu ($9 million), Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, $5.9 million), Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund, Loan).

Transfers Out: Florian Thauvin (Marseille, $12.9 million), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest, $2.7 million), Sammy Ameobi (Bolton, Free), Vurnon Anita (Leeds United, Free), Haris Vuckic (FC Twente, Free), Yoan Gouffran (Goztepe, Free).

Last season:

— 1st Place finish in Championship (Automatic promotion)
— FA Cup 4th Round (Lost to Oxford United)
— League Cup quarterfinals (Lost to Hull City)

Star player: Ayoze Perez — If asked for most important player, I probably would have gone with one of the two central defenders, who anchor this club. Florian Lejeune is a quality addition and will strengthen this defense considerably. However, it’s “star” player and that is without a doubt playmaker Ayoze Perez. The 22-year-old Spaniard can both create and score, and he racked up 12 goals and 7 assists last season in the Championship despite playing 1,400 less minutes than leading creators Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey. Perez will be a critical part of this Newcastle squad, and he’ll need to blossom this time around after misfiring in his first go at the Premier League campaign the Magpies’ relegation season.

Coaches’ Corner: Rafa Benitez is as experienced as they come for newly promoted sides. He is the only manager in history to have won the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, and Super Cup titles, and he has Newcastle in good hands. While he fell from grace at Napoli and Real Madrid, taking charge of Newcastle is a completely different animal, and he passed the Championship meat grinder with flying colors. Back in the Premier League for a full season for the first time since 2010, Benitez has a quality squad to work with as Newcastle looks to continue its slow build back up.

PST predicts: This is a very deep team, which will be of utmost importance when the injuries inevitably hit. The attacking trio of Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez, and new signing Jacob Murphy have plenty of support in Christian Atsu, Siem De Jong, Henri Saivet (should he stay). In addition, the midfield is strengthened by Borussia Dortmund loanee Mikel Marino and Jack Colback. The quality in depth coupled with Rafa Benitez’s guiding means this squad should be comfortably in the Premier League, with a safe bottom-half finish. The only slip could be if the players who failed to keep the club afloat last time perform below standards a second time.